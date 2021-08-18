Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

August 18, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Alex Hwang Jones

Photo by Mimi Hwang

Alex Hwang Jones

Orlando’s Jonesy Collective drops their first release honoring victim of gun violence Alex Hwang Jones 

By

Heads up, TLU will be on pause next week, but only because it'll be our blockbusting annual Best of Orlando issue. Oh, the tingles!

LOCAL RELEASES:
Although not a music group per se, the Jonesy Collective recently debuted their first music compilation. The Orlando organization is actually a nonprofit that was formed to honor Alex Hwang Jones, an influential figure in the local electronic scene who, tragically, became a victim of gun violence last summer. Founded by his mother with the help of his many friends, the collective is aiming to keep Jones' memory and spirit alive by using the arts to "promote positive change and inspiration." Most tangibly, that means mobilizing to raise funds to support other organizations and causes that they believe in.

Among the young group's many ambitious and varied plans is a music label, and Jonesy Collective Compilation Vol. 1 is its first release. The four-song EP features emerging Florida artists like Fowl Play, Rest in Pierce, Mystic Grizzly and Sunken Frequencies alongside like-minded collaborators like Chicago's Relativity Lounge and Denver's Pheel. Befitting the Jonesy Collective's support of organizations like the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, the abstract electronic music on the EP tends toward the psychotropic side of the spectrum, blending glitch and beat minimalism to mood-altering effect.

The comp's now available on Bandcamp and all proceeds go to another worthy nonprofit: global reforestation organization One Tree Planted. Volume 2 of the Jonesy Collective compilation series is still in early planning, but founding chair Mimi Hwang tells me that they're looking next to help LGBTQ+ youth support organization Zebra Coalition, a group that's both crucial and local.

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More This Little Underground »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 18-24: Fanboy Expo, Cuban Sandwich Festival, ‘Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e’
Premiering Friday on Amazon: ‘Annette,’ a musical in which Adam Driver sings while performing cunnilingus
The 808 in Thornton Park adds Hawaiian tastes to the downtown neighborhood
Bay Area punks Destroy Boys bring a new noise to the Sad Summer Fest, hitting Orlando Friday
Orlando's Nick Filet serves pricey steak sandwiches in unpretentious surroundings
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in This Little Underground

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Future Bartenderz serves up pop absurdity of the highest order Read More

  2. Orlando concert picks, Aug. 11-18: Zeta, Gerald Law II, Future Bartenderz Read More

  3. New Orlando music drops: Trotsky's Watercooler, Gamma Waves and saying goodbye to Jim O'Rourke Read More

  4. Orlando punks Vicious Dreams released a new record last year. Now they finally get to play the songs live Read More

  5. New Orlando music drops: surf-punk from Dunies, classic horrorcore rap from Criminalistic Records, Alien Witch goes unplugged Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation