Orlando is packed with great street art – you just have to know where to find it 

Whether you want to marvel at the artistry or you just seek a backdrop for the perfect selfie, there's no shortage of eye-catching murals in the City Beautiful. Thanks to constant construction and sometimes unsympathetic property owners, though, it's an ever-changing landscape. Here's our current list of favorites, but we strongly encourage you to go prowling to find your own. Murals are especially prevalent in Mills 50 and the Milk District, whereas older neighborhoods like Silver Star and Orange Blossom Trail yield all kinds of cool, weathered textures and colors. Don't wanna prowl? Follow Lindsey "Lemonhearted" Thompson's Orlando Photo Spots series on her blog (lemonhearted.com), and heed her philosophy: Sharing is caring. If you find a cool wall, don't be selfish – show (and tell) the world.

MURALS

West Art District

1011 W. Central Blvd., westartdistrict.com

Thousands of square feet of wall space is curated with constantly rotating murals at this Parramore establishment. No two selfies will ever be alike in this vibrant emerging art wonderland.

"Peace Out"

Lamp Shade Fair, 1336 N. Mills Ave.

Day-glo hues and trompe-l'oeil transparency add to the weird whimsy of Sebastian Coolidge's cut-up tall-bike rider. It's just one of Mills 50's many art walls; for a comprehensive list, check out mills50.org/art-projects/murals.

"Greetings From Orlando"

Uncle Tony's Donut Shoppe, 703 N. Orange Ave.

Near the intersection of Orange and Colonial, on the side of record store Uncle Tony's Donut Shoppe, find a giant vintage-postcard mural created by artist Victor Ving featuring icons of Orlando – some gone now, some still kickin'.

"Planting Dreams, Harvesting Hopes"

Hunger Street Tacos, 2103 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park

This work by Mexican art collective Lapiztola honors human rights activist Bety Cariño, who was murdered in the mountains of Oaxaca. The original mural was removed by authorities, before being re-created here.

The Monarch Initiative

various locations, themonarchinitiative.org

As part of their program to increase awareness of declining pollinator species the Monarch Initiative has painted butterfly wings perfect for posing all around Orlando and Winter Park.

Downtown Credo

NORA Building, 885 N. Orange Ave.

Finally, one that's indoors! The abstract mural by Shannon Staunton that covers one corner of the North Quarter Credo coffee shop was inspired by an aerial view of Orlando, with all its little lakes and ponds.

COOL WALLS

Lake Eola Bandshell

After Pulse, the ziggurat-stepped backside of the amphitheater was painted in rainbow-striped bands, making for a colorful and LGBT-friendly backdrop.

Yellow door

1222 Woodward St.

There are plenty of '60s, '70s and '80s-era office buildings to be found in Orlando, often with pleasingly geometric doorways and staircases. The mitered "stripes" of this chrome-yellow doorway near Ming's Bistro make for one of our favorites; it's tucked away on a quiet street so you can pose without self-consciousness.

Pink palm walls

Marge's Specialties, 4809 N. Orange Blossom Trail

This home decor store is painted peachy-pink and festooned with green palm fronds. It's a working business, so be considerate and don't block customers.