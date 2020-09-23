Orlando restaurant openings: What the Chuck, Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe, Da Sun Ramen and 14 more 

OPENINGS: The Monroe, a new restaurant by Jason and Sue Chin's Good Salt group (The Osprey, Seito Sushi, Reyes Mezcaleria), will open on the ground floor of the Julian Apartments in Creative Village next year. The restaurant named for Dr. William "Monroe" Wells, who opened the Wells' Built Hotel in Parramore in 1926, will be a diverse gathering ground for the neighborhood and feature New American cuisine, creative cocktails, beer and wine ... Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe is open in the Ivanhood waterfront spot once home to Mesa 21 and Gargi's Lakeside. Best of luck! ... Tennessee Truffle's Nat Russell will open his burger concept, What the Chuck, inside Henry's Depot in Sanford at the end of the month ...

Knife & Spoon, the high-end steak and seafood restaurant by former Top Chef contestant John Tesar, will open Oct. 7 inside the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes. Gerald Sombright, who also appeared on Top Chef, will serve as Knife & Spoon's chef de cuisine. Expect exceptional USDA Prime steaks, some aged for as long as 240 days ... Kabooki Sushi should open its expanded and revamped space on East Colonial Drive next month ... Mamak Asian Street Food, specializing in Malaysian-style hawker fare, will open its second location in the old Pei Wei location on Technological Avenue near UCF in October ...

The 4Roots Cafe, by 4Rivers Smokehouse founder John Rivers, will open in a revamped dining area inside the Orlando Science Center in late October ... Kona Poké Express will open inside the Quantum Leap Winery later this year ... Former Seito Sushi chef Austin Boyd and Yoshi "Sushiman" Pintar have both joined the team at Lombardi's Seafood. Boyd will revamp the café menu, while Sushiman will do what he does best – sushi (and poke) ... Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. has opened its taproom/restaurant in the old Panera Bread space on the ground floor of the EO Inn near Lake Eola ... Coba Coffee & Bakery has opened in the old Taste of Yucatan space on South Semoran Boulevard serving breads, bagels, parfaits, brownies, pastries, sandwiches and salads ... The largest Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes in the nation has opened in Hollywood Plaza on International Drive ...

Soul food restaurant chain The Licking has opened an outpost on Millenia Plaza Way ... P's VietMi Cafe has opened next door to Sushi Tomi on South John Young Parkway... The Brass Tap in Mills Park has changed concepts and is now the Twisted Handle ... Da Sun Ramen has opened in the old Sapporo Ramen space, and Tokyo Ramen Fusion Cuisine in the old Mr. Wong's Family Taste Chinese Cuisine location. Both are in the Westside Crossings/Orlando Chinatown shopping mall on West Colonial; in fact, Google Maps says they are just 26 feet apart. Anyone else sense a real-life Tampopo in the offing?

CLOSINGS: Luma on Park has served its final meal, but chef/partner Brandon McGlamery says he's confident Luma will land in a new location in Winter Park, though the name might change and the concept may be tweaked. "We'll reassess the landscape, gather some ideas, and move forward from there," says McGlamery ... Roy's Restaurant, Roy Yamaguchi's mainstay in Dr. Phillips, has closed after almost 15 years.

EVENTS: Orlando Taco Week is back with TWO weeks of $5 taco specials run by scores of restaurants and taquerias across the city. Visit orlando- tacoweek.com for details.