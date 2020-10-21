Orlando Weekly's 2020 Guide to the November Orange County Ballot 

Here it is, Orlando Weekly's race-by-race guide to everything on your Nov. 3, 2020, Orange County general election ballot. Also check out our 2020 General Election Guidefor any basic voting questions you may have.
You don’t have to vote for everything on your ballot to turn it in, but there are a lot of “down-ballot” races that are close to home and worth a vote. Try to leave no race or question unvoted, but don’t let one or two undecided races stop you from turning in your ballot – it’s too important this year. (Leaving a race or question blank is called “undervoting,” and it does not invalidate the rest of your ballot.)
If you received your ballot in the mail, you can mail it back in, drop it at an approved drop box, or bring it with you to early vote. Or you can bring it to your polling place on Election Day. Early voting began on Monday, Oct. 19, and lasts through Sunday, Nov. 1. You can vote early at 20 different locations in Orange County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Election day, your last day to vote, is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are standing in line to vote at 7 p.m., you are allowed to continue waiting until you vote. But why let that happen?
Mail-in ballots, like all ballots, must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted, and postmarks do not count. You don't want to be among those whose votes are contested by an angry Donald Trump, considering he will very likely try to invalidate late-arriving ballots that could turn Florida over to Joe Biden.
Remember, the entire 2000 presidential election hinged on just 537 votes in Florida for George W. Bush over Al Gore. If you thought that election ended badly, this year's margin could again be razor-thin, so get your vote in early.
Look, don't mess around on this one. A blank ballot is a loaded weapon, and you might as well fill this one in first. Do you want four more years of a reckless, narcissistic, violent maniac and his lackeys, or do you want a fundamentally decent man and woman who at least appear to care about the American people?
Donald J. Trump (Republican) / Michael R. Pence
Joseph R. Biden (Democrat) / Kamala D. Harris
Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (Reform) / Darcy G. Richardson
Gloria La Riva (Socialism and Liberation) / Sunil Freeman
Howie Hawkins (Green) / Angela Nicole Walker
Don Blankenship (Constitution) / William Mohr
Representative in U.S. Congress
Floridians have two U.S. Senators who serve six-year terms, but neither Sen. Marco Rubio nor Sen. Rick Scott are up for re-election in 2020. You'll get to stick it to Rubio in two years (he will probably just win again), and Scott will likely run for president in 2024.
Your members of Congress, however, run every two years, without term limits. Orange County is home to four congressional districts: Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10.
click to enlarge
Photo by Stephanie Murphy campaign
U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy
Congressional District 7
Includes all of Seminole County and northern Orange County, along with much of northern and downtown Orlando, plus Maitland and Winter Park. The University of Central Florida is also in the district. Stephanie Murphy (Democrat, Winter Park) (Incumbent)
Occupation: Two-term U.S. congresswoman, Rollins College faculty member
Endorsed by both Mayor Jerry Demings and Mayor Buddy Dyer
Serves on the House Ways and Means Committee
Moderate Democrat, member of “Blue Dog Coalition”
Leo Valentin (Republican, Orlando)
Occupation: Doctor of radiology
Doctor of radiology
Support for President Trump, "whether it's lowering our taxes, strong national security or working to stop illegal immigration, gun rights, stand with law enforcement and strive to advocate, pro-life."
Endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz
William Garlington (No Party Affiliation, Oviedo)
Occupation: Businessman
Describes himself as a conservative since the age of 8
Campaign site describes political ideology as “Independent American Reformeer” [sic]: "Cut Federal Government 60 percent by 2040, Border Security, Protection of the Unborn."
click to enlarge
Photo via Jim Kennedy for Congress
Jim Kennedy, Democratic nominee for Florida's 8th U.S. Congressional District
Congressional District 8
Includes parts of east Orange County and all of Brevard and Indian River counties.
