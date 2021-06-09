Orlando remembers: Pulse five-year memorial events 

From music and art to blood drives and candlelight vigils, here are some of the events that honor Pulse victims, survivors and first responders in Central Florida.

THROUGH JUNE 12

Acts of Love and Kindness

In honor of the lives lost on June 12, 2016, One Orlando Alliance encourages everyone to act, love and give. Share your Act of Love and Kindness on social media, tag @OneOrlandoAlliance and use the hashtag #ActLoveGive.

JUNE 5-13

Free Admission to Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy

This exhibition examines how local and global communities were touched by the Pulse shootings; see more on page 21. Although the History Center normally charges admission, entry is free for this week. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org

JUNE 9

Central Florida Foundation Virtual Community Conversation: Pulse Remembrance

Special guests Josh Bell of One Orlando Alliance, Barbara Poma of OnePulse Foundation and Joél Junior Morales of the LGBT+ Center Orlando lead a community conversation to discuss what progress has been made to build a more inclusive community and what more can be done. 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, online, cffound.org

Overcoming Barriers Between the Faith Community and LGBTQ Community

Join St. Luke's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee for a conversation with Dr. Earl Mowatt of the OnePulse Foundation on his research on the barriers that exist between churches and the LGBTQ+ community, and a roundtable discussion with Rev. Jenn Stiles Williams, Lead Pastor of St. Luke's United Methodist Church; Rev. Terri Steed Pierce, Lead Pastor of Joy Metropolitan Community Church; and Dr. Joel Hunter, Founder and Chairman of Community Resource Network. Free but registration required. 7 p.m. Wednesday, online and at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka Vineland Road, st.lukes.org

We All Have One Pulse Blood Drive

Honor the Pulse victims and their families by donating blood on the Big Red Bus. Help maintain a safe and ready blood supply for trauma patients and unexpected tragedies. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, UCF Student Union, 12715 Pegasus Drive, oneblood.org

JUNE 10

"Inhala Exhala" New Moon Yoga for Pulse Remembrance

Practice restorative yoga while taking a pause to acknowledge emotions related to Pulse, and "sow seeds of hope." 6-8 p.m. Thursday, The Center, 964 N. Mills Ave., also live on Instagram @qlatinx, thecenterorlando.org

UCF Remembers Pulse

Vigil features speeches from UCF students, staff and local community members, as well as a reading of the names of the 49. 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, UCF Student Union, 12715 Pegasus Drive, events.ucf.edu

United We Dance

An evening of reflection through music and dance to honor the 49 lives lost, Pulse survivors and first responders, and the resilience of our community. This is an outdoor event on the street in front of Häos and Hamburger Mary's on Church Street. DJ Scott Robert will provide the music as participants and attendees use the power of the arts to show hate will not win. A portion of the proceeds benefits the OnePulse Foundation. 7-10 p.m. Thursday, 119 W. Church St., $10-$50, orlandoweeklytickets.com

JUNE 11

Legacy Work: 5-Year Journey After Pulse Tragedy

This virtual event hosted by QLatinx is intended for staff members of organizations that have supported survivors and community members affected by the Pulse tragedy. It will be facilitated by Yolanda Martínez-San Miguel, an experienced death doula who focuses her work on legacy projects. 5-7 p.m. Friday, free, register for Zoom link at facebook.com/qlatinx

Pulse Memorial Candlelight Vigil

Candlelight vigil hosted by the Zebra Coalition honors the 49 lives lost and offers the chance for those ages 13-24 to reflect and engage in walking meditation at a labyrinth featuring an outer circle of pavers engraved with the names of the Pulse victims with a rainbow "Orlando United" heart. Meet between 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Zebra House, 911 N. Mills Ave., then walk to Colonialtown Square, 820 N. Fern Creek Ave. More information: facebook.com/zebracoalition

JUNE 12

49 Bells

On June 12, people all over the world are invited to solemnly ring a bell or similar instrument 49 times beginning at noon, both in recognition of the 49 lives lost at Pulse and in commitment to advancing full inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community. You can also follow on social media using the hashtag #49Bells. Noon Saturday, everywhere.

