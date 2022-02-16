Orlando Spring Guide 2022: Festivals 

Every year our Summer Guide gets the lion's share of our outdoorsy recommendations, but the truth is, spring is the best season to get outside. Whether it's strolling around an art fair while getting to show off a cool-weather fit or taking a walk without being covered in sweat, spring temperatures make everything easier. Here's our list of the best reasons to leave the house this spring.

Through Sunday, Feb. 27

Bach Festival

The festival will feature works from Bach and Mozart, guest soloists accompanying the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra, and master classes from talented musicians.

Various locations and times, bachfestivalflorida.org, $30-$75

Through Monday, Feb. 28

WUCF Kindness Month

Participants can learn about ways to be a caring neighbor with WUCF's Kindness Kit activities and virtual events.

Online, 407-823-8900, wucf.org, free

Thursday, Feb. 17

9th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Harbor House of Central Florida hosts the ninth annual WAM. Key community leaders (men and women) strap on their high heels and parade through downtown Orlando. 6 p.m., Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Ave, harborhousefl.com/walkamile, $25-$35

Saturday, Feb. 19

HeART & Soul: A Celebration of Black Culture

The spiffy new Winter Park Library hosts a celebration of Black culture and community with music, spoken word, dance and art. 2 p.m., Winter Park Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, cityofwinterpark.org, free

Saturday, Feb. 19

Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival

Celtic music, dancing, a Scottish re-enactment village, vendors, beverages and all the bagpipes you can eat.

10 a.m.-7 p.m., Donnelly Park, North Baker Street and East Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora, mountdorascot.com, $10

Saturday, Feb. 19

Orlando Fight for Air Climb

Climb 1,000 steps to help raise funds to fight lung disease. Featuring one-of-a-kind views of the city skyline, Exploria Stadium is the setting for a day of challenge and camaraderie. 8 a.m., Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St., action.lung.org, $35

Sunday, Feb. 20

April Brown

Explore the rich history and far-reaching influence of African American music from across the diaspora. Same root, different fruit. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $20 suggested donation

Thursday, Feb. 24

The Jewish Pavilion Fashion Show

Enjoy a morning of refreshments and live entertainment, followed by shopping for the stylish onstage ensembles, with retail proceeds going toto serve seniors in elder-care communities. 9:30 a.m., Altamonte Mall, 451 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, jewishpavilion.org/fashion-show-2021, $25

Thursday, Feb. 24-Sunday, Feb. 27

Dirtybird CampInn

When a music festival and a resort collide, you get the Dirtybird CampInn. Expect nonstop music and DJs, pool games, brunch with beats and a mobile DJ cart that shifts around the resort. Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive, dirtybirdrecords.com, $200-$300

Friday, Feb. 25

Whiskey Business

Sip on some whisky while sampling dishes from Bulla Gastrobar and Jimmy Hula's. Whisky, bourbon and rye will range from local distilleries to single malts from Scotland.

6 p.m., Cheyenne Saloon, 128 W. Church St., whiskeybusinessorlando.com, $62.35

Saturday, Feb. 26

Mardi Gras 2022 German Style

Enjoy a fun-filled evening complete with dinner, drinks, a costume contest, and music by the Europa Band. 5 p.m., German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry, orlandogermanclub.com, $10-$23

Saturday, Feb. 26

Oviedo Mardi Gras

Center Lake Park hosts an evening of Cajun and Creole cuisine, specialty vendors and live entertainment, plus a variety of New Orleans-style performers and live music.

2 p.m., Oviedo Amphitheatre & Cultural Center, 299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo, free-$10

Sunday, Feb. 27

Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History

Music director Kevin Harris leads a vocal and instrumental ensemble of some of the region's top talent in a survey of Black American music, from the South African hymn "Siyahamba" to African American spirituals, jazz, blues and gospel songs old and new. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., $20 suggested donation

Wednesday-Sunday, March 2-6

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion and Flying Lotus headline the festival. Take a break from the music to visit the yoga center, a healing sanctuary and an art gallery. Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91 Ave., Okeechobee, okeechobeefest.com, $309-$3,500

March 3-13

Central Florida Fair

If carnival rides aren't your thing, check out the outdoor market, livestock competition or rotating concerts. (Pssst: Make sure you try the deep-fried cheesecake.) Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, centralfloridafair.com, $10-$110

March 3-13

Florida Strawberry Festival

Expect carnival rides and musical performances from the Beach Boys, Boyz II Men and Nelly. Of course, there will be strawberry-filled foods aplenty, including a strawberry lemon ricotta funnel cake, strawberry pickles and a strawberry ice cream sandwich. 303 Berryfest Place, Plant City, flstrawberryfestival.com, $4-$55

Saturday, March 5

Master Gardener Volunteers Garden Festival and Plant Sale

The Orange County UF/IFAS garden festival and plant sale is fun for the whole green-thumbed family. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Orange County Extension Office, 6021 S. Conway Road, blogs.ifas.ufl.edu, free

Sunday, March 6

8th Annual It's Just Yoga Health & Fitness Festival

"It's Just Yoga" festivals are for yogis of all experience levels, ages, shapes and sizes.

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Eola Park, North Eola Drive and East Robinson Street, ijyconnects.com, free

Sunday, March 6

Kiwi Swap Meet

Buy/sell/trade event featuring multiple vendors with pre-owned film and digital cameras, lenses and photo equipment.

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kiwi Camera Service, 542 Virginia Drive, facebook.com/kiwicameraservice, free

Saturday, March 12

Collective Corner Pop-up Market

Bringing together 40 vendors offering an array of locally made goods, vintage home decor, furniture, plants and many more curated items. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., facebook.com/collectivecornerfl, free

Friday-Sunday, March 18-20

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

The festival is one of the country's oldest and largest outdoor festivals, and it's filled with artists working in various mediums including clay, digital art, jewelry and more.

Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, wpsaf.org, free

Saturday, March 19

Kodak Black Live Orlando Spring Break Festival

Florida-grown rapper Kodak Black will make his way to Orlando to celebrate spring break in style. Other performers include Skinny Fabulous, Kai, Klass and Charly Black. 3 p.m., Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., livenation.com, $50-$225

Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20

Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts

Shop till you drop. Downtown Mount Dora, 230 W. Fourth Ave., Mount Dora, mountdoraspringfest.com, free

Friday-Sunday, March 25-27

UpTown Art Expo

Celebrate art and music at the 9th annual expo featuring professional arts and crafts vendors, masterpieces of sidewalk chalk art, and performances by members of Pat Travers Band, Sister Hazel and Chicago. Free parking in the Altamonte Mall parking lot. Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, uptownartexpo.com, free-$15

Saturday, March 26

Florida Wildflower & Garden Festival

A garden festival featuring vendors and educational programs with an emphasis on wildflowers and native plants. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Downtown DeLand, Indiana Avenue and South Woodland Boulevard, floridawildflowerfestival.com, free

Saturday, March 26

Smile Mile

A one-mile race for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Runners receive a bib, T-shirt and finisher medal. 8 a.m., Lake Baldwin Upper Park, Upper Park Road and South Lakemont Avenue, trackshack.com, $8-$11

Saturday-Sunday, March 26-27

Longwood Pirate Seafood Festival

Seafood, pirates, mermaids and more, with food vendors and family fun kids zone.

Reiter Park, 301 W. Warren Ave., Longwood, longwoodfestival.com, free

Sunday, March 27

Save the Date Expo & Cake Wars Challenge

Meet pros in the field of weddings, birthdays, quinceañeras, graduations and corporate events. Cake World Pavilion will host the first edition of the Cake Wars Challenge.

12:30 p.m., Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, 813-406-1625, cfleventsexpo.com, free

Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3

Spring Fiesta in the Park

The fiesta will celebrate Lake Eola's beauty in the springtime with over 300 artists displaying and selling their artwork.

Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., fiestainthepark.com, free

April 5-16

UCF Celebrates the Arts

Take your pick of a jam-packed schedule, filled with performances ranging from chamber ensembles to jazz big bands, spoken word, opera, theater, film, a stage combat demonstration, a live graffiti competition and Shrek: The Musical. Various times and locations within Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., arts.cah.ucf.edu, free-$60

April 6-20

Orlando Taco Week

All the $5 tacos you can handle from a variety of Orlando restaurants! Participants include Tako Cheena, MX Taco, Taqueria Las Cazuelas and more. Make sure you get your passport stamped when visiting restaurants to win prizes. Multiple locations, orlandotacoweek.com

April 8-17

Florida Film Festival

The festival returns to the lush Enzian, where refreshing cocktails and snacks are available. More details on this year's program are coming soon. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, floridafilmfestival.com, $12-$1500

Saturday, April 16

Mount Dora Earth Day Celebration

Celebrate a week early with Mount Dora Friends of the Environment. Donnelly Park, 539 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora, mountdoraenvironment.org, free

Saturday, April 23

Central Florida Earth Day

The vegan extravaganza will feature food preparation demonstrations, vendors, an animal haven, music and more. Beloved vegan restaurants like Dharma Southern Kitchen and the Vegan Hot Dog Cart will also set up shop. 10 a.m., Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., cfearthday.org, free

Saturday, April 23

WJRR Earthday Birthday

Heavy music fans will rejoice in this year's Earthday lineup. The festival, hosted by WJRR, will include performances from Godsmack, Three Days Grace, wrestling and more. 11 a.m., Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, wjrr.iheart.com, $70-$199

Saturday-Sunday, April 23-24

Mount Dora Blueberry Festival

A celebration of everyone's favorite anti-oxidant featuring all things blueberry-topped, -filled, and -flavored. Donnelly Park, 539 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora, mountdorablueberryfestival.com

Saturday, April 30

Orlando Book Festival

Each year the library hosts a slew of bestselling authors who give talks and workshops and speak on panels. Expect more details to come soon on the 2022 festival. 10 a.m., Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info, free

Saturday-Sunday, April 30-May 1

St. Johns River Festival of the Arts

Artists and artisans displaying their wares, along with live artist demonstrations that include DIY artwork that you can take home feature in this huge event. Live acoustic performances and gourmet eats accompany the artwork. Historic Downtown Sanford, stjohnsriverartfest.com, free

Friday-Saturday, May 6-7

Forbidden Kingdom

This festival is one not to miss, with an all-bass and dubstep lineup filled with bangers. Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, forbiddenkingdomfestival.com, $139.99-$159.99

Saturday, May 7

Derby on Park

Guests enjoy four hours of fun at the ultimate Kentucky Derby viewing experience with TVs, unlimited food, premium open bars, music and more.

3:30-8:30 p.m., Winter Park Library and Events Center, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, eventbrite.com, $65-$5,000

Saturday, May 14

Beer 'Merica

Beer 'Merica's 2022 return will include 100 different brews to sample, food trucks and live music. There's also a chance to win free beer for a year. 3 p.m., Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., beermericaorlando.com, $41.42-$73.28

May 18-31

Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Hundreds of ticketed performances from playwrights, performance artists and musicians from around the world will be on offer, along with food, drink and hobnobbing on the Fringe lawn.

Various times and venues, orlandofringe.org, ticket prices TBA

Wednesday-Sunday, May 18-22

Orange Blossom Jamboree

This music and art festival features Florida artists that span soul, funk and Latin jazz.

Sertoma Ranch, 85 Myers Road, Brooksville, orangeblossomjamboree.com, $20

Thursday-Sunday, May 19-22

Megacon

Megacon will be filled with plenty of cosplay, comic attractions, celebrity guests, vendors and gaming tournaments. There'll also be appearances from actors in the Lord of the Rings series and Karate Kid II. Orange County Convention Center, 9400 Universal Blvd., fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando, $22-$155

Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22

Monster Jam

It's Monster Jam! Your annual chance to watch 12-foot-tall trucks race, freestyle, high jump and crush countless hapless smaller vehicles. There'll also be photo ops with the drivers and the massive trucks.

Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, monsterjam.com, $40-$289

Friday-Sunday, June 17-19

Spooky Empire

Although the horror convention hasn't yet released details of its 2022 schedule, you can bank on scores of vendors, screenings, costume contests, celebrity meetings and panels. Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive, 8001 International Drive, spookyempire.com, $40-$250