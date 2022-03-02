Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 02, 2022 Music » Orlando Music News

Email
Print
Share
Jaywah

photo by Blac Majic Photography

Jaywah

Orlando R+B artist Jaywah drops ‘Attitude,’ an effective merge of classic elegance with modernity 

By

By now, we should all be a little tired of seeing a bunch of guys' names all over music credits. It's changing, sure. But it's not changed yet.

It will, though, if more artists like Orlando's Jaquese Powell get into the game. Under the moniker Jaywah, she's a young, independent R&B act who's not just a singer but also a songwriter, pianist, violinist, producer and sound engineer. And her just-released sophomore collection — the Attitude EP — is almost entirely made by herself. She produced all but one of the seven songs and otherwise wrote, recorded, mixed and mastered the whole affair.

Since her 2020 debut EP Unmute, this follow-up already shows a deeper crystallization of Jaywah's sound toward a more distilled aesthetic greater than the sum of her initial influences. Less busy and more concentrated, the music is kept to a tasteful essence, giving her voice full room to do its thing. And that thing is a clarion flight of melody, agility and controlled power.

It all adds up to an effective merge of classic R&B elegance with modern outlook. This record is a document that shows Jaywah poised with more comfort and confidence than ever.

Attitude now streams everywhere. Death to the patriarchy, even if it's one silky song like this at a time.

[email protected]

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Orlando Music News »

Trending

Latest in Orlando Music News

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Blake Shelton to play intimate show at Ole Red Orlando in March Read More

  2. Brian McKnight to make the temperature rise even higher than usual in Orlando this summer Read More

  3. Alternative rockers Afghan Whigs returning to a familiar Orlando haunt in May Read More

  4. Orlando concert picks: alt-J and Portugal. The Man at Orlando Amphitheater; Spirit of the Beehive and Body Meat at Will’s Read More

  5. Independent venues and promoters across the country — including Tampa's Crowbar — link up as 'D Tour' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation