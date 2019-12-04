Orlando Weekly's seasonal suggestions for a very merry and local holiday 

This year, in the whimsical spirit of legendary editor Diana Vreeland's "Why Don't You" column, we're here with holiday recommendations – some practical, some less so – that readers can either follow to the letter or use as an inspirational springboard to their own flights of fancy. After all, proper gift buying and holiday hospitality depend on the people for whom you're shopping, decorating and cooking, and you know those people best. So please take our seasonal suggestions in the spirit of cheer in which they were made, and maximize your merriment this year.

... take a photo of their favorite Orlando landmark – and have a rubber stamp made out of it? (Custom rubber stamps made at Acme Stamp & Sign Co., 822 N. Mills Ave., 407-898-5550, acmestamp.com)

... serve a holiday brunch rather than the usual cocktail party? (Holiday brunch how-tos, page 23)

... make a centerpiece overflowing with all kinds of citrus fruit – with a sweet surprise of chocolate alligators hidden in the center? (Choc-O-Gators and other Florida candies available from Anastasia Confections, 1815 Cypress Lake Drive, 407-816-9944, anastasiaconfections.com)

... if you're set on a night-time party, blow right past the conventional charcuterie platter and create an entire charcuterie table? Party nibbles are more fun than sit-down dinners, anyway. (Find tips on page 22)

... give gifts of books and music that deepen devotion to the place where we live? (Our recommendations, page 25)

... hire a camera crew to record your elderly relatives' best family stories? It's not inexpensive, but it's a gift for the ages – all ages. (Macbeth Studios Legacy Life Project, macbethstudio.com/legacylifeproject)

... wrap a small holiday offering in Orlando-themed paper – our gift to you, dear reader? (Orlando Icons by Betsy Garcia, Bloomwolf Studio, pages 26-27)