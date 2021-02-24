Orlando releases this week: 3D Boy, Ivy Hollivana, and Corvus Incorporated 

From his exceptional work in bands like Flashlights and Waxed, Terry Caudill is one of Orlando's best, though unheralded, songwriters. He just dropped another reminder of this with a recent EP as his solo venture 3D Boy. The three-song I Love You is a tuneful, exuberant hat trick that merges 1990s-inspired indie rock with sweet, sweet fuzz. It's a trifecta that rocks at the corner of Crocodiles and Superchunk, and it's available as a name-your-price download on Bandcamp.

Since emerging a couple of years ago, Central Florida's Ivy Hollivana has really put in the work to hone her thoroughly modern aesthetic, and now she's got a fine new EP to show for it. The four-song Equinox is an impressive opus of sparkle, mood and beats. Featuring production by Kavari, it's some of her most crafted, incisive work yet and is a shining crystallization of her progressive, left-field electro-pop vision. Equinox is available on Bandcamp, but if you decide to buy, do it directly through her website (ivyhollivana.com) so every penny goes to this artist.

Corvus, Incorporated is the ambitious collaborative musical project anchored by Real Radio 104.1-FM personalities Fritz and Sabrina that invites both musicians and non-musicians to co-create with them. Orlando music scenesters will know Fritz as Jeff Ilgenfritz, the restless musical polymath with deep cred stretching back to the mid-2000s in canonical Orlando acts like Mumpsy and the Heathens.

Just released last week and now streaming on Spotify, Corvus, Incorporated's new three-song EP (as) You Wish is a diverse, bright bundle of coed indie pop. Of particular note, though, is that this fourth release is the first one to feature a song not co-written by either of the principals. Instead, "Just So You Won't Go" is a track written by Nick Sprysenski (of distinguished 2000s acts the Punching Contest and Crutch and the Giant Junshi) back in 2008 for a fund-raising compilation to help with medical expenses for Dungeons & Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax.

Although shelved after Gygax died, that demo has been unearthed, newly produced with Ilgenfritz and is now finally seeing daylight as part of this Corvus, Incorporated release. Just to round out the star-studded list of historical Orlando music names here, the EP is being put out by Post Records, the 2000s local "it" label and mini-scene from which Ilgenfritz sprang.