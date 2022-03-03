Orlando JetBlue pilot fired after allegedly attempting to fly drunk 

click to enlarge
A JetBlue pilot was removed from the cockpit of an airplane in Buffalo after authorities allege he showed up to work drunk. The Orlando-based pilot James Clifton was arrested after taking a breathalyser and blowing four times the legal limit for airplane pilots.
Authorities with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority claim that Clifton had a blood alcohol content level of .17
, twice the legal limit for driving and four times the FAA's limit for pilots. He was removed from a flight that was heading to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.
Clifton was clocked by a TSA agent
, who reported the pilot for appearing drunk. Clifton told police that he drank as many as 10 22-ounce beers
the night before. Clifton has been fired from his job at JetBlue. He may also face federal charges.
"The safety of JetBlue's customers and crewmembers is our first priority," JetBlue shared in a statement. "We adhere to all DOT rules and requirements concerning alcohol at all times and have a very strict zero tolerance internal alcohol policy. We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crewmember involved has been removed from his duties."
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.