Bill Posey(Republican, Rockledge) (Incumbent)
Occupation: Six-term congressman, former state representative and former state senator
Endorsed by President Trump
Serves on the Financial Services Committee
"Bill is a consistent opponent of wasteful government spending and is a cosponsor of a constitutional amendment requiring Congress to pass a balanced budget."
Jim Kennedy (Democrat, Cape Canaveral)
Occupation: Engineer and scientist
Veteran and "Second Amendment Democrat"
Supports universal healthcare, more COVID stimulus, abortion rights, term limits
"The right to possess firearms should not be removed, but it needs to be regulated. The first step is to have fewer people enter the criminal justice system in the first place by increasing funding for housing, education, and healthcare."
click to enlarge
Photo via Darren Soto for Congress
U.S. Rep. Darren Soto
Congressional District 9
Includes all of Osceola County, parts of south Orange and east Polk counties.
Darren Soto (Democrat, Orlando) (Incumbent) Occupation: Two-term U.S. congressman and attorney
Two-term U.S. congressman and attorney
Serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Natural Resources
Successfully pushed through a bill to get Pulse recognized as a national memorial "Darren will fight to protect Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, the rights of women, and long-term job growth." Bill Olson (Republican, Davenport)
Occupation: Retired U.S. Army First Class Sergeant, Walt Disney World guest relations
Self-described Christian conservative
"Veterans Affairs needs reform, eliminate job-killing regulations, pursue American energy independence, dismantle radical Islamist networks, strengthening our nation’s borders by finishing the wall, improving border surveillance, and eliminating illegal immigration 'incentives,' repeal Obamacare’s disastrous regulations, and expand quality, market-driven healthcare."
click to enlarge
Photo via Val Demings for Congress
U.S. Rep. Val Demings
Congressional District 10
Includes west Orange County.
Val Demings (Democrat, Orlando) (Incumbent)
Occupation: Two-term U.S. congresswoman, former Orlando Police chief
Grabbed the national spotlight as an impeachment manager for proceedings against President Trump
Short-lister for vice president for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign
Vennia Francois (Republican, Orlando)
Occupation: Contract attorney for Lockheed Martin
Former staffer for Sen. Mel Martinez and Sen. George LeMieux
Endorsed by Sen. Marco Rubio Opposed to defunding the police, believes "we need to instead reform de-escalation training techniques"
Supports "maintaining a private healthcare system"
Will "oppose using any public funds to promote or perform abortion or to fund organizations which perform or advocate in favor of abortions"
Monique Worrell, Democratic nominee for State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit
State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit (Orange and Osceola)
This race was essentially decided in the Aug. 18 primary, when Worrell defeated fellow Democrats Deborah Barra, Ryan Williams and Belvin Perry Jr.
Monique Worrell (Democrat, Winter Garden)
Occupation: Chief legal officer at Reform Alliance, former director of the Conviction Integrity Unit at the state attorney's office.
"Stop incarcerating people who are not a threat to the physical safety of others, reduce mass incarceration, end excessive sentencing. No one will be incarcerated simply because they cannot afford to pay money bail (bail reform), limit the number of requirements so that probation terms are focused on a single goal designed to promote rehabilitation and community safety, limit the direct filing of children into the adult criminal justice system, remove any incentive the police have to engage in serious misconduct by holding those who do so accountable."
Jose Torroella (No Party Affiliation, Orlando)
Occupation: Lawyer
“Law and order” conservative
Endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, Florida State Lodge
"It is time to make our communities safe again. I will retain and recruit top prosecutors who will relentlessly pursue justice for victims of crime."
