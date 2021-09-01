Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

September 01, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

click to enlarge Jack Harlow plays the Vanguard Wednesday, Sept. 8

Photo by Urban Wyatt/courtesy

Jack Harlow plays the Vanguard Wednesday, Sept. 8

Orlando live music picks, Sept. 4-8: Jack Harlow, Inhuman Condition, Leonard Jacome 

With the Delta raging across an already dicey vaccination landscape, protect yourself if you go out. An added bonus, completely free of charge or extra exertion, is that you'll also be helping protect everyone around you. And now you know how this all works.

click to enlarge Inhuman Condition, Crusadist, Destructonomicon, Withering Earth, Will's Pub, Saturday, Sept. 4 - COURTESY PHOTO
  • courtesy photo
  • Inhuman Condition, Crusadist, Destructonomicon, Withering Earth, Will's Pub, Saturday, Sept. 4

Inhuman Condition, Crusadist, Destructonomicon, Withering Earth: With heavy pedigree earned from stints in bands like Massacre, Death, Obituary and Six Feet Under, it's no wonder that Inhuman Condition is already poised to be one of the new saviors of Florida Death Metal. Making it a full-night onslaught will be Chicago thrash band Crusadist, Orlando metal punks Destructonomicon and Melbourne death-metal act Withering Earth. (8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Will's Pub, $12)

Leonard Jacome: Ever marvel at the live physical wizardry of a Keller Williams performance but wish it wasn't filled with Keller Williams' music? I have. Well, this Venezuelan harpist brings all that live looping virtuosity but with sounds suited for more discerning and worldly palates. Once you see and hear what Jacome can do with the added strings and Latin finger-picking style on his electric harp, ole Keller will forever sound like a two-fingered uke strummer in slow-mo. (7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, Timucua Arts Foundation, $20 in person or $5 livestream)

Jack Harlow: The Vanguard steps outside the EDM world and teams up with Rolling Loud to feature this surging young Kentucky rapper who's rocketed to prominence with his easy personal style. Rounding out the next-gen rap bill are risers like Harlow's Detroit homie Babyface Ray and Earl Sweatshirt protégé Mavi. (7:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, The Vanguard, $29.50-$50, all ages)

