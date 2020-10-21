Orlando Weekly's 2020 Guide to the November Orange County Ballot 

click to enlarge U.S. Capitol photo via Adobe Stock

Here it is, Orlando Weekly's race-by-race guide to everything on your Nov. 3, 2020, Orange County general election ballot. Also check out our 2020 General Election Guide for any basic voting questions you may have.

You don’t have to vote for everything on your ballot to turn it in, but there are a lot of “down-ballot” races that are close to home and worth a vote. Try to leave no race or question unvoted, but don’t let one or two undecided races stop you from turning in your ballot – it’s too important this year. (Leaving a race or question blank is called “undervoting,” and it does not invalidate the rest of your ballot.)

If you received your ballot in the mail, you can mail it back in, drop it at an approved drop box, or bring it with you to early vote. Or you can bring it to your polling place on Election Day. Early voting began on Monday, Oct. 19, and lasts through Sunday, Nov. 1. You can vote early at 20 different locations in Orange County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election day, your last day to vote, is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are standing in line to vote at 7 p.m., you are allowed to continue waiting until you vote. But why let that happen?

By requesting your ballot by mail, you can send it back and verify online that it was counted. You can also hang on to it as a sample ballot to refer to at a polling location.

Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris

U.S. President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump (Republican) / Michael R. Pence

Joseph R. Biden (Democrat) / Kamala D. Harris

Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (Reform) / Darcy G. Richardson

Gloria La Riva (Socialism and Liberation) / Sunil Freeman

Howie Hawkins (Green) / Angela Nicole Walker

Don Blankenship (Constitution) / William Mohr

Representative in U.S. Congress

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy

Congressional District 7



Stephanie Murphy (Democrat, Winter Park)

(

(

"

Jim Kennedy, Democratic nominee for Florida's 8th U.S. Congressional District

Congressional District 8





Bill Posey

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto

Congressional District 9

(

)

Occupation: Two-term

"Darren will fight to protect Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, the rights of women, and long-term job growth."





U.S. Rep. Val Demings

Congressional District 10

Includes west Orange County.







Monique Worrell, Democratic nominee for State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit

State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit (Orange and Osceola)

This race was essentially decided in the Aug. 18 primary, when Worrell defeated fellow Democrats





Monique Worrell

Florida State Senator

Florida Sen. Randolph Bracy III

Florida Senate District 11

Florida Sen. Linda Stewart

Florida Senate District 13

Florida Sen. Vic Torres

Florida Senate District 15

Florida State Representative (Florida House)

State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil

Florida House District 30

Netted endorsements from Florida Education Association teacher’s union and Ruth’s List





Florida House District 31 (open seat)

Florida House District 44

Florida House District 45

Florida House District 46

State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani

Florida House District 47

CEO of Evan James and Associates, a commercial real estate brokerage firm

Florida House District 48 (open seat)

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith

Florida House District 49

Unsuccessful school board candidate

in 2018





Florida House District 50

Sheriff

State Rep. and soon to be Property Appraiser Amy Mercado

Property Appraiser

Justice of the Supreme Court

Fifth District Court of Appeal

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Occupation:





State of Florida Constitutional Amendments

Orange County Charter Amendments



ballot or at this Orange County link . It turns out all three are worthwhile additions to our county's local governing charter.