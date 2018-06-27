June 26, 2018 Special Issues » Bite

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge black-adobestock_101274186.jpeg

Orlando's fascination with pitch-black foods 

Heart of darkness

By

What is it about inky-black foods that fascinates us so? Is it a frisson at forbidden fruit, or an atavistic fear of the dark? Maybe it’s just the rarity of naturally occurring black edibles that makes us wary yet intrigued.

In the first century A.D., the Roman emperor Domitian hosted an all-black feast in an all-black room, with each guest’s place setting marked by their name engraved on a tiny tombstone. J.K. Huysmans’ classic narrative of decadence, À Rebours, featured a less-frightening but equally melodramatic scene of an all-black feast: “Russian black bread, ripe olives from Turkey, caviar, mulberries, coffee, porter and stout.” Here are three locals serving pitch-black edibles in more casual surroundings.

Squid-ink fettuccine, Trevi Pasta
The black version of Trevi's soft, toothsome fresh-rolled pasta has a faint briny aroma from the cetacean ink. You can choose your cut, but we like ribbons of fettuccine, topped with Trevi's funghi bianca: a light, creamy white sauce seasoned with white wine and lightly studded with chopped mushrooms. 2120 Edgewater Drive, 407-985-2577, trevipasta.com

Black ash coconut ice cream and black ash cone, the Greenery Creamery
It may look alarming, this most heavy-metal of desserts, and it will for sure turn your teeth and tongue zombie-gray. But the flavor is as mild and sweet as you'd expect from any pale-hued coconut ice cream or waffle cone. 420 E .Church St., 407-286-1084, thegreenerycreamery.com

Morcilla, Oh Que Bueno
If you're not acquainted with blood sausage, aka morcilla – aka blood pudding in the U.K. – give the pitch-black delight a taste before you inquire into the ingredients. This may be one case where, truly, you don't want to know how the sausage gets made. 1125 S. Semoran Blvd., 407-447-5026, ohquebueno.com

Jump to comments

More in Bite

Tags:

  |  

More Bite »

Latest in Bite

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation