Orlando's Audubon Park neighborhood has an ever-expanding slate of cool 

Nestled in a suburban stretch between the Mills Avenue and Semoran Boulevard corridors, Audubon Park may seem like a sleepy oasis away from the hustle and bustle of city life. But the network of restaurants, shops and bars surrounding the intersection of Winter Park Road and Corinne Drive have set a national example for neighborhood programs across the country. Last year, the National Main Street Center awarded Audubon Park a Great American Main Street Award, recognizing their success in revitalizing the neighborhood. And with an ever-expanding slate of cool, independent eateries and retail stores, Audubon Park continues to show us how it’s done.

EAT

Domu

3201 Corrine Drive, 407-960-1228, domufl.com

This well-appointed izakaya and ramen shop attached to East End Market keeps purists happy with housemade noodles and broths that cook for upwards of 16 hours. But you'll also find delectable side plates like black truffle burrata and shishito peppers, along with a top-notch cocktail menu. It's enough to get Domu named as one of the country's top ramen destinations by USA Today.

1803 Pizza/Kitchen

1803 E. Winter Park Road., 407-647-3872, 1803pizzakitchen.com

Taking over from the beloved – if dated – O'Stromboli's pizzeria is no easy task. But 1803 Pizza/Kitchen is stepping up to the challenge with a selection of 10-inch pies, sandwiches, salads and entrees. And a true happy hour (two-for-one drafts; none of this "dollar off" nonsense) offers the perfect incentive to try out this new neighbor.

La Femme du Fromage

3201 Corrine Drive, 407-571-9947, lafemmedufromage.com

There's no better reason to be thankful for being able to process lactose in Orlando than titular femme Tonda Corrente's cheese stall at East End Market. We recommend sitting and enjoying a cheese and charcuterie board, flatbread, or the best grilled cheese sandwich you'll ever have.

Florida & Co.

3201 Corrine Drive, 407-790-7758, florida-co.com

Formerly known as the Local Roots farm store, this eatery at East End Market is the brainchild of Person We Love Emily Rankin, a huge influence on the local ... uh ... locavore scene. Featuring locally sourced produce and meats, the seasonal small plates, sandwiches and bowls are literally the best of what's around.

DRINK

Stardust Video & Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, 407-623-3393, stardustie.com

While coffee is the beverage of choice during the day, when Stardust tends to host freelancers and students, at night it becomes a lively hang spot with live music, comedy and a full liquor bar.

Redlight Redlight

2810 Corrine Drive, 407-893-9832, redlightredlightbeerparlour.com

Craft beer heaven. There's no better place to take a beer nerd with money to burn. With more than 20 taps and a countless number of bottles, you're guaranteed to find something new and rare and tasty. Fret not, noobs: The staff is dedicated to providing a welcoming, educational experience for the uninitiated.

Big Daddy's

3001 Corrine Drive, 407-644-2844, bigdaddysorlando.com

The recently remodeled Big Daddy's now has a more open feel to it. And while the neighborhood bar offers up plenty of pool, darts and sports for patrons, the real draw of Big Daddy's is the fact that there's karaoke seven nights a week.

Skyebird

3201 Corrine Drive, 407-960-2861, skyebird.com

While you won't find any booze in Skyebird's creations, their organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, kombucha and teas are often the best option to help get past your hangover. Also, you can always add your own rum after you walk away from the counter.

GO

Park Ave CDs

2916 Corrine Drive, 407-447-7275, parkavecds.com

It's easy to forget how spoiled we are by Park Ave CDs until you try to go record shopping in another city. The model independent record store has a vast selection of vinyl and CDs, both new and used, and the prices won't break the bank either. It's also the place to buy tickets to upcoming shows without getting hit by service fees, and they even host frequent in-store performances as well.

The Lovely Boutique Market

2906 Corrine Drive, 407-270-7729, thelovelyboutiquemarket.com

A visit to the Lovely is practically mandatory whenever visiting Audubon Park. The indoor market – comprised of spaces rented by individual vendors – has a constantly rotating stock of vintage clothing, furniture, gadgets and knick-knacks.

Harry P. Leu Gardens

1920 N. Forest Ave., 407-246-2620, leugardens.org

These sprawling gardens were once the property of a prominent doctor who ended up donating the estate to the City of Orlando in 1961. You'll find beautiful examples of native flora on the many paths through the gardens, along with an English rose garden, lakefront views, and plenty of outdoor art.