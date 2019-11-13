Orlando Philharmonic gets a forever home at the Plaza Live, Dr. Phillips Center settles its feuds, plus more performing arts news 

Good news for orchestral music fans: Last month, the city of Orlando completed the acquisition of the Plaza Live concert venue in the Milk District, which will be leased back to the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra for $1 per year for the next quarter-century. The Philharmonic launched their 2019-2020 Focus Series at the Plaza on Oct. 21 with a concert of Handel and Brahms, and music director Eric Jacobsen will take listeners "inside the score" of Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique at the Bob Carr on Nov. 17 (see page 45 for details).

The Orlando Ballet, along with Opera Orlando, recently reached an agreement with the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to perform in the new Steinmetz acoustic hall once completed in 2020. In the meantime, the dance company is on the verge of opening the doors at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, their new multimillion-dollar headquarters near Loch Haven Park. The Orlando Fringe Festival has announced that it will house three theaters at the new facility next May, relocating the previous "Red" and "Purple" stages, and replacing the defunct "Black" venue with "Teal."

Believe it or not, it's been a decade since Disenchanted! (originally titled Bitches of the Kingdom) debuted at the Orlando Fringe Festival, eventually going on to acclaim off Broadway and around the world. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, former "Oops Guys" Fiely Matias and Dennis T. Giacino reunited with Orlando actresses Michelle Knight and Andrea Canny – plus a bevy of Broadway performers – to record a cast album of their Disney Princess-skewering musical. You can purchase your own copy (poison apple not included) at disalbum.com.

Now Playing

Boesman and Lena, through Nov. 17 at Mad Cow ... Escape to Margaritaville, through Nov. 17 at Dr. Phillips Center ... Junie B. Jones the Musical, through Nov. 18 at Breakthrough Theatre ... Miss Nelson Is Missing, through Nov. 22 at Orlando Shakes ... Macbeth, through Nov. 24 at Orlando Shakes ... Miracle in Bedford Falls: The Musical, through Dec. 29 at Orlando Rep ... When Pigs Fly, through March 25 at Orlando Rep.

Upcoming

Talk Radio, Nov. 13-Dec. 8 at Theater on the Edge ... Private Lies: Improvised Film Noir, Nov. 15-23 at Annie Russell Theatre, Rollins College ... Next to Normal, Nov. 15-24 at Dr. Phillips Center ... You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Nov. 15-Dec. 15 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Spotlight Cabaret: Gabriel Preisser, Nov. 20-21 at Winter Park Playhouse ... The Play That Goes Wrong, Dec. 3-8 at Dr. Phillips Center ... A Christmas Story: The Musical, Dec. 6-22 at Theater West End.

