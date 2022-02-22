Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 22, 2022 Arts + Culture

Orlando photographer John Deeb exhibits large-scale work outdoors at Winter Park Tennis Center on Friday 

By
click to enlarge An example of John Deeb's past work - PHOTO COURTESY JOHN DEEB
  • Photo courtesy John Deeb
  • An example of John Deeb's past work

Orlando photographer John Deeb debuts an exhibition of newer work this week, not at a local gallery or museum, but in the great outdoors of Winter Park.

This pop-up exhibition will be hosted by the Winter Park Tennis Center, consisting of 55 photo prints, most measuring in at around 8 feet high.



Deeb has shot for enterprises as varied as Pepsi and the Florida Film Festival, but eagle-eyed OW readers will recognize him from his stunning shot of the Pauses amidst mannequins that adorned a 2018 cover story on the band.

You can check out this collection of prints on Friday, Feb. 25 from 6-10 p.m. at the Winter Park Tennis Center. Admission is free.



