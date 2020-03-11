March 11, 2020 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge jby_1376_copy.jpg

Orlando primary primer: How to vote in Tuesday's elections 

By

To cast a vote in the Florida primary and factor in how this battleground state impacts the ascent of the eventual nominee, you must be registered as a member of a political party. The deadline for that was Feb. 18. On top of that, to be eligible, a voter must be a U.S. citizen, a Florida resident, 18 years of age or older, and, in the words of the Orange County Supervisor of Elections' "How to Vote" page, "have your civil rights."

A person who has been convicted of a felony must have voting rights restored before registering to vote. Amendment 4 passed in Florida at the end of 2018 with 64 percent of the vote, restoring the franchise to 1.4 million ex-felons. But in May of last year, the legislature passed a bill supposedly implementing that amendment but restricting restoration to those who pay off restitution, fines and court fees – and the law has been bouncing around state and federal courts ever since.

Amid the uncertainty, some felons are unsure whether it's safe to register to vote. That kinda works out for Republicans, who don't typically fare well with the demographic groups that dominate Florida's incarcerated, namely Black and Hispanic people.

More uncertainty: There are reports that misleading language around voter eligibility led to people being turned away during previous Florida primaries. A photo ID is required to vote, unless you don't have one, in which case you can still vote, but you'll have to fill out a provisional ballot. If you bring an ID that doesn't have a signature, officials may ask for more identification. Provisional ballots are submitted to the local canvassing boards, who decide if the vote counts. Voters can follow up with documents to prove their eligibility.

Once in the voting booth – if you haven't been systemically disenfranchised or wrongly turned away, that is – Democratic primary voters will see a ballot with 16 candidates, all of those who hadn't pulled their name for contention before early December. Registered Republicans will also get a ballot that shows opponents running against Trump: two who have since dropped out, and Bill Weld, the former Republican governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997, who says he doesn't feel a member of this party "as it's represented in Washington, D.C., right now."

Check your registration and voting location on your county's supervisor of elections website, and get your ass out there on Tuesday. Happy voting!

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

  |  

More News »

Speaking of...

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. If Bernie loses, it’s because Bernie didn’t know how to win Read More

  2. Once again, Florida opts out of expanding Medicaid, leaving thousands without sufficient insurance coverage to survive Read More

  3. Orlando Land Trust seeks to protect and extend Lake Eola Park, setting the tone for responsible growth Read More

  4. Tavares cops offer to test your drugs for coronavirus, Florida veterans fight limits on THC, and other news you may have missed Read More

  5. The biggest threat of the coronavirus pandemic might be Trump's insistence that there’s no threat at all Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation