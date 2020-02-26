Orlando Weekly Spring Guide 2020: All the best reasons to leave the house 

Conventional wisdom may tell you that spring doesn’t exist as a season in summer-all-the-time Central Florida. Though we may see plenty of blooming flowers and leafy trees (and plenty of pollen dusting our windshields and sinuses), the visual cues to the beginning of spring are easily missed in a place where everything is green all the time. But check out the calendar during the spring months and you’ll notice a sudden burst of outdoor activity. Festivals of all kinds pop onto the social landscape, whether they’re devoted to live music, local food and drink or cultural heritage. And the stages warm up as well, with touring bands and comedians filling seats. So here’s your 2020 agenda of our perennial favorite festivals and brand-new events to get you stretching your legs and taking in the best the area has to offer. Be sure to keep an eye on our online calendar for more to keep you busy for the rest of the year.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Central Florida Fair: The 108th annual Central Florida Fair brings live entertainment, a midway, contests, livestock and more. Through March 8; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $8-$30; 407-295-3247; centralfloridafair.com.

Florida Strawberry Festival: An 11-day agricultural festival celebrating the strawberry harvest, with national headlining acts, rides & games, food and more. Through March 8; Florida Strawberry Festival, 2209 W. Oak Ave., Plant City; $4-$193.50; 813-752-9194; flstrawberryfestival.com.

Gladys Knight: 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$99.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Matt Fernandez: 8 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10-$40; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $12.25-$90.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

The Fictive Five: 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $20; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

Trixie Mattel: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $39.50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival: Rüfüs du Sol, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons and more Through March 8; Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; $119-$3,500.

TWRP, Protomen: 7:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25-$100; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Wild 'N Out Live: 8:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $19.50-$495; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Heather Thorn and Vivacity: 7:30 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951; bluebambooartcenter.com.

Marlon Wayans: 8 & 10:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $35-$45; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

No Peace Underground: Humanity in Peril: Wrestling. 9 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $12; soundbarorl.com.

Postmodern Jukebox: 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $34.50-$203.66; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Rushour: The Ultimate Tribute to Rush: 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$65; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Symbols: Expressions of Culture: This season's ensemble features 29 passionate young professionals in a vibrant and energetic production featuring festive costumes, bold visuals, daring acrobatics, and musical variety for the whole family. 8 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $38; drphillipscenter.org.

The Woolly Bushmen, Zap Dragon, Fatties, Distant Stations: Benefit for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10 suggested donation; willspub.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Corridor, Acoqui, Deeper: 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12; willspub.org.

Devin Townsend, the Contortionist, Haken: 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Lil TJay: 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$125; 407-648-8363.

Mayor's Jazz in the Park: Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings invites you, your family and friends to attend a free evening of jazz. 10 am-1 pm; Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave.; free.

Soulfly, Toxic Holocaust, Intoxicated: 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20; soundbarorl.com.

Step to the Irish Beat: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an Irish step dance performance by the Watters School of Irish Dancing. 11 am-noon; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd..; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

YogaGlow Festival: A high energy YogaFlow for all ages and levels. Glow paint and glow sticks provided. 6 pm; Novel Lucerne, 733 Main Lane; $10-$20; novellucerne.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

ABBA the Concert: 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$79.50; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

LoveFest: Block party with artists, vendors, food and more. 1-5 pm; Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive; free; quantumleapwinery.com.

Marc Anthony: 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $61-$799; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Rose Dynasty Foundation

Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant

Miss Rose Dynasty Pageant: Rose Dynasty Foundation presents Orlando's only family-friendly drag queen pageant. 6 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$65; drphillipscenter.org.

Perfect Wedding Show: Wedding expo with vendors, cake samples, entertainment, and wedding deals. 12-4 pm; Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee; $10-$15; 407-286-8088; perfectweddingguide.com.

Cult Classics: The Brady Bunch Movie: 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

David Foster, Katharine McPhee: 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$125; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

George Thorogood & the Destroyers: 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $36.50-$66.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Joe Jack Talcum (Dead Milkmen), Coolzey, Future Bartenderz: 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10; willspub.org.

Overkill: 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$57.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Josh Groban: 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $85-$768.72; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Kenny G: 7:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $54-$100; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays: Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $12.25-$90.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Automelodi, Ortrotasce, Mother Juno: 9 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.

Coin: 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$57.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Kayo Dot, Psalm Zero: 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12; willspub.org.

Mello Mike: 8 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $10-$40; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $19-$1,661.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Three Stooges Meet Hercules: 8 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

RL Grime: 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $30; 407-504-7699; giltnightclub.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Alex Campos: 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $33-$63; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Andrew Schulz: 7 & 10 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Aurelio Voltaire: 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Brian Regan: 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.75-$115; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Lit AF Tour: Martin Lawrence, Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, Adele Givens, Clayton Thomas: 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $36.50-$376.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Orlando Rocks Country: Patrick Gibson, Bryce Mauldin, Diamond Dixie, Bailey Callahan: 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $5; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

André Rieu and His Johann Strauss Orchestra: 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $69-$139; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Baldwin Park St. Patrick's Festival: This family-friendly event will feature food trucks, a beer garden, music, dancing, and a street full of vendors and local businesses. Noon; Baldwin Park Village Center, 1097 Bennett Road; free; 407-206-3300.

Creative Crown Benefit Pageant: An inclusive and diverse pageant open to everyone regardless of race, nationality, sexual orientation or gender identification. 9 am-noon; CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.; $3-$25; downtownartsdistrict.com.

CultureFest: DJ Envy & Brittany Elyse: 3 pm; Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St.; $10-$250; 407-381-5310; culturefestorl.com.

Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy: 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$125; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Eric Johnson: 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$57.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl: Enjoy drinks, food, costumes and more on this themed pub crawl. 4 pm; Downtown PourHouse, 20 South Orange Avenue; $15.

Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC: MLS soccer. 7:30 pm; Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St.; $25-$241; 855-675-2489; orlandocitysc.com.

PechaKucha Night Orlando v28: Nine presentations from a variety of speakers, each limited to 20 slides and 20 seconds per slide. 6 & 9 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $23-$28; drphillipscenter.org.

Saturday Matinee Classics: The Night of the Hunter: Noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-Along: Sing along with the '70s musical film. Special appearance by Ted Neeley, who played Jesus in the film. 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: NBA basketball. 6 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $17-$1,541.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

The Bridal Brunch: Network with several vendors and plan for your special day while enjoying complimentary mimosas. 11:30 am; The Mezz, 100 S. Eola Drive; $8; 407-423-9999; mezzorlando.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

Harry Connick Jr.: 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $59.50-$254.25; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Music Monday: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets Live at the Roundhouse: 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

Killer Queen: Queen tribute. 7:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $45-$75; 407-648-8363.

Life of Agony, Doyle, All Hail the Yeti, Martyrs Asylum: 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20-$23; soundbarorl.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Jill Scott, Moon Child: 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $58.50-$128.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Shen Yun 2020: Classical Chinese dance celebrating 5,000 years of Chinese culture. 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $80-$200; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Get the Led Out: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$48; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Joywave: 8 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$23; 407-246-1419; thesocial.org.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $17-$1,541.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

click to enlarge Photo by Daniel Benavides/Creative Commons

Biz Markie

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Biz Markie: 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $14-$65; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Central Florida Metal Fest: 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12-$50; 407-673-2712; thehavenrocks.com.

Clan of Xymox, the Bellwether Syndicate: 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25-$75; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Michael Rapaport: 8 & 10:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25-$45; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $12.25-$90.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Ricardo Montaner, Noel Schajris: 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $57-$297; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Blue October: 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$77.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

EscapeVelocity: 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $10-$20; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $19-$1,661.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Orlando Philharmonic: American Rhapsody: 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $19-$95; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Steve Hackett: 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $49-$70; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

America: 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $38-$63; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Bacilos: 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $27.50-$79.50; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Collie Buddz, Keznamdi, 4th & Orange: 6 pm; Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St.; $25-$125; 858-727-3400; acecafeusa.com.

Peanut Butter Matinee: Freaky Friday: Noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Salsa y Sazón: Latin food and music festival with live performances from a variety of acts. 2 pm; Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15-$100; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Tim Barry, Rancho la Chua: 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18; willspub.org.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Bea For Kids Champions Challenge: Tennis exhibition matches with John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier and Tommy Haas. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $30-$195; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Hot Chelle Rae: 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $26.50-$30; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

In This Moment, Black Veil Brides, DED, Raven Black: 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $45-$97.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

MasterChef Junior Live!: Past winners from the cooking competition show go head-to-head in cooking demonstrations. 7 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $30-$150; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Pauly Shore: 7:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Science on Screen: Pineapple Express: Screening of the 2008 stoner comedy, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, preceded by a presentation on the science of marijuana. 9 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

The Ataris: 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15; soundbarorl.com.

Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers: NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $16-$1,316.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Against Me!, Stef Chura, Expert Timing: 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$25; 407-648-8363.

Bruce Hornsby: 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $39-$55; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Dashboard Confessional: 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$77.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Atlanta Gladiators: Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $12.25-$90.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Country Thunder: Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Russell Dickerson: Through March 29; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $75-$600; 321-697-3333.

India & Manny Manuel: 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $57-$177; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Lyfe Jennings, Chrisette Michele: 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$79.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Milky Chance: 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $32.50-$45; 407-648-8363.

Orlando Ballet: Made in the USA: A collection of performances from American artists. 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $24-$490; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $29-$2,061.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Preacher Lawson, Jay Pharoah: 8 & 10:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ida Mae: 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $39.50-$79.50; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Central Florida Soul Fest: Anthony Hamilton, K. Michelle, Tank, Jacquees, Cece Teneal & Soul Kamotion, Maze feat. Frankie Beverly: 1:30 pm; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $50-$145; 407-295-3247; centralfloridasoulfest.com.

Chris Tucker: 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $43-$73; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Legendary Shack Shakers, Slim Cessna's Auto Club: 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20; willspub.org.

Rend Collective: 7 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $23.50-$71; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Stephen Lynch: 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$35; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

United We Brunch: Orlando's top brunch destinations unite for one day to throw the ultimate brunch extravaganza. Graze for hours on limitless delicious brunch bites, Bloody Marys, beer, mimosas, and cocktails in the beautiful daylight hours with live entertainment, for one all-inclusive price. 11 am-3 pm; Courtyard 390, 390 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$75; 407-377-0400; unitedwebrunch.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: NBA basketball. 6 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $29-$2,061.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

R.A.P. Ferreira (FKA Milo), Kaila Chare: 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15; willspub.org.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

The Other Favorites: 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $12.50-$25; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Meg Donnelly: 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18-$20; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

The Glitch Mob, Ivy Lab: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $27.50-$35; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $17-$1,541.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Rodrigo Teaser: Michael Lives Forever: Michael Jackson tribute. 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $37.25-$72.25; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Timmy Cappello (Lost Boys), ACP Pro: 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10; willspub.org.

Watsky, Travis Thompson, G Yamazawa: 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$89; 407-648-8363.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

The Edwards Twins: 2 & 7:30 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $31.66-$63.61; drphillipscenter.org.

Mandolin Orange: 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$35; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Bear Hands: 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $18-$20; 407-246-1419; thesocial.org.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades: Ice hockey. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $12.25-$90.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Pimpinela: 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $52.25-$122.25; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio: 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$77.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Cirque de la Symphonie: Cirque Goes Broadway: 2 & 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $19-$90; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Dance With the Dead, Magic Sword, Das Mortal: 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20; soundbarorl.com.

iJam Music Festival: Morgan Heritage, Busy Signal, Less Than Jake, Baha Men: 1 pm; Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave.; $45-$250; 407-649-7297.

Orlando City SC vs. Montreal Impact: MLS soccer. 3 pm; Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St.; $25-$241; 855-675-2489; orlandocitysc.com.

Ozuna: 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $36.99-$579; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Dark Star Orchestra: 7:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $27-$50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Fonseca & Cepeda: 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $43-$83; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Klimchak: 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; donations; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: Ice hockey. 3 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $12.25-$90.75; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

An Evening With Neil deGrasse Tyson: 7:30 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $49.50-$250; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Peelander-Z: 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12; willspub.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Brent Faiyaz: 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$57.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Mandy Moore: 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $29.50-$120; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Tab Benoit: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29-$50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

Aventura: 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $56.50-$695; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Strawberry Girls: 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15; soundbarorl.com.

Trey Kennedy: 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $35-$145; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

Grieves, the Holdup: 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18-$75; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Mr. Carmack, Perto, Softest Hard: 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10; celineorlando.com.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: NBA basketball. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $29-$2,061.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11

Blunts & Blondes, Subdocta, Bawldy: 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$30; 407-504-7699; giltnightclub.com.

Sal Vulcano: 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $37.75; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

Jose Valentino Ruiz: 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $10-$20 suggested donation; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

Lil Mosey: 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$100; 407-648-8363.

