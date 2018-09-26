Orlando's theater season comes into full swing this fall 

Athens Theatre athensdeland.com

Sept. 28-Oct. 21

Jekyll & Hyde

Musical adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's gruesome tale about split personalities and repressed urges. ($24-$29)

Nov. 29-Dec. 22

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn

Musical comedy about a love triangle between stage performers, featuring the hit holiday song "White Christmas." ($24-$29)

Jan. 18-Feb. 3, 2019

Disney's The Lion King Jr.

A shortened version of the Broadway hit based on the Disney movie for all ages and attention spans. ($24-$29)

Feb. 22-March 17, 2019

Always ... Patsy Cline

Musical based on country star Patsy Cline's life and career, with performances of 27 of her hits. ($24-$29)

April 19-May 12, 2019

Singin' in the Rain Stage version of classic film that pays tribute to 1930s Hollywood. ($24-$29)

Bay Street Players at the Historic State Theater baystreetplayers.org

Sept. 7-30

The Full Monty

Hit Broadway musical based on the film about a group of steelworkers who moonlight as male strippers. ($18-$21)

Oct. 11-14

Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. Musical adaptation of some of the best songs from the beloved educational cartoon. ($12)

Oct. 19-21

Phantasmagoria IX: Homecoming

Goth-steampunk variety show featuring circus acts, dance, firebreathing, puppetry and more. ($21-$36)

Nov. 23-Dec. 16

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Frank Capra's iconic holiday film, presented as if it were performed in a studio during the golden age of radio. ($18-$21)

Dec. 20-23

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

A musical adaptation of the children's book about a family of juvenile delinquents and their attempt to stage a Christmas pageant. ($12)

Dec. 28-29

Phantasmagoria: A Christmas Carol The gothic circus troupe delivers their own adaptation of Charles Dickens' tale of Christmas redemption. ($21)

Feb. 1-24, 2019

Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins

Based on the film comedy, this play tells the true story of a wealthy socialite who tries to break into opera – despite being completely tone deaf. ($18-$21)

March 7-10, 2019

Bye Bye Birdie A musical teen romance full of 1950s American tropes. ($12)

April 5-28, 2019

Greater Tuna

Comedy continuing the story of the wacky small-town Texans in the fictional town of Tuna. ($18-$21)

May 9-12, 2019

Disney's High School Musical 2 Jr. A stage version of the hit Disney Channel made-for-TV movie. ($12)

May 31-June 23, 2019

Sister Act A disco singer with mob ties hides out in a convent to elude hitmen, and ends up teaching the nuns a little something about soul. ($18-$21)

Central Florida Community Arts cfcarts.com

Sept. 21-Oct.7

Noises Off Classic farce that takes place backstage – and onstage – during the performance of a play-within-a-play. ($15-$25)

Oct. 19-Nov. 4

Young Frankenstein

Musical based on the Mel Brooks comedy about a descendent of Victor Frankenstein who creates his own monster. ($15-$25)

Nov. 30-Dec. 16

On Golden Pond

Drama about an aging patriarch facing his twilight years and attempting to connect with his family. ($15-$25)

Jan. 11-27, 2019

A Doll's House

Henrik Ibsen's play about a Norwegian housewife who leaves her family is one of the cornerstones of modern theater. ($15-$25)

Feb. 22-March 10, 2019

My Favorite Year

Nostalgic look at the behind-the-camera culture of 1950s television through the eyes of an aspiring comedy writer. ($15-$25)

March 29-April 14, 2019

Once Upon a Mattress

Musical retelling of the fairytale about the princess and the pea. ($15-$25)

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts drphillipscenter.org

Oct. 30-Nov. 4

Jersey Boys

Hit jukebox musical that tells the story of the rise and fall of musical group Franki Valli and the Four Seasons. ($39.25-$154.25)

Nov. 27-Dec. 2

Hello, Dolly!