Florida State Senator
Orange County has three Florida Senators, representing Districts 11, 13, and 15, all Democrats. State senators serve four-year terms, and are term-limited to eight years — the better to ensure lobbyists and political parties can replace them, rather than letting the citizens keep senators they like.
click to enlarge
Photo via Randolph Bracy III for Florida Senate
Florida Sen. Randolph Bracy III
Florida Senate District 11
Randolph Bracy (Democrat, Orlando)
Occupation: One-term Florida state senator, business owner
Legislative priorities if re-elected include fixing Florida’s broken unemployment system, reforming the criminal justice system, expanding Medicaid
Serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice as Vice Chair
Joshua Eli Adams (Republican, Orlando)
Occupation: Attorney
Anti-gun control, anti-abortion and anti-hairstyles being a “civil right”
Ready to “defend First Amendment speech rights against those in academia, media and politics who seek to silence conservatives”
"Do not allow sanctuary cities in Florida"
"Refocus commitment to short and long term institutionalization of those suffering Habitual Homelessness, Drunkenness, Substance Abuse, Mental Illness, and other Violent Sycosis" [sic]
"Defend Florida’s coastline through beach restoration and flood mitigation."
click to enlarge
Photo via Linda Stewart for Florida Senate
Florida Sen. Linda Stewart
Florida Senate District 13
Linda Stewart (Democrat, Orlando) (Incumbent)
Occupation: State senator, former state representative
Long record of service to her district
Serves on committees for Appropriations, Commerce and Tourism, and Infrastructure and Security
Josh Anderson (Republican, Orlando)
Occupation: Pyrotechnician
First-time candidate, mentored by Longwood mayor Matt Morgan
Moderate Republican balancing fiscal conservatism with environmental concerns, criminal justice reforms and the need to revamp Florida’s unemployment system
click to enlarge
Photo via Vic Torres for Florida Senate
Florida Sen. Vic Torres
Florida Senate District 15
Victor M. Torres Jr. (Democrat, Orlando) (Incumbent)
Occupation: State senator
Will be term-limited out in 2024
Serves on committees for Education, Transportation & Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee
Strong ties to organized labor and workers’ rights issues
Priorities include expanding Medicaid, overhauling Florida’s unemployment system, raising the minimum wage
click to enlarge
Mike James (NPA, Kissimmee)
Occupation: Diesel truck and trailer repair, first-time candidate
“Fight socialism at every corner”
Candidate is dressed like superhero in illustration on website
Louis T. Minnis Jr. (Republican, Gotha)
Occupation: Retired sheriff's deputy
Minnis supports restrictions on abortions.
"Everyone, including our black and hispanic citizens deserve equal protection under the law related to our criminal justice system, including law enforcement. After serving 21 years of service as an black law enforcement deputy for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida – Lou Minnis developed an understanding on both sides."
Florida State Representative (Florida House)
Your state representative's office is one of the first places to call when you have an issue with state government, including unemployment benefits. Besides serving on committees and filing up to six bills each per year, legislators manage constituent needs for state services. State reps run every two years and are term-limited to eight consecutive years — the better to ensure lobbyists and political parties can replace them, rather than letting the citizens keep representatives they like.
click to enlarge
Photo via Joy Goff-Marcil
State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil
Florida House District 30
Parts of Orange and Seminole counties, including Maitland, Casselberry and Altamonte Springs.
Joy Goff-Marcil (Democrat, Maitland) (Incumbent)
Occupation: Attorney, former vice mayor of Maitland. Netted endorsements from Florida Education Association teacher’s union and Ruth’s List Joy has fought against Republican-led legislative encroachments on environmental and other local protections. This new music video from her kids might just seal the deal:
Bob Cortes (Republican, Longwood)
Occupation: Former state representative
Seminole State College District Board of Trustees, former mayor of Longwood
Trying to win back the seat he lost two years ago and held from 2014-2108
Endorsed by Florida Right to Life, Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association
click to enlarge
Florida House District 31 (open seat)
Parts of Orange and Lake counties, with parts of Apopka and Mount Dora, Tavares, Eustis, Umatilla.
