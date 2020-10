Orlando Weekly's 2020 Guide to the November Orange County Ballot 

click to enlarge U.S. Capitol photo via Adobe Stock

Here it is, Orlando Weekly's race-by-race guide to everything on your Nov. 3, 2020, Orange County general election ballot. Also check out our 2020 General Election Guide for any basic voting questions you may have.

You don’t have to vote for everything on your ballot to turn it in, but there are a lot of “down-ballot” races that are close to home and worth a vote. Try to leave no race or question unvoted, but don’t let one or two undecided races stop you from turning in your ballot – it’s too important this year. (Leaving a race or question blank is called “undervoting,” and it does not invalidate the rest of your ballot.)

If you received your ballot in the mail, you can mail it back in, drop it at an approved drop box, or bring it with you to early vote. Or you can bring it to your polling place on Election Day. Early voting began on Monday, Oct. 19, and lasts through Sunday, Nov. 1. You can vote early at 20 different locations in Orange County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election day, your last day to vote, is on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are standing in line to vote at 7 p.m., you are allowed to continue waiting until you vote. But why let that happen?

By requesting your ballot by mail, you can send it back and verify online that it was counted. You can also hang on to it as a sample ballot to refer to at a polling location.

U.S. President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump (Republican) / Michael R. Pence

Joseph R. Biden (Democrat) / Kamala D. Harris

Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (Reform) / Darcy G. Richardson

Gloria La Riva (Socialism and Liberation) / Sunil Freeman

Howie Hawkins (Green) / Angela Nicole Walker

Don Blankenship (Constitution) / William Mohr

Representative in U.S. Congress

Congressional District 7



Stephanie Murphy (Democrat, Winter Park)

Congressional District 8





Bill Posey

Congressional District 9

(

)

Occupation: Two-term

"Darren will fight to protect Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, the rights of women, and long-term job growth."





Congressional District 10

Includes west Orange County.







State Attorney 9th Judicial Circuit (Orange and Osceola)

This race was essentially decided in the Aug. 18 primary, when Worrell defeated fellow Democrats





Monique Worrell

Florida State Senator

Florida Senate District 11

Florida Senate District 13

Florida Senate District 15

Florida State Representative (Florida House)

Florida House District 30

Netted endorsements from Florida Education Association teacher’s union and Ruth’s List





Florida House District 31 (open seat)

Florida House District 44

Florida House District 45

Florida House District 46

Florida House District 47

CEO of Evan James and Associates, a commercial real estate brokerage firm

Florida House District 48 (open seat)

Florida House District 49

Unsuccessful school board candidate

in 2018





Florida House District 50

Sheriff

Property Appraiser

Justice of the Supreme Court

Fifth District Court of Appeal

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Occupation:





State of Florida Constitutional Amendments

Orange County Charter Amendments



ballot or at this Orange County link . It turns out all three are worthwhile additions to our county's local governing charter.

