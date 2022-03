Orlando soul troubadour Eugene Snowden drops new single 'Just To Get By' 

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly

Eugene Snowden fronting Drums of Umoja

Orlando music legend Eugene Snowden on Friday dropped new single "Just To Get By" through local label Molasses Records."Just To Get By" is a smoldering, bluesy vamp and a welcome return to form from Snowden. For his part, Snowden will mark the occasion by playing with JJ Grey & Mofro, Steel Pulse and Ben Harper at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre as part of this weekend's Blackwater Sol Revue festival.You can grab "Just To Get By" through Molasses Records' website as a digital download.