Classic musical about a romantic matchmaker who tries to find love for a miserly rich man. ($39.25-$154.25)

Dec. 18-23

White Christmas

Stage musical based on the film comedy about a love triangle between traveling vaudeville performers. (TBA)

Jan. 22-Feb. 10, 2019

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical about the American Revolution that has taken the world by storm. No, we can't get you a ticket. (TBA)

March 5-10, 2019

Fiddler on the Roof

Musical about Tevye, a Russian Jew who tries to maintain his cultural traditions in the face of the encroaching horrors of the 20th century. (TBA)

April 16-21, 2019

Dear Evan Hansen

A simple mistake leads to an ever-expanding web of lies and their eventual collapse for a young man in this Tony-winning musical. (TBA)

May 14-19, 2019

Anastasia

Stage musical based on the animated film about a young woman who could be the long-lost daughter of Russian Tsar Nicholas II. (TBA)

June 11-16, 2019

Come From Away

Musical that tells the true story of a small town in Newfoundland that welcomed 7,000 stranded passengers in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (TBA)

Garden Theatre gardentheatre.org

Oct. 12-28

The Birds Stage adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier story that the Alfred Hitchcock film is based on, about a town terrorized by vicious feathered fiends. ($25-$30)

Nov. 24-Dec. 23

A Christmas Story Based on the cult Christmas comedy about a boy who wants nothing but a Red Ryder BB gun. ($30-$35)

Jan. 18-Feb. 3, 2019

The Legend of Georgia McBride A former Elvis impersonator becomes the most popular drag queen in the Florida panhandle in order to pay the bills. ($25-$30)

March 1-17, 2019

1984

A new adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel that had a wildly successful Broadway run recently. ($25-$30)

April 26-May 26, 2019

Billy Elliott: The Musical

All-singing, all-dancing stage adaptation of the film about a young boy who faces ostracization when he wants to become a ballet dancer. ($30-$35)

July 5-28, 2019

Flashdance: The Musical

Musical adaptation of the 1983 film about a female welder who dreams of becoming a ballerina. ($30-$35)

Mad Cow Theatre madcowtheatre.com

Sept. 21-Oct. 15

The Royal Family

Vintage comedy about a family of stage actors who swordfight, swoon and act their way through their daily lives. ($20-$42)

Sept. 29-Oct. 7

Los Árboles Mueren de Pie

Spanish-language play about a man who disowns his grandson, but forges letters to keep his wife in the dark. ($25)

Oct. 26-Nov. 18

Rapture, Blister, Burn

Two women who take different paths in life each envy the choices the other has made. ($42)

Nov. 30-Dec. 23

The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Based on the unfinished novel by Charles Dickens, this interactive mystery musical lets the audience choose the villain. ($20-$42)

Dec. 14-23

It Was a Very Good Yule: 1950s Edition

Holiday cabaret performance featuring songs from the 1950s. ($22)

Feb. 15-March 10, 2019

Gloria A group of young aspiring journalists compete to scoop each other out of a juicy story. ($42)

Jan. 18-Feb. 10, 2019

Hand to God After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry. ($20-$42)

June 7-30, 2019

Once

Stage adaptation of the independent film about two musicians in Dublin who develop a deep friendship. ($20-$42)

June 21-July 14, 2019

Outside Mullingar

An unlikely love story between two middle-aged Irish neighbors whose families hate each other. ($42)

Aug. 9-Sept. 1, 2019

Heartbreak House

George Bernard Shaw's play about the decline of the leisure class in early-20th century England. ($20-$42)

Orlando Repertory Theatre orlandorep.com

Through Sept. 30

A Year With Frog and Toad

Family-friendly musical based on the books by Arnold Lobel about two aristocratic amphibians. ($15-$25)

Sept. 24-Nov. 4

Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook

A young girl struggles with honesty and ethics in this play for young audiences. ($15-$25)

Nov. 12-Dec. 30

Elf: The Musical Adaptation of the Will Ferrell movie about a human man who was raised by Santa's elves. ($15-$25)

Jan. 14-19, 2019

Pip-Squeak: An Anti-Bullying Magic Show

Magician Tony Brent performs a series of illusions with a purpose. ($10)

Jan. 28-Feb. 24, 2019

Ella Enchanted: The Musical Musical based on the YA fantasy book that retells and expands the story of Cinderella. ($15-$25)

Feb. 25-April 7, 2019

Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure

A stage version of the Netflix animated series about insects and the Beatles. ($15-$25)

April 8-May 12, 2019

Seussical the Musical Musical inspired by the stories of Dr. Seuss. ($15-$25)

Orlando Shakes orlandoshakes.org

Sept. 5-Oct. 7

In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical follows the lives of the members of a colorful community in New York's Washington Heights. ($22-$42)

Oct. 10-Nov. 18

The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful

Two actors play all the roles in this comedic melodrama about newlyweds beset by supernatural creatures. ($30-$53)

Oct. 18-Nov. 16

The Jungle Book Retelling of the classic tale of a man-cub raised by wolves in the Indian jungle. ($15-$20)

