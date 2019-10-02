October 02, 2019 Arts & Culture » Books

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge orlando_story_club_photo_3.jpg

Orlando Story Club will let randomly-selected storytellers get audiences 'Spooked!' 

By

The Orlando Story Club returns this month with the theme "Spooked!" Hosted by Orlandoans Danielle Ziss and Bobby Wesley, Orlando Story Club gives attendees the chance to tell a personal story if they are one of the lucky 10 picked out of a hat.

Three randomly selected judges score the storytellers and the top three winners receive a prize. Each event during the year takes on a different theme, and all proceeds raised go toward supporting various local philanthropic organizations. The benefiting charity for this month's iteration is ArtReach Orlando, an organization that promotes art projects to help develop a positive platform for self-expression for children in underprivileged areas of Orange County. Nothing scary about that.

7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | orlandostoryclub.com | $5

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Related Events

  • Orlando Story Club: Spooked! @ The Abbey

    • Wed., Oct. 2, 7 p.m. $5

Related Locations

Jump to comments

Tags: ,

More Books »

Speaking of The Abbey

Most Popular

  1. Longwood's Emotions Dance and Florida Dance Theatre partner to benefit Cancer Support Community Read More

  2. Comparing Orlando’s Universal Halloween Horror Nights to Hollywood’s is like comparing Major League baseball to a AAA farm team Read More

  3. Paintings in two new exhibitions at Winter Park's CFAM connect labor, leisure, and the production of art Read More

  4. Boundary-pushing Orlando founder of AntiBabe returns to iconoclastic form with 'Confessions of a Party Girl' Read More

  5. Orlando's own NXT wrestling grabs brass ring, goes national this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation