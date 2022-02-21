Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 21, 2022 Arts + Culture » Arts Stories + Interviews

Orlando Museum of Art pulls out of planned downtown expansion 

click to enlarge RENDERING VIA SDG AND SUMMA DEVELOPMENT GROUP
  • Rendering via SDG and Summa Development Group

The Orlando Museum of Art has called off their plans to expand into a downtown luxury apartment tower.

OMA announced the planned expansion last year, with breathtaking renderings of a downtown campus inside a 33-story tower. While officials with the museum are being quiet with the details, they have shared that this campus plan has been cancelled.



"We are pursuing other downtown location opportunities," was the entirety of a statement shared by OMA Marketing Director Emilia Bourmas-Fry.

The new campus was touted as part of an "aggressive relaunch" plan building toward OMA's centennial in 2024. The relaunch centered on renovations, expansions and big-name exhibits. The status of that relaunch is a little less certain this week, after their Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit was called into question by the New York Times. OMA leadership has maintained that they did their due diligence in confirming the authenticity of the rarely seen Basquiat paintings.

Related Orlando Museum of Art fires back at claims they are showing fake Basquiat paintings
Orlando Museum of Art fires back at claims they are showing fake Basquiat paintings
By Alex Galbraith
Arts Stories + Interviews

Given that another aspect of the relaunch was another cache of rarely-seen paintings from a massively popular artist (in this case, Jackson Pollack), OMA must feel like all of their plans are currently under a microscope.