NBA Youngboy: 9 pm; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $40-$150; 407-295-3247.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

Chris Botti: 7 pm; Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, 1051 Main St., The Villages; $75-$150; 352-751-7799; thesharon.com.

Cult Classics: Gladiator: 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Jade Novah: 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20-$75; soundbarorl.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Caspian: 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15-$20; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, Seven Spires: 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20-$60; soundbarorl.com.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: NBA basketball. 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $20-$1,801.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

Deafheaven, Greet Death: 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $23-$25; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Dirtysnatcha, Rico Act: 10 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$25; celineorlando.com.

Los Amigos Invisibles, Aterciopelados: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $32-$50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

MegaCon: Four-day pop-culture convention with vendors, panels, celebrities, gaming and more. Through April 19; Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive; $20-$429; 407-685-9800; megaconorlando.com.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Men in Black: 8 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Aeternam, Wilderun: 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12; 407-673-2712; thehavenrocks.com.

Penny & Sparrow, Sawyer: 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $17-$57; 407-246-1419; thesocial.org.

The Purple Madness: Tribute to Prince: 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$68; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Shawn Wayans: 8 & 10:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $30; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

Stephen Marley: 9 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29-$50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati: MLS soccer. 7:30 pm; Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St.; $25-$241; 855-675-2489; orlandocitysc.com.

Russian Ballet Alafaya: Aladdin: 7 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $24.50-$54.50; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Tommy Ca$h: 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $18-$20; 407-246-1419; thesocial.org.

WJRR's Earthday Birthday: Shinedown, Halestorm, Theory, Beartooth, Fozzy, Dirty Honey, New Years Day, Crobot, Dinosaur Pile-Up: 11 am; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $40-$175; 407-295-3247.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

The Price Is Right Live!: The hit game show gives eligible individuals the chance to come on down and be the next contestant. 7:30 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $39.50-$153.50; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Virginia Schenck: 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; donations; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

Eugene Snowden: 7:30 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20; drphillipscenter.org.

Orlando Philharmonic: Duke Ellington, American Icon: 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $14.60-$54; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

UCF New Music Ensemble: Steve Reich's "Sextet": Music by modern composers. 8 pm; University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.; free; 407-823-2869.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles: 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$75; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Brian Culbertson: 7:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29-$60; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Brittany Howard, Nü Mangos: 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35.50-$67.50; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Sebadoh: 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22-$25; 407-246-1419; thesocial.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

Andrew Bird, Erika Wennerstrom: 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $37.50-$56; 407-648-8363.

Damien Escobar: 7:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29-$50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Recon 2020: Play historical, fantasy and science fiction wargaming on a variety of tables, or just shop for miniatures in the flea market. Through April 26; Days Hotel by Wyndham Celebration, 3011 Maingate Lane, Kissimmee; $20-$40; hmgs-south.com.

Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y: 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $10-$20; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

BenDeLaCreme: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$45; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Blues Traveler: 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $27.50-$62.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Damo Suzuki (Can): 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20; willspub.org.

Harley Poe, the Homeless Gospel Choir: 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18; willspub.org.

Wavves, Sadgirl: 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-246-1419; thesocial.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Bill Maher: 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$150; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Dabin, Nurko, Last Heroes: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $23-$25; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, Fletcher: 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $26.50-$126; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Orlando Philharmonic: Tchaikovsky's Fifth: 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $19-$95; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Reef-A-Palooza Orlando: An indoor marketplace showcasing the latest products and livestock to the marine aquarium hobbyist community. 11 am-6 pm; Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, 6677 Sea Harbor Drive; $25; 407-351-5555; reefapaloozashow.net.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Hatsune Miku: 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $56.68-$160.68; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

More Than a Word: Artist showcase combining visual arts, style and music in one venue. 1:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; free; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC: MLS soccer. 1 pm; Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St.; $25-$241; 855-675-2489; orlandocitysc.com.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

Drive-By Truckers, Ryley Walker: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$45; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Twiztid, AMB, ABK, Dead by Wednesday: 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $22-$25; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Colin Hay (Men at Work): 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$45; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Bert Kreischer: 7 & 9:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $37.75-$57.75; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

James Arthur: 8 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$65; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Planet Booty, Rich Aucoin, Terror Pigeon: 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13; soundbarorl.com.

Surfer Blood: 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$15; willspub.org.

Tower of Power: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $40-$71; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Derby on Park: Enjoy four hours of fun with unlimited food, premium open bars, music inside and out, a Best Hat contest and, of course, a horse race. 3:30 pm; University Club of Winter Park, 841 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; $59-$340; 407-644-6149; uclubwp.org.

