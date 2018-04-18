Orlando's Milk District is the definition of authentic, for now 

As the last few years have demonstrated, this neighborhood is definitely on the up and up. Dubbed after the T.G. Lee dairy plant, which borders the area, the Milk District offers an assortment of both dining and drinking options. Its cool bars and vintage boutiques exude the sort of hip vibe that brings in fancy investors over time (cough gentrification cough). So catch it authentic while you still can.

EAT

The Nook on Robinson

2432 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/thenookonrobinson

"A neighborhood bar and eatery," as their slogan goes, this is a non-pretentious and inviting hangout. With plenty of coffee, a shelf of used books for sale and a nice selection of beers, it lives up to its homey name.

Se7en Bites

617 Primrose Drive, 407-203-0727, se7enbites.com

Bigger, better and in an expanded space up the street, but just as delicious as ever, Se7en Bites is renowned around town for the way their Southern comfort dishes have a way of making you melt a little.

Saigon Noodle & Grill

101 N. Bumby Ave., 407-532-7373, saigonnoodleandgrill.com

Family-owned and operated, the specialties of the house are Vietnamese rice platters, pan-fried noodle dishes and family-style entrees, plus some of the best pho broth in town.

Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria

67 N. Bumby Ave., 407-894-0865, pompomsteahouse.com

Don't miss the enticingly conceptual sandwiches served up by Pom Moongauklang's devoted crew, like the Spicy Elvis, the Fu Man Chu or Mama Ling Ling's, with a whole Thanksgiving dinner between the slices.

DRINK

The Milk Bar

2424 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/themilkbarlounge

Welcome to one of your new favorite haunts. It's extremely dog-friendly, with tons of specialty craft beer options as well as an array of different ciders. Make sure to stop by on a Tuesday for the Tasty Tuesday food truck roundup in the back parking lot.

Sportstown Billiards

2414 E. Robinson St., 407-894-6258, sportstownbilliards.com

Some would call this the heart of the Milk District, which makes sense when you consider how this shindig has everything from pool to ping-pong, shuffleboard to cornhole, to accompany what's on tap.

Southern Craft

2405 E. South St., 407-412-5039, facebook.com/southerncraftbar

One of the latest additions to the Milk District, it's the craft cocktail extension of Southern Nights, one of Orlando's most popular LGBTQ after-dark destinations.

GO

Little Joe's Primrose Tattoo Parlor

47 N. Primrose Drive, 407-492-2960, facebook.com/primrosetattoo

You know what to do here. Get your latest ink before you go out for a few drinks.

Orlando Skate Park

400 Festival Way, 407-246-2800, cityoforlando.net

Grip it and rip it, as they say. If you're a local, you might as well invest in an unlimited monthly or annual pass if you plan on shredding the street-gnar on the reg.

Pickup sports at Festival Park

2911 E. Robinson St., cityoforlando.net

Volleyball, basketball, you name it, but to hell with your local YMCA in the summertime. Make it out to Festival Park with some friends for a pickup game, or simply show up wearing your short shorts and hope to get chosen for someone's team.