Nov. 28-Dec. 30

A Christmas Carol Miserly capitalist Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by three spirits who show him the errors of his ways. ($30-$53)

Jan. 2-Feb. 3, 2019

A Doll's House, Part 2

Sequel to Ibsen's masterwork – written by Lucas Hnath – about what happens when Nora returns to her family. ($30-$53)

Feb. 6-March 24, 2019

Hamlet

Shakespeare's gothic tragedy about a young Danish prince who discovers that his father was murdered by his uncle. ($30-$53)

Feb. 20-March 23, 2019

Gertrude and Claudius An unofficial prequel to Hamlet that provides a new perspective on the title characters. ($30-$53)

March 27-April 28, 2019

Richard II One of Shakespeare's more overlooked histories, which tells the story of the final years of Richard II's rule and eventual deposition by his cousin, Henry IV. ($30-$53)

April 4-May 4, 2019

Jack and the Beanstalk Family-friendly play that retells the story of Jack, his magic beans and a sky giant. ($15-$20)

Parliament House Footlight Theatre parliamenthouse.com

Sept. 29-Oct. 27

Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde

Play about Oscar Wilde's libel suit against his lover's father that eventually resulted in Wilde's incarceration for "gross indecency." ($20-$25)

Rollins College rollins.edu

Sept. 28-Oct. 6

Twelve Angry Jurors Courtroom drama that follows the deliberations of a jury in a murder trial. ($20)

Nov. 16-Dec. 1

Avenue Q Musical about a young man who moves to a neighborhood in New York populated by puppets. ($20)

Feb. 15-23, 2019

New Play A world premiere production of an as-yet-unpublished play by Kimberly Belflower (Lost Girl) that will explore the #MeToo movement. ($20)

April 19-27, 2019

Sweet Charity

Follows the story of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City. ($20)

Theater on the Edge theaterontheedge.org

November

Boom

A one-night stand could determine the fate of humanity when a major global catastrophe threatens to strike the planet. (TBA)

Theater West End theaterwestend.com

Through Sept. 30

The Color Purple

Stage adaptation of Alice Walker's novel about a young black girl growing up in rural Georgia. ($22)

Oct. 6

Happy Times: A Tribute to Danny Kaye

Cabaret performance of songs made famous by the silver screen actor. ($20)

Oct. 19-21

Heathers: The Musical (High School Edition)

All-ages version of the stage musical based on the cult black comedy about teenage popularity. ($15)

Nov. 2-18

The Bridges of Madison County

Stage adaptation of the novel about a whirlwind romance between an Italian woman and a traveling photographer. ($22)

Dec. 7-23

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Theater West End hosts Theatre Downtown's traditional telling of the Christmas classic. ($15-$22)

Feb. 8-24, 2019

West Side Story

Musical version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet set in 1950s New York City. ($22)

March 29-April 14, 2019

The Wild Party

The story of a vaudeville dancer named Queenie and her passionate lover, a clown named Burrs. ($22)

June 14-30, 2019

Ghost: The Musical

Stage adaptation of the supernatural romance movie that reinvigorated the home pottery hobby. ($22)

Aug. 16-Sept. 1, 2019

If/Then

Play that tells the story of two possible paths in a woman's life simultaneously. ($22)

Theatre UCF theatre.cah.ucf.edu

Sept. 20-30

She Kills Monsters

When Agnes finds her dead sister's notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and adventure.($20)

Oct. 11-21

Hot Mikado

An update of Gilbert & Sullivan's operetta that combines Japanese design with popular American song and dance. ($20)

Nov. 8-18

Of Mice and Men

Adaptation of John Steinbeck's tale about two migrant farmhands during the Great Depression. ($20)

Jan. 24-Feb. 3, 2019

Our Country's Good

In 1789, a young lieutenant directs the first play ever staged in Australia with a cast of convicts. ($20)

Feb. 21-March 3, 2019

The Street of Crocodiles

Play based on the work of Polish writer Bruno Schulz that uses dreamlike imagery in a stream-of-consciousness narrative. ($20)

March 23-24, 2019

The Last Paving Stone

A modern comic fable about sustaining the environment. ($20)

April 5-6, 2019

Titanic the Musical

Tony-winning musical that examines the lives of passengers on the fated ship. (free)

Valencia College valenciacollege.edu

Oct. 19-28

Big Fish

Musical based on the Tim Burton film about a man who has a habit of telling tall tales. ($15)

Nov. 29-Dec. 3

The Penelopiad Theatrical adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novella about women in Greek mythology. ($12)