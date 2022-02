Orlando photographer John Deeb exhibits large-scale work outdoors at Winter Park Tennis Center on Friday 

click to enlarge Photo courtesy John Deeb

An example of John Deeb's past work

Orlando photographer John Deeb debuts an exhibition of newer work this week, not at a local gallery or museum, but in the great outdoors of Winter Park.This pop-up exhibition will be hosted by the Winter Park Tennis Center, consisting of 55 photo prints, most measuring in at around 8 feet high.Deeb has shot for enterprises as varied as Pepsi and the Florida Film Festival, but eagle-eyedreaders will recognize him from his stunning shot of the Pauses amidst mannequins that adorned a 2018 cover story on the band.You can check out this collection of prints on Friday, Feb. 25 from 6-10 p.m. at the Winter Park Tennis Center. Admission is free.