Crissy Stile (Democrat, Mount Dora)
Occupation: Mount Dora City Council member, accountant, bookstore owner
Endorsed by Think Green Vote Blue, Rainbow Democrats
Legislative priorities include overhauling the unemployment system, raising the state’s minimum wage
Keith Truenow (Republican, Mount Dora)
Occupation: Sod farmer
First-time candidate
"Support President Trump and Governor DeSantis’ Plan to get our state and country healthy and back to work! Protect our nation’s borders and deport illegal aliens found in our jails and prisons. Will never raise taxes on families and small businesses. Support our agriculture industry, as Keith understands that it’s the backbone of Florida’s economy. Fight to protect the unborn. Defend AND Promote our 2nd Amendment rights! Empower parents by promoting school choice and putting them back in charge of their child’s education."
click to enlarge
Florida House District 44
Includes southwest Orange County, Windermere, Disney, parts of Winter Garden and Oakland.
Geraldine F. Thompson (Democrat, Orlando) (Incumbent)
Occupation: three-term state representative and incumbent state senator.
Current committee assignments include Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee, Civil Justice Subcommittee
Filed the lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointment of Florida Supreme Court justice who wasn’t qualified under the Florida Constitution
In favor of overhauling the state’s broken unemployment system and expanding Medicaid
Bruno Portigliatti (Republican, Doctor Phillips)
Occupation: President of Florida Christian University, CEO of Excellence Senior Living, political newcomer
Not that into separation of church and state (and related policy issues around it)
Endorsed by Florida Chamber of Commerce
Florida House District 45
Representative Kamia L. Brown runs unopposed this year.
Florida House District 46
Incumbent Rep. Bruce Antone terms out in 2020. Democrat Travaris McCurdy runs unopposed.
click to enlarge
Photo via Anna V. Eskamani campaign
State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani
Florida House District 47
Parts of Orange County, including east Orlando, Winter Park, Edgewood and Belle Isle.
Anna V. Eskamani (Democrat, Orlando) (Incumbent)
Occupation: Two-term state representative
Eskamani has kept a constant public profile while in office as an outspoken voice for the progressive wing of the party
Set a record for the most Floridians assisted by a state House office during the pandemic
Jeremy Sisson (Republican, Orlando)
Occupation: CEO of Evan James and Associates, a commercial real estate brokerage firm
Sisson is running to be the "voice of business" in the district, releasing a series of videos explaining his positions; filed for bankruptcy in 2019
Sisson's campaign sent text messages to male voters reading “Be vigilant and watch out for those who seek to work against you, simply because you are a man”
Florida House District 48 (open seat)
District 48 includes parts of Orange County including the Orlando International Airport, Azalea Park and the Sand Lake area. Dist. 48 has been represented by Democratic Rep. Amy Mercado since 2016, who is leaving the seat to run for property tax appraiser just a little farther down your ballot.
Jesus Martinez (Republican, Lake Nona)
Occupation: Real-estate broker
Real-estate broker
Past endeavors include pastor, Spanish-language TV host and basketball coach
Priorities include higher benefits for unemployment recipients, addressing affordable housing crisis, public schools
Daisy Morales (Democrat, Orlando)
Served as an Orange County Soil & Water Conservation District supervisor since 2014
Won a five-candidate Democratic primary in August
click to enlarge
Photo via Carlos Guillermo Smith campaign
State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith
Florida House District 49
Parts of Orange County including the UCF area, Union Park and Alafaya.
Carlos Guillermo Smith (Democrat, Orlando) (Incumbent)
Occupation: Two-term state representative
First openly gay Latino to be elected to the House
Very popular progressive voice in the Florida House, in a Democrat-leaning district
Has fought for gun control, recreational marijuana legislation, anti-discrimination legislation and affordable housing
Robert Prater (Republican, Orlando)
Occupation: Dean at Oak Hill Elementary School Unsuccessful school board candidate in 2018 "Education is sorely underrepresented in Tallahassee and I’m ready to step up and represent our excellent educators across the state of Florida."
click to enlarge
Photo via Nina Yoakum
Florida House District 50
Parts of east Orange and north Brevard counties including Bithlo, Christmas and Titusville.