Mail-in ballots, like all ballots, must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted, and postmarks docount. You don't want to be among those whose votes are contested by an angry Donald Trump, considering he will very likely try to invalidate late-arriving ballots that could turn Florida over to Joe Biden.Remember, the entire 2000 presidential election hinged on just 537 votes in Florida for George W. Bush over Al Gore. If you thought that election ended badly, this year's margin could again be razor-thin, so get your vote in early.These are the candidates and questions you'll see on your Orange County ballot. Find, or just. For more details on voting like a pro, read ourLook, don't mess around on this one. A blank ballot is a loaded weapon, and you might as well fill this one in first. Do you want four more years of a reckless, narcissistic, violent maniac and his lackeys, or do you want a fundamentally decent man and woman who at least appear to care about the American people?Floridians have two U.S. Senators who serve six-year terms, but neither Sen. Marco Rubio nor Sen. Rick Scott are up for re-election in 2020. You'll get to stick it to Rubio in two years (he will probably just win again), and Scott will likely run for president in 2024.Your members of Congress, however, run every two years, without term limits. Orange County is home to four congressional districts: Districts 7, 8, 9 and 10.(Incumbent)Occupation: Two-term U.S. congresswoman, Rollins College faculty memberEndorsed by both Mayor Jerry Demings and Mayor Buddy DyerServes on the House Ways and Means CommitteeModerate Democrat, member of “Blue Dog Coalition”Occupation: Doctor of radiologyDoctor of radiologySupport for President Trump, "whether it's lowering our taxes, strong national security or working to stop illegal immigration, gun rights, stand with law enforcement and strive to advocate, pro-life."Endorsed by Sen. Ted CruzOccupation: BusinessmanDescribes himself as a conservative since the age of 8Campaign site describes political ideology as “Independent American Reformeer” [sic]:Cut Federal Government 60 percent by 2040, Border Security, Protection of the Unborn." Republican, Rockledge ) (Incumbent)Occupation: Six-term congressman, former state representative and former state senatorEndorsed by President TrumpServes on the Financial Services Committee"Bill is a consistent opponent of wasteful government spending and is a cosponsor of a constitutional amendment requiring Congress to pass a balanced budget."Occupation: Engineer and scientistVeteran and "Second Amendment Democrat"Supports universal healthcare, more COVID stimulus, abortion rights, term limits"The right to possess firearms should not be removed, but it needs to be regulated. The first step is to have fewer people enter the criminal justice system in the first place by increasing funding for housing, education, and healthcare."(Incumbent)U.S. congressman and attorneyTwo-term U.S. congressman and attorneyServes on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Natural ResourcesSuccessfully pushed through a bill to get Pulse recognized as a national memorialOccupation: Retired U.S. Army First Class Sergeant, Walt Disney World guest relationsSelf-described Christian conservative"Veterans Affairs needs reform, eliminate job-killing regulations, pursue American energy independence, dismantle radical Islamist networks, strengthening our nation’s borders by finishing the wall, improving border surveillance, and eliminating illegal immigration 'incentives,' repeal Obamacare’s disastrous regulations, and expand quality, market-driven healthcare." Democrat, Orlando ) (Incumbent)Occupation: Two-term U.S. congresswoman, former Orlando Police chiefGrabbed the national spotlight as an impeachment manager for proceedings against President TrumpShort-lister for vice president for Joe Biden’s 2020 campaignOccupation: Contract attorney for Lockheed MartinFormer staffer for Sen. Mel Martinez and Sen. George LeMieuxEndorsed by Sen. Marco RubioOpposed to defunding the police, believes "we need to instead reform de-escalation training techniques"Supports "maintaining a private healthcare system"Will "oppose using any public funds to promote or perform abortion or to fund organizations which perform or advocate in favor of abortions"Occupation: Chief legal officer at Reform Alliance, former director of the Conviction Integrity Unit at the state attorney's office."Stop incarcerating people who are not a threat to the physical safety of others, reduce mass incarceration, end excessive sentencing. No one will be incarcerated simply because they cannot afford to pay money bail (bail reform), limit the number of requirements so that probation terms are focused on a single goal designed to promote rehabilitation and community safety, limit the direct filing of children into the adult criminal justice system, remove any incentive the police have to engage in serious misconduct by holding those who do so accountable."Occupation: Lawyer“Law and order” conservativeEndorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, Florida State Lodge"It is time to make our communities safe again. I will retain and recruit top prosecutors who will relentlessly pursue justice for victims of crime."Occupation: One-term Florida state senator, business ownerLegislative priorities if re-elected include fixing Florida’s broken unemployment system, reforming the criminal justice system, expanding MedicaidServes on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice as Vice ChairOccupation: AttorneyAnti-gun control, anti-abortion and anti-hairstyles being a “civil right”Ready to “defend First Amendment speech rights against those in academia, media and politics who seek to