Pulse Five-Year Remembrance Ceremony Livestream

On June 12 of each year, the OnePulse Foundation holds an annual remembrance ceremony at the site of the Pulse nightclub, bringing together the families of those whose lives were tragically taken, providing them a space to remember their loved ones in peace, and honoring all who survived, including the brave first responders and the trauma teams who saved so many. Although the ceremony at the Pulse Interim Memorial is by invitation only, the general public is invited to watch a livestream at this free, first-come, first-seated event, part of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts' Frontyard Festival series. 6 p.m. Saturday, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Love Is LOVE! In Memory of Pulse Nightclub

Adults and children 10 and up paint a canvas in honor of Pulse. 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Painting With a Twist, 3038 Dyer Blvd., Kissimmee, $37, reservation required, paintingwithatwist.com

Online Pulse Memorial Vigil

A virtual vigil hosted by St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Noon Saturday, facebook.com/stlukesorlando

Pulse Remembrance by DeLand Pride

DeLand Pride invites participants to bring flags and signs as they march from Abbey Bar at 117 N. Woodland Blvd. to the corner of New York Avenue, where they will read the names of the 49 lost on the night of June 12, 2016. 2 p.m. Saturday, facebook.com/delandpride

Paddle for Pulse

Paddle out for the fallen angels and lay flowers in the water. Donations to OnePulse Foundation are encouraged but the event is free. 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Treasure Island Beach, 11260 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island, outcoast.com/events/paddle-for-pulse

Illusions After Hours

This event provides admission to the Museum of Illusions, plus one ride aboard the Wheel, in support of Orlando's LGBTQ+ community and Pride Month. A cash bar will also be available and music will be provided. A portion of all ticket sales for the month of June will be donated to the National Pulse Memorial and Museum. 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Icon Park, 8375 International Drive, iconparkorlando.com

Loud & Proud Music Fest!

A mini music fest honoring the 49 lives lost. All day Saturday, Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave., orlandobrewing.com

Melina León Live at Amor

Puerto Rican merengue singer Melina León (Mujeres Liberadas, Corazón de Mujer) sings live at Amor honoring Pulse Orlando's 49 angels. Show starts at midnight. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Amor at Irish Shannon's, free-$10, facebook.com/latinsaturday

JUNE 13

Brews for Drew: Dine N' Drag

Join the Dru Project to celebrate the life of Pulse victim Drew Leinonen and raise more money for LGBTQ+ youth. Enjoy a beer pong tournament, drag performances, an auction and more. 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Burton's Thornton Park, 801 E. Washington St., free, facebook.com/thedruproject

"On the Shoulders of Giants"

Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard performs a commissioned piece by American composer and marching arts designer Randall Standridge, as well as new music and crowd favorites. The concert, which will be simultaneously livestreamed, represents a significant milestone in the band's growth and evolution as an ambassador of LGBTQ+ awareness, acceptance and equality. 3 p.m. Sunday, Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., also virtual, $15, cfsof.com

Yoga of Pride and Remembrance

Honoring the anniversary and memory of 49 lives lost at Pulse. Yoga with Rachel Silverman, a conversation with licensed counselor Renee Natvig, and a screening of Believer, a film that explores the impact of mental health on the LGBTQUIA+ youth community in Utah. 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Congregation of Reform Judaism, 928 Malone Drive, free, facebook.com/interfaithyogaproject

Community Care Rooms After Pulse Remembrance Events

QLatinx hosts two virtual community care spaces for first responders, organization staff and the LGBTQ community on Zoom 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, free, register for Zoom link at facebook.com/qlatinx

JUNE 20

Mission Rainbow

Orlando Pride match against NJ/NY Gotham FC, in honor of the lives lost in the Pulse shooting. 6 p.m. Sunday, Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St., orlandocitysc.com

JUNE 22

Pride in Our City

Orlando City SC match against the San Jose Earthquakes, in honor of the lives lost in the Pulse shooting. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St., orlandocitysc.com