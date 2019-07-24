Orlando music Picks This Week: Unwed Sailor, Unsung Zeros, and more 

Tijuana Panthers

Tuneful Long Beach garage reprobates support Together Pangea at Soundbar. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Soundbar, $15

Unwed Sailor

A night of post-rock elegance with Chad Ford's Unwed Sailor, along with locals Chapters and Dearest. 9 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Will's Pub, $8

Whirlynn

Tampa improv-synth artist creates equally harrowing and hooky music on the spot. Not to be missed.

9 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, donations suggested

Unsung Zeros

Veteran Orlando pop-punkers are back for a reunion show. But fear not, they've got a new album to celebrate too! 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Soundbar, $15

Charles Irwin

Gloriously ragged Tampa indie-rockers play a stacked early show with Rocko English, Yr Glow and Even Less Friends.

7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Stonewall Orlando, contact organizers for price

ATHRS

Bass Emporium shines the spotlight on heady local ATHRS, who combines pop-punk with the headrush of EDM/bass.

9:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Soundbar, $5-$10

Kinky Prawn

Raucous Melbourne punks come to town to play a free edition of the venerable Turnbuckle Tuesdays.

10 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Will's Pub, free