Illenium: 5 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $25-$50; 407-295-3247; orlandoamphitheater.com.

Jacob Collier: 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29-$65.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

click to enlarge Photo by Mia Saka

Kero Kero Bonito

Kero Kero Bonito: 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $17.50-$20; 407-648-8363.

Massacre, Druid Lord, Embodiment, Carrion Curse, Three Knuckles Deep: 6:30 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$17; 407-673-2712; thehavenrocks.com.

Smokin' Blues, Cruise & BBQ: Barbecue competition with classic cars, blues music and lots of meat. Noon; Lakefront Park, 1104 Lakeshore Blvd.., St. Cloud; $10.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

Apocalyptica, Lacuna Coil: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $30; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Djavan: 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $35-$120; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Eden: 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $27-$56.75; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Uncomfortable Brunch: Dogtooth: Noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

MONDAY, MAY 4

Hunny, King of Summer: 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15-$20; soundbarorl.com.

Renaissance Festival of Central Florida: Central Florida's yearly celebration of knights, jousting, period music, live entertainment and more. Through May 5; Camp Challenge, 31600 Camp Challenge Road, Sorrento; (352) 383-4711; renfestcfl.com.

click to enlarge The Front Bottoms

The Front Bottoms: 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $30-$40; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

Lake Street Dive: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$60; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

Full Blast: Peter Brötzmann, Marino Pliakas and Michael Wertmüeller: 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $10-$20; 407-595-2713; timucua.com.

Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo: MLS soccer. 7 pm; Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St.; $25-$241; 855-675-2489; orlandocitysc.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

Hellzapoppin Circus Freak Show: 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$30; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

David Archuleta: 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22-$40; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Lauren Daigle: 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $26.50-$121.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Napalm Death, Aborted, Tombs, WVRM: 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $22-$25; 407-673-2712; thehavenrocks.com.

Orlando Ballet: Mowgli – The Jungle Book: Orlando Ballet retells the Rudyard Kipling story of a boy raised by animals in the jungles of India. 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $24-$490; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Powerglove, Immortal Guardian, Martyrs Asylum, the Valley Ritual, Devils Target: 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15; soundbarorl.com.

Sunlion Orlando: Griz, Zhu, Blackgummy b2b No Mana, Sian, Speaker Honey, C.H.A.Y.: 3 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $64.99-$149.99; 407-295-3247; orlandoamphitheater.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

The Dollop: Live podcast taping. 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org.

Kyle Kinane: 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$28; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United FC: MLS soccer. 7:30 pm; Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St.; $25-$241; 855-675-2489; orlandocitysc.com.

Orlando Predators vs. Jacksonville Sharks: Arena football. 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $18-$3,600; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Saturday Matinee Classics: Spartacus: Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 10

Prince Royce: 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $51-$67; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

MONDAY, MAY 11

Uli Jon Roth: 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

Allan Rayman: 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18-$20; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Cult Classics: Monty Python's The Meaning of Life: 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Orlando Fringe: Annual 14-day immersive arts festival featuring local, national, and international performing artists, visual art, a beer garden, free concerts and much more. Through May 25; Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St.; $5-$12; 407-648-0077; orlandofringe.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

BTS: 7:30 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $57-$445; 407-423-2476; campingworldstadium.com.

Handbags for Hope: Join Harbor House of Central Florida's Young Professionals Board for cocktails, light hors d'oeuvres, and an elegant selection of new and gently used handbags available for purchase and auction. 5:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25-$75; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Melendi: 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $77.25-$92.25; 407-934-2583; houseofblues.com.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Lizzie McGuire Movie: 8 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Eli Castro: 8 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $30; drphillipscenter.org.

Kevin Nealon: 8 & 10:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25-$35; 407-480-5233; theimprovorlando.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Beer 'Merica

Beer 'Merica: A craft beer festival in a beautiful lakeside park with plenty of food, music and entertainment to go along with dozens of delicious brews. 3 pm; Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$75; beermericaorlando.com.

Nikki Glaser: 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $33-$38; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Surfaces: 6:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$160; 407-648-8363.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

Alec Benjamin: 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$180; 407-648-8363.

The Completionist: Special appearance from the video game YouTube content creator. 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$75; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

MONDAY, MAY 18

Universal Funk Orchestra: 7:30 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20; drphillipscenter.org.