February 25, 2022 Food + Drink » Food News

Orlando's Se7enbites wins 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' event at South Beach Wine and Food Festival 

By
click to enlarge SE7ENBITES/FACEBOOK
  • Se7enbites/Facebook

Beloved Orlando eatery Se7enbites won an award from the mayor of Flavortown himself this week. During a Diners Drive-Ins and Dives-themed competition at South Beach Wine and Food Festival, the regular "best breakfast" winner took home the top prize for Best Bite.

"So very ecstatic to announce WE WON !! Best Bite of the night !!!!!" the restaurant shared on Facebook. "This was the inaugural Diners DriveIns & Dives event at SOBEWFF and we are proud to have represented Orlando & brought home the WIN!!!"



Orlando is no slouch when it comes to diners, drive-ins and dives. Guy Fieri has frequently stopped off in the area, including an episode at Se7enbites.


