Orlando Story Club will let randomly-selected storytellers get audiences 'Spooked!' 

The Orlando Story Club returns this month with the theme "Spooked!" Hosted by Orlandoans Danielle Ziss and Bobby Wesley, Orlando Story Club gives attendees the chance to tell a personal story if they are one of the lucky 10 picked out of a hat.

Three randomly selected judges score the storytellers and the top three winners receive a prize. Each event during the year takes on a different theme, and all proceeds raised go toward supporting various local philanthropic organizations. The benefiting charity for this month's iteration is ArtReach Orlando, an organization that promotes art projects to help develop a positive platform for self-expression for children in underprivileged areas of Orange County. Nothing scary about that.

7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | orlandostoryclub.com | $5