silence conservatives”"Do not allow sanctuary cities in Florida""Refocus commitment to short and long term institutionalization of those suffering Habitual Homelessness, Drunkenness, Substance Abuse, Mental Illness, and other Violent Sycosis" [sic]"Defend Florida’s coastline through beach restoration and flood mitigation." Democrat, Orlando ) (Incumbent)Occupation: State senator, former state representativeLong record of service to her districtServes on committees for Appropriations, Commerce and Tourism, and Infrastructure and SecurityOccupation: PyrotechnicianFirst-time candidate, mentored by Longwood mayor Matt MorganModerate Republican balancing fiscal conservatism with environmental concerns, criminal justice reforms and the need to revamp Florida’s unemployment system Democrat, Orlando ) (Incumbent)Occupation: State senatorWill be term-limited out in 2024Serves on committees for Education, Transportation & Economic Development Appropriations SubcommitteeStrong ties to organized labor and workers’ rights issuesPriorities include expanding Medicaid, overhauling Florida’s unemployment system, raising the minimum wageOccupation: Diesel truck and trailer repair, first-time candidate“Fight socialism at every corner”Candidate is dressed like superhero in illustration on websiteOccupation: Retired sheriff's deputyMinnis supports restrictions on abortions "Everyone, including our black and hispanic citizens deserve equal protection under the law related to our criminal justice system, including law enforcement. After serving 21 years of service as an black law enforcement deputy for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida – Lou Minnis developed an understanding on both sides." Democrat, Maitland ) (Incumbent)Occupation: Attorney, former vice mayor of Maitland.Joy has fought against Republican-led legislative encroachments on environmental and other local protections. This new music video from her kids might just seal the deal:Occupation: Former state representativeSeminole State College District Board of Trustees, former mayor of LongwoodTrying to win back the seat he lost two years ago and held from 2014-2108Endorsed by Florida Right to Life, Central Florida Hotel and Lodging AssociationOccupation: Mount Dora City Council member, accountant, bookstore ownerEndorsed by Think Green Vote Blue, Rainbow DemocratsLegislative priorities include overhauling the unemployment system, raising the state’s minimum wageOccupation: Sod farmerFirst-time candidate"Support President Trump and Governor DeSantis’ Plan to get our state and country healthy and back to work! Protect our nation’s borders and deport illegal aliens found in our jails and prisons. Will never raise taxes on families and small businesses. Support our agriculture industry, as Keith understands that it’s the backbone of Florida’s economy. Fight to protect the unborn. Defend AND Promote our 2nd Amendment rights! Empower parents by promoting school choice and putting them back in charge of their child’s education." Democrat, Orlando ) (Incumbent)Occupation: three-term state representative and incumbent state senator.Current committee assignments include Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee, Civil Justice SubcommitteeFiled the lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointment of Florida Supreme Court justice who wasn’t qualified under the Florida ConstitutionIn favor of overhauling the state’s broken unemployment system and expanding MedicaidOccupation: President of Florida Christian University, CEO of Excellence Senior Living, political newcomerNot that into separation of church and state (and related policy issues around it)Endorsed by Florida Chamber of Commerce Democrat, Orlando ) (Incumbent)Occupation: Two-term state representativeEskamani has kept a constant public profile while in office as an outspoken voice for the progressive wing of the partySet a record for the most Floridians assisted by a state House office during the pandemicOccupation:Sisson is running to be the "voice of business" in the district, releasing a series of videos explaining his positions; filed for bankruptcy in 2019Sisson's campaign sent text messages to male voters reading “Be vigilant and watch out for those who seek to work against you, simply because you are a man”Occupation: Real-estate brokerReal-estate brokerPast endeavors include pastor, Spanish-language TV host and basketball coachPriorities include higher benefits for unemployment recipients, addressing affordable housing crisis, public schoolsServed as an Orange County Soil & Water Conservation District supervisor since 2014Won a five-candidate Democratic primary in August Democrat, Orlando ) (Incumbent)Occupation: Two-term state representativeFirst openly gay Latino to be elected to the HouseVery popular progressive voice in the Florida House, in a Democrat-leaning districtHas fought for gun control, recreational marijuana legislation, anti-discrimination legislation and affordable housingOccupation: Dean at Oak Hill Elementary School"Education is sorely underrepresented in Tallahassee and I’m ready to step up and represent our excellent educators across the state of Florida." Republican, Orlando ) (Incumbent)Occupation: Teacher and coach at Colonial High SchoolThree-term member of the House representing District 50More moderate than many of his Republican colleagues in the state HouseSupported Mayor Deming’s Orange County mask mandateOccupation: Former permanent substitute teacher with Orange County Public Schools and mental health counselorFirst-time candidate, endorsed by Planned Parenthood, Rainbow Democrats"Nina believes access to affordable, quality healthcare should be a right, not a privilege. She will work to: Expand Medicaid to cover the more than 800 thousand uninsured Floridians. Make access to mental health readily available for all. Provide better care options for the elderly. Prioritize care for those affected by the ongoing Opioid crisis. Defend women’s reproductive rights."Occupation: First-term Orange County SheriffOccupation: Current state representative for District 48Muñiz, age 51, was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Jan. 22, 2019. Before that he was former Attorney General Pam Bondi's chief of staff. After Bondi took $25,00 from Donald Trump, Muñiz defended the office's decision not to investigate Trump University. On the 2020 Florida Bar Merit Retention Poll, only 63 percent of in-state Bar members with "considerable knowledge" of Muñiz feel he should be retained.'s Scott Maxwell delivered a massive takedown of Muñiz on Oct. 4 , and it's worth a read.Appointed by Jeb Bush in 2006In-state Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 86 percentAppointed by Rick Scott on Sept. 14, 2020Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 66 percent (tied for lowest among the 5th Circuit)Appointed by Rick Scott July 27, 2018Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 81 percentAppointed by Jeb Bush in 2000Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 87 percent (the highest of the 5th Circuit)Appointed by Rick Scott on Jan. 7, 2019Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 66 percent (tied for lowest among the 5th Circuit)Appointed by Rick Scott on May 29, 2013Bar members with "considerable knowledge" voting to retain: 82 percentOccupation: TeacherActive in the SEA teachers’ unionOne of two Group 1 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic PartyFocuses on protecting local wetlands and rural areas from development, educating and engaging with the public on the importance of conservationOccupation: Substitute teacher, studentOne of two Group 1 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic PartyWants to bring a progressive voice to the board to speak out against climate change, pollution, injusticeOccupation: Realtor, member of Casselberry Chamber of CommerceEndorsed by Mayor of Casselberry Dave HensonWants to increase community engagement with the Board, increase partnerships with other agenciesOccupation: Sustainment engineerEndorsed by the Orange County Democratic PartyAdvocate for environmental education, life cycle sustainment, soil and water conservation management and green initiativesOccupation: Project managerInvolved with the start-up of a local textile recycling company“Pledges to bring more awareness, education, partnerships and sustainability to the Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Board”Occupation: Student at UCFOne of two Group 3 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic PartyWorked for Orange County Board of County Commissioners and Commissioner Emily BonillaEmphasizes working on issues of over-development, drinking water quality, eco-friendly initiativesOccupation: Adjunct professorOne of two Group 3 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic PartyEmphasizes conservation issues, a science-centric approach and more transparency with the public(Nonpartisan)Occupation: Professor, Seminole State CollegeWants to increase transparency and public engagement with the BoardFocuses on accountability, conservation, infrastructure improvementsTechnology and telecommunications backgroundVeteranWater quality and Board transparency are prioritiesOccupation: Executive assistantEndorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party and Rep. Anna EskamaniPriorities include curbing pollution, promoting sustainability, stricter regulations on polluters, and protecting parks and wetlandsArticle VI, Section 2This amendment proposal is a xenophobic attempt to drum up Trump voters. State law already limits voting to U.S. citizens. This one is an easy no.Article X, Section 24This amendment will raise Florida’s paltry $8.56 minimum wage up to $10 per hour at the end of September 2021, and then raise it on Sept. 30 each year thereafter by $1 per hour, until the minimum wage is $15 per hour in 2026. Then future minimum-wage increases are adjusted annually for inflation starting in 2027.Article VI, Section 5The people supporting No. 3 want to overturn Florida’s closed-primary election system, which currently restricts primary elections to voters registered as Democrats or Republicans. On the surface it could sound promising, but what the Republican funders backing the proposal don’t mention is that it would seriously weaken minority voting strength in Florida. There are better ways to address Florida’s electoral mess than threatening Black electoral representation. This amendment would do more harm than good.Article XI, Sections 5 and 7Giant corporations funded this item to trick voters into making it harder to pass amendments. Laughably evil, this amendment would require voters to vote Yes in two separate elections before getting what they want. Just say no.Article VII, Section 4 and Article XIIIt increases, from two years to three years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead.depends on how you feel about tax breaks.Article VII, Section 6 and Article XIIIt provides surviving military spouses a continuation in tax benefits.You can read the full text of the proposed county charter amendments on your sampleIf corporations can have rights like people, why not give legal standing to our natural resources, which have otherwise had unequal protection?It would restrict the Board of Orange County Commissioners' ability to amend, modify, or revoke restrictions and covenants involving the Split Oak Forest.Expands signature periods for citizens to make changes to the county charter.