Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 03, 2022 News + Views » Orlando Area News

Email
Print
Share

Orlando JetBlue pilot fired after allegedly attempting to fly drunk 

By
click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

A JetBlue pilot was removed from the cockpit of an airplane in Buffalo after authorities allege he showed up to work drunk. The Orlando-based pilot James Clifton was arrested after taking a breathalyser and blowing four times the legal limit for airplane pilots.

Authorities with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority claim that Clifton had a blood alcohol content level of .17, twice the legal limit for driving and four times the FAA's limit for pilots. He was removed from a flight that was heading to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.



Clifton was clocked by a TSA agent, who reported the pilot for appearing drunk. Clifton told police that he drank as many as 10 22-ounce beers the night before. Clifton has been fired from his job at JetBlue. He may also face federal charges.

"The safety of JetBlue's customers and crewmembers is our first priority," JetBlue shared in a statement. "We adhere to all DOT rules and requirements concerning alcohol at all times and have a very strict zero tolerance internal alcohol policy. We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crewmember involved has been removed from his duties."





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Orlando Area News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Orlando Area News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sarasota Republican Congressional Candidate Martin Hyde threatens cop's job for giving him a ticket [VIDEO] Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells students to take off 'ridiculous' face masks at Tampa press conference Read More

  3. Undercover cops sting a cannabis doc; Orlando Weekly readers think it was a waste of time and money Read More

  4. 2022 Florida Legislature so far: Don't Say Gay, Stop WOKE, bad maps, anti-vax Surgeon General, no home for immigrant kids Read More

  5. Workers protest Eatonville's DaJen Eats over allegations of wage theft Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation