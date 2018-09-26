September 26, 2018 Special Issues » Fall Guide

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson

Orlando is about to get a ton of great concerts this fall 

By

Wednesday, Oct. 3

ASG, Telekinetic Yeti 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Bobby Koelble Band: A Tribute to Pat Metheny 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Eat to the Beat: Everclear Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Marilia Medonça 9:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $97.25; 407-934-2583.

Slaves, Escape the Fate, Famous Last Words 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20-$60.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Benjamin Adkins: Time of the Essence: A Tribute to Michael Brecker featuring Seamus Blake 7:30 pm; Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $20 general admission; 727-515-5900.

Eat to the Beat: Everclear Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Gouge Away, Culture Abuse, Wet Nurse, Woolbright, Night Witch 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.

Orlando Mix Tape, Vol. 6 7:30 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $10-$100; 407-442-8755.

Sebastian Yatra & Manuel Turizo 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $63-$133; 407-351-5483.

Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Watsky, Chukwudi Hodge, Feed the Biirds 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$85; 407-648-8363.

Yookie 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Friday, Oct. 5

Classic Albums Live: The Beatles' Help! 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $16-$31; 407-351-5483.

Eat to the Beat: Mark Wills Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Hair Nation Tour: Jack Russell's Great White, Bulletboys, Enuff Znuff 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-934-2583.

Josh Butler 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.

Nate Najar Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

Nothing but Thieves, Grandson, Demob Happy 5 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$47.50; 407-648-8363.

Soldier Kidd 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17-$40.

Thomas Wynn & the Believers, Kevin Maines & the Volts 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Andrew Bayer 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$30; 407-504-7699.

Contra, Royal Graves, Demonfuck, Jump Ramp, Electric Dawn 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10.

Delbert McClinton 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $35-$100; 407-228-1220.

The Early November, the Dangerous Summer, Jetty Bones, Save Face 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17.

Eat to the Beat: Mark Wills Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Face Your Maker, God of Nothing, Crown Magnetar, Aphelion Barz, Nothing to Offer 9 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $13; 407-673-2712.

Rare: Carnage, Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki, Borgore, Keys N Krates and more 1 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $50; 407-295-3247.

Ultimate Rush Tribute Show 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $21.12; 407-920-9888.

Sunday, Oct. 7

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$89.50; 844-513-2014.

All About That Bass: LaVon Rushing, Rohun Reid, Jamaal Andres, Frank Brunot, Dave Lowrey 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$125; 407-704-6261.

Charlie Russo: A Night at the Copa 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Eat to the Beat: Mark Wills Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Sales 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$17; 407-246-1419.

The Toasters, Maid of Ace, Control This!, Oklahoma Stackhouse 6 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Monday, Oct. 8

The Blues Juniors 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Eat to the Beat: Air Supply Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

(Hed) P.E. 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $17-$20; 407-673-2712.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Eat to the Beat: Air Supply Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Electric Six 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.

Milky Chance, Slenderbodies, Lola Marsh, Jeremy Loops 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$35; 407-648-8363.

Papa Roach, Of Mice and Men, Lil Lotus 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; SOLD OUT; 407-934-2583.

Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Ape Drums & Wuki 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Eat to the Beat: Air Supply Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

In Real Life, Jagmac 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$28; 407-246-1419.

John DePaola Quartet: A Night in New Orleans 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

War of Ages, Capsize, Ghost Key 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Chayanne 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $71-$151; 800-745-3000.

Eat to the Beat: Anderson East Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Glass Houses, Sink the Ship, Not in Vain, Augmented, Faces of Many 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$13; 407-673-2712.

Mike Yung 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$50; 407-246-1419.

Nora En Pure 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20.

Reverist, En Limbo, Daniel Jude 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10.

Roots of a Rebellion, Little Stranger 8 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $10.

Tamia 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50; 407-934-2583.

Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Friday, Oct. 12

Chris Cortez, Terri Binion 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Eat to the Beat: Anderson East Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Ladywood: Orlando Pride Women's Event 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.

Meka Nism, Detoura, Who Was I, April Rose 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Ratt 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $37; 407-934-2583.

Sylvan LaCue, Khary, Grip, Treazon 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $12.

Who's Bad: A Tribute to Michael Jackson 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$39.50; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Breathing Theory, Darkness by Design, Vertebreaker, New Dilemma 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Destructo 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$30; 407-504-7699.

Eat to the Beat: Smash Mouth Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Hypoluxo, DirtBike, Zooey 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5-$7.

The New York Bee Gees 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$125; 407-228-1220.

Oscar D'León 9 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $45-$99; 407-351-5483.

The Struts 5:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-648-8363.

Tiga 2 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.

Tracey Coryell 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Beartooth, Knocked Loose, Sylar 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $23-$88; 407-934-2583.

Central Florida Jazz Society 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

The Convalescence, My Own Will, A Feasting Beast, Devils Target, Dem Yeti Boyz 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$13; 407-673-2712.

Eat to the Beat: Smash Mouth Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Jauz 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $20-$40; 407-504-7699.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $49.50-$79.50; 407-228-1220.

Mayhem on Mills II: Perverts Again, Curleys, Thee Wilt Chamberlain 3 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Milo, Kenny Segal 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Rooftop Sessions: Hayden James 2 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.

Monday, Oct. 15

Eat to the Beat: 98 Degrees Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Nana Grizol, Bad Moves, Zap Dragon, Jordan Stokey 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

UB40 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25; 407-934-2583.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Bob Log III, the Golden Pelicans 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Denzel Curry 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25.

Eat to the Beat: 98 Degrees Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Good Charlotte, Sleeping With Sirens, Knuckle Puck, the Dose 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $38.50-$43; 407-351-5483.

The Groove Orient 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-8540.

Maxwell 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $46-$383; 844-513-2014.

Shitstorm 10 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Carol Stein & Friends with Michelle Jones 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Counterparts, Being as an Ocean, Have Mercy, Varials 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20.

Dearest, Rocko English, Sugarplum, Tam Tam the Sandwich Man & the Magical Sugar Cookies 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $7-$10.

Eat to the Beat: 38 Special Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Hallow Point, Motivated by Silence, Nothing to Offer, Not in Vain 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-673-2712.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Brett Eldredge, Devin Dawson, Abby Anderson 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$189; 844-513-2014.

Claude Vonstroke 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$30; 407-648-8363.

Doyle, Martyrs Asylum, Swift Knuckle Solution, Who Was I, Call in Dead, October's Flame 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Eat to the Beat: 38 Special Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Full of Hell, Outer Heaven 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Gracias Christmas Cantata 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; free; 800-745-3000.

Ha*Ash 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $44.50-$95; 407-934-2583.

Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Ying Yang Twins 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$55; 407-704-6261.

Friday, Oct. 19

Beth McKee 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

The Doobie Brothers 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$385.42; 844-513-2014.

Eat to the Beat: The Devon Allman Project Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Streetlight Manifesto, Mephiskapheles, Sycamore Smith 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $23.50-$35; 407-228-1220.

Will Clarke 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Saturday, Oct. 20

DJ Dolo's Mixtape Live 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Eat to the Beat: The Devon Allman Project Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

An Evening of Swing 8 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$55.

Ghostemane 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$100.

Mike Shinoda 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$125; 407-934-2583.

Piano Night: Beth McKee, Chris Cortez, Dimas Sanchez, Julian Bond and more 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

Slander 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $20-$25; 407-504-7699.

Tankhead 666, Ikabod Veins, Danny Towers, Rackz God 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $16-$40.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Bloodletting, Decrepit Birth, Arsis, Internal Bleeding, Pyrexia, Angelmaker, Within Destruction, Demonfuck 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Construct: A Night of Industrial, Goth, Synthpop & New Beat (1980-1991) 10 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5.

Dance With the Dead, Daniel Deluxe, Moondragon 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17.

Eat to the Beat: The Devon Allman Project Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Phil Magallanes Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Monday, Oct. 22

Eat to the Beat: Kenny G Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Foreign Dissent 5: Guerilla Poubelle, Custody, Happy Accidents, Hora Douse, Mobina Galore, Quitters, Lost Love 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Carach Angren, Mors Principium Est, Wolfheart, Varanger, Spawn of Thirteen 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Death Cab for Cutie, Charly Bliss 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $39-$67; 407-351-5483.

Eat to the Beat: Kenny G Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Eat to the Beat: Billy Ocean Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Jeff Rupert Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

PhaseOne, Trap Zoo 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Benny Benassi's Haunted Mansion 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$25.

Eat to the Beat: Billy Ocean Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Lil Xan 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$199; 407-228-1220.

Madball, Comeback Kid, Vietnom, 430 Steps 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $18.

Mustard Plug, the Sensations, Control This!, Dial Drive 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Thursday Night Hang: Eddie Marshall Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Friday, Oct. 26

Aaron Lewis 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35; 407-934-2583.

Battle of the Cover Bands 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Beautiful Bobby Blackmon Band 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951. Bob Dylan and His Band 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $59.50-$580; 844-513-2014.

Eat to the Beat: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Fat Nick 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20.

Halloween Headbangers Ball 8 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $5-$10; 407-673-2712.

Mom Jeans, Awakebutstillinbed, Retirement Party, Pool Kids 6:30 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.

Musicology Masquerade: Sir Jac, DJ XQZT, MC Jorge Oyola 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $10-$15; 407-592-6949.

Olga Tañón 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $69-$150; 407-351-5483.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Alice in Chains 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; SOLD OUT; 407-351-5483.

The Conglomerate 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Cursive, Campdogzz 5 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $16-$18; 407-246-1419.

Eat to the Beat: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Eden, Sasha Sloan 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22-$30; 407-228-1220.

Halloween Havoc: Meka Nism, Mind of Fury, Copper Bones, Devils Envy, Detoura, Dare Defy, NoSelf 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-673-2712.

Like Pacific, Roam, Story Untold, Bearings, Between You & Me, Magnolia Park 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15-$30.

Tamela & David Mann 7 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $27.50-$79.50; 407-246-4262.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Eat to the Beat: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Rooftop Sessions: Mija 2 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Torche 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Vinyl Theatre, DBMK 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.

Monday, Oct. 29

Eat to the Beat: Hanson Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

David Nance Group, the Spoon Dogs 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Eat to the Beat: Hanson Oct. 31; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

A Perfect Circle, Tricky 6:30 pm; CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $47.50-$223; 407-823-6006.

Prettymuch, Gunnar Gehl 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $31.75-$69; 407-934-2583.

Toto 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$55; 407-351-5483.

Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Yelle 8 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $18-$20; 407-246-1419.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

BlackGummy 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Eat to the Beat: Hanson Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Emo Halloween: Young Tapes, Secret Keeper 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Marilyn Manson, Ho99o9 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; SOLD OUT; 407-351-5483.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Eat to the Beat: High Valley ; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

San Holo, Baynk, Taska Black, the Nicholas 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$99; 407-228-1220.

Walk Off the Earth, Tessa Violet 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$200; 407-934-2583.

Friday, Nov. 2

Allen Stone, Nick Waterhouse 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$99; 407-648-8363.

Assuming We Survive, Riot Child, Dose 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.

Ben Rector 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50; 407-934-2583.

Eat to the Beat: High Valley Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Joe Survival Caruso 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Sebastian Bach 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $26.50-$49.50; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime, Kash'd Out 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $9.75; 407-934-2583.

Ben Nicky 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$25; 407-504-7699.

Caribbean Splash: I Octane, Marcia Griffiths, Gem Myers, GWhizz, Future Fambo and more 1 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; free; 407-295-3247.

Days N' Daze, the Bridge City Sinners 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Eat to the Beat: Taylor Dayne Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Pale Waves, Miya Folick, the Candescents 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$17; 407-246-1419.

Ronnie Leigh 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-636-9951.

Seven Kingdoms, Borealis, Withering Earth, Armor of God, Parallel Motion, Darkness by Design 6:30 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$18; 407-673-2712.

Waterparks, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Nick Gray, Super Whatevr 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; SOLD OUT; 407-704-6261.

Sunday, Nov. 4

Bad Bad Hats 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$13.

Eat to the Beat: Taylor Dayne Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Pauly D. 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$85; 407-504-7699.

Sanford Jazz Ensemble 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Monday, Nov. 5

Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Sam Divine 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$20; 407-504-7699.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

The Ataris 7:30 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.

Billy F. Gibbons 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$66.75; 407-934-2583.

Blac Rabbit 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $10; 407-246-1419.

Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

In Her Own Words, Boys of Fall, Ky Rodgers, Felicity 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.

Polyphia, Hail the Sun, Covet 7:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18; 407-704-6261.

Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Bobby Koelble Band 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-636-9951.

Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

MK & Camelphat 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$35.

Real Friends, Boston Manor, Grayscale, Eat Your Heart Out 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $23.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Aqueous, the Heavy Pets 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$17; 407-246-1419.

Eat to the Beat: The Hooters Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Kaleigh Baker 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Lauv, Charlotte Lawrence 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-934-2583.

Leisure Chief 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-8540.

Modestep, Fox Stevenson 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $5-$20; 407-648-8363.

Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Tropidelic, Bumpin Uglies 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Friday, Nov. 9

Eat to the Beat: The Hooters Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Miss Jacqueline Jones 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Prof, Mac Irv, Dwynell Roland 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Ray LaMontagne, the Secret Sisters 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$245; 844-513-2014.

Silent Planet, Stray From the Path, Kublai Khan, Greyhaven 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15; 407-704-6261.

Unearth, Fit for an Autopsy, the Agony Scene, Traitors 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $18-$20; 407-673-2712.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Banda MS 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $40.50-$425; 800-745-3000.

Eat to the Beat: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Haken & Leprous, Bent Knee 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22.50-$35; 407-228-1220.

Lanco, Travis Denning 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$101.25; 407-934-2583.

Mae 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22-$25; 407-246-1419.

Vince Gill 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$99.50; 844-513-2014.

Sunday, Nov. 11

11Eleven Fest: Diet Cig, Starbenders, Ian Sweet, Transkam and more 1 pm; Broken Cauldron Taproom & Brewery, 1012 W. Church St.; $20-$111.

The Dobre Brothers Noon; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$750; 407-228-1220.

Eat to the Beat: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

My Children My Bride, Secrets, Capture 8 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17.

Scott Silbert 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; contact for price; 407-636-9951.

Simple Minds 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$65; 407-351-5483.

Monday, Nov. 12

Eat to the Beat: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-8540.

(Sandy) Alex G, Half Waif 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $16-$20; 407-246-1419.

Sparta 7:30 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $16-$19.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Whitechapel, Chelsea Grin, Oceano, Slaughter to Prevail 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $22; 407-704-6261.

Jump to comments

More in Fall Guide

Tags:

  |  

More Fall Guide »

Latest in Fall Guide

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation