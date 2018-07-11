July 11, 2018 Arts & Culture » Culture 2 Go

578145_374603499244282_1904250382_n.jpg

Photo via Orlando Shakes/Facebook

Orlando Shakes goes official with its new name, plus more in performing arts news 

By

After years of patrons informally calling it "Orlando Shakes," the Orlando Shakespeare Theater has adopted the abbreviation as their official name. The organization's rebranding – which required two national consultants and a year of focus group research – also includes a new logo that incorporates Helvetica, handwriting and a quill pen.

Two of Orlando's biggest arts companies have made major announcements about their leadership: The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra's board of directors picked UCF dean emeritus Dr. Mary Palmer to serve as their president for a two-year term, and Orlando Ballet hired Shane Jewell as their latest executive director. An Oklahoma City native, Jewell was executive director of that city's ballet for four years, and previously led the OK Mozart International Music Festival; no word on his prior experience with 100 percent humidity.

'Tis the season for 2018-2019 theatrical season announcements. Orlando Repertory Theatre's schedule kicks off in September with A Year With Frog and Toad and continues with Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook, Elf the Musical, Ella Enchanted the Musical, Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure and Seussical the Musical. And Rollins College released the Annie Russell Theatre's 86th season, which starts with 12 Angry Jurors and will include Avenue Q, Sweet Charity and a new play about #MeToo.

NOW PLAYING

Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, through July 14 at Parliament House ... Monty Python's Spamalot, through July 15 at Bay Street Players ... Gidion's Knot, through July 18 at Theater on the Edge ... Hair, through July 23 at Breakthrough Theatre ... Xanadu, through July 29 at Garden Theatre ... The Little Mermaid, through July 29 at Orlando Shakes.

UPCOMING

Joseph Reed Hayes' Destination Moon, July 14-15 at Timucua Arts House ... Orlando Story Club, July 18 at the Abbey ... Tay Anderson: I Was Here, July 18-19 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Creative Purpose Productions presents Purpose, July 21 at the Abbey ... Gigolo: The New Cole Porter Revue, July 27-Aug. 19 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Cirque du Soleil's Crystal, Aug. 1-5 at Amway Center ... The Pirates of Penzance, Aug. 3-19 at CFCArts ... The Little Foxes, Aug. 3-26 at Mad Cow.

