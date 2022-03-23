Orlando rapper GAY-Z figures prominently on They Hate Change's new Jagjaguwar single 

Tampa next-gen rap duo They Hate Change are breaking out big and, in a nice bit of sister city alliance, Orlando's DJ GAY-Z figures prominently in their first major campaign. After they all shared a bill at Stonewall Bar in January 2020, a friendship was born. That bond is now officially creative in a high-profile way.

As the lead single for their upcoming album, the just-released "From the Floor" is THC's commanding debut on tastemaking indie label Jagjaguwar, and GAY-Z is featured on it. Around here, he's best known for spinning, producing and owning one of the best monikers around. But on "From the Floor," GAY-Z steps out from behind the tables and up to the mic to drop some Florida-style regulating, channeling the native spirit of mic checkers like Fort Lauderdale's the Jam Pony Express DJs.

In fact, that distinctly regional postmarking permeates the entire song, which is essentially a Miami bass jam refracted through a modern drum & bass lens. Even the video is a rainbow reboot of the classic party-rap video.

Of the ascendant They Hate Change, GAY-Z says, "They've been a major inspiration and push for me, creatively." And about their national emergence, he adds, "I'm proud as a friend and as a big ass fan. They've been killing it for years, though, so seeing them get uplifted and featured on these large platforms is really dope."

"From the Floor" now streams everywhere. They Hate Change's forthcoming album Finally, New releases May 13.