Rene “Coach P” Plasencia (Republican, Orlando) (Incumbent)
Occupation: Teacher and coach at Colonial High School
Three-term member of the House representing District 50
More moderate than many of his Republican colleagues in the state House
Supported Mayor Deming’s Orange County mask mandate
Nina Yoakum (Democrat, Orlando)
Occupation: Former permanent substitute teacher with Orange County Public Schools and mental health counselor
First-time candidate, endorsed by Planned Parenthood, Rainbow Democrats
"Nina believes access to affordable, quality healthcare should be a right, not a privilege. She will work to: Expand Medicaid to cover the more than 800 thousand uninsured Floridians. Make access to mental health readily available for all. Provide better care options for the elderly. Prioritize care for those affected by the ongoing Opioid crisis. Defend women’s reproductive rights."
There are six Florida Supreme Court justices, each serving staggered six-year terms, with a mandatory retirement age of 75. Justices don't face opponents on the ballot, but are retained or dumped by voters. There is only one justice on your November ballot, and he's a doozy.
Shall Justice Carlos G. Muñiz of the Supreme Court be retained in office?
— NO
Muñiz, age 51, was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Jan. 22, 2019. Before that he was former Attorney General Pam Bondi's chief of staff. After Bondi took $25,00 from Donald Trump, Muñiz defended the office's decision not to investigate Trump University. On the 2020 Florida Bar Merit Retention Poll, only 63 percent of in-state Bar members with "considerable knowledge" of Muñiz feel he should be retained. Orlando Sentinel's Scott Maxwell delivered a massive takedown of Muñiz on Oct. 4, and it's worth a read.
Fifth District Court of Appeal
None of these judges have done anything to merit vocal opposition this year, so vote any way you like. They'll almost certainly all be retained. Below are their 2020 Florida Bar Merit Retention Poll Results, taken in August among those with "considerable knowledge" of each judge.
Shall Judge Kerry I. Evander of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Jeb Bush in 2006
In-state Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 86 percent
Shall Judge Jamie Grosshans of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Rick Scott on Sept. 14, 2020
Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 66 percent (tied for lowest among the 5th Circuit)
Shall Judge John M. Harris of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Rick Scott July 27, 2018
Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 81 percent
Shall Judge Richard B. Orfinger of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Jeb Bush in 2000
Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 87 percent (the highest of the 5th Circuit)
Shall Judge Meredith Sasso of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Rick Scott on Jan. 7, 2019
Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 66 percent (tied for lowest among the 5th Circuit)
Shall Judge F. Rand Wallis of the Fifth District Court of Appeal be retained in office?
Appointed by Rick Scott on May 29, 2013
Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 82 percent
There are four "groups" up for election to join these unpaid county Soil and Water board seats: Groups 1, 2, 3 and 5. Everyone in Orange County can vote in all of the Soil and Water groups.
The Soil and Water District Supervisors have some limited abilities to fine polluters, but the seats are often treated as stepping-stones to higher office by aspiring politicians.
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 1 (Special Election)
Bobby Agagnina (Nonpartisan, Orlando)
Occupation: Teacher
Active in the SEA teachers’ union
One of two Group 1 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party
Focuses on protecting local wetlands and rural areas from development, educating and engaging with the public on the importance of conservation
Nate Douglas (Nonpartisan, Celebration)
Occupation: Substitute teacher, student
One of two Group 1 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party
Wants to bring a progressive voice to the board to speak out against climate change, pollution, injustice
Tim Veigle (Nonpartisan, Orlando)
Occupation: Realtor, member of Casselberry Chamber of Commerce
Endorsed by Mayor of Casselberry Dave Henson
Wants to increase community engagement with the Board, increase partnerships with other agencies
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 2
Karolyn Campbell (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Sustainment engineer
Endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party
Advocate for environmental education, life cycle sustainment, soil and water conservation management and green initiatives
Sean L. McQuade (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Project manager
Involved with the start-up of a local textile recycling company
“Pledges to bring more awareness, education, partnerships and sustainability to the Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Board”
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 3
Raquel Lozano (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Student at UCF
One of two Group 3 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party
Worked for Orange County Board of County Commissioners and Commissioner Emily Bonilla
Emphasizes working on issues of over-development, drinking water quality, eco-friendly initiatives
Daniel Romeo (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Adjunct professor
One of two Group 3 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party
Emphasizes conservation issues, a science-centric approach and more transparency with the public
Vibert "Issa" White (Nonpartisan) Withdrew from race but will still appear on ballot.
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 5
Mark Meta (Nonpartisan, Oviedo)
Occupation: Professor, Seminole State College
Wants to increase transparency and public engagement with the Board
Focuses on accountability, conservation, infrastructure improvements
Jimm Middleton (Nonpartisan) Occupation: Technology and telecommunications background
Veteran
Water quality and Board transparency are priorities
Alaina Shaleen Slife (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Executive assistant
Endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party and Rep. Anna Eskamani
Priorities include curbing pollution, promoting sustainability, stricter regulations on polluters, and protecting parks and wetlands
These state constitutional amendments require 60 percent of the vote or greater to pass, and if Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't like one voters approve, he can fight it for years in court.
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment, Article VI, Section 2 Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections
This amendment proposal is a xenophobic attempt to drum up Trump voters. State law already limits voting to U.S. citizens. This one is an easy no. — NO
No. 2 Constitutional Amendment, Article X, Section 24 Raising Florida's Minimum Wage
This amendment will raise Florida’s paltry $8.56 minimum wage up to $10 per hour at the end of September 2021, and then raise it on Sept. 30 each year thereafter by $1 per hour, until the minimum wage is $15 per hour in 2026. Then future minimum-wage increases are adjusted annually for inflation starting in 2027. — YES
No. 3 Constitutional Amendment, Article VI, Section 5 All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet
The people supporting No. 3 want to overturn Florida’s closed-primary election system, which currently restricts primary elections to voters registered as Democrats or Republicans. On the surface it could sound promising, but what the Republican funders backing the proposal don’t mention is that it would seriously weaken minority voting strength in Florida. There are better ways to address Florida’s electoral mess than threatening Black electoral representation. This amendment would do more harm than good. — NO
No. 4 Constitutional Amendment, Article XI, Sections 5 and 7 Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments
Giant corporations funded this item to trick voters into making it harder to pass amendments. Laughably evil, this amendment would require voters to vote Yes in two separate elections before getting what they want. Just say no. — NO
No. 5 Constitutional Amendment, Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII Limitations on Homestead Property Tax Assessments; increased portability period to transfer accrued benefit
It increases, from two years to three years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead. — YES or NO; depends on how you feel about tax breaks.
No. 6 Constitutional Amendment, Article VII, Section 6 and Article XII Ad Valorem Tax Discount for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities
It provides surviving military spouses a continuation in tax benefits. — YES
Proposed County Charter Amendment Question #1 Prohibiting Pollution of the Wekiva River, Econlockhatchee River and all other waters of Orange County If corporations can have rights like people, why not give legal standing to our natural resources, which have otherwise had unequal protection? — YES
Proposed County Charter Amendment Question #2 Protecting Split Oak Forest by Restricting Board of County Commissioners' Amendment of Restrictions and Covenants
It would restrict the Board of Orange County Commissioners' ability to amend, modify, or revoke restrictions and covenants involving the Split Oak Forest. — YES
Proposed County Charter Amendment Question #3 Suspending time for Gathering Petition Signatures during Mandatory Reviews and Setting Deadline for 1% Notification
Expands signature periods for citizens to make changes to the county charter. — YES
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.