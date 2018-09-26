Orlando is about to get a ton of great concerts this fall 

Wednesday, Oct. 3

ASG, Telekinetic Yeti 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Bobby Koelble Band: A Tribute to Pat Metheny 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Eat to the Beat: Everclear Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Marilia Medonça 9:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $97.25; 407-934-2583.

Slaves, Escape the Fate, Famous Last Words 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20-$60.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Benjamin Adkins: Time of the Essence: A Tribute to Michael Brecker featuring Seamus Blake 7:30 pm; Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $20 general admission; 727-515-5900.

Eat to the Beat: Everclear Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Gouge Away, Culture Abuse, Wet Nurse, Woolbright, Night Witch 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.

Orlando Mix Tape, Vol. 6 7:30 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $10-$100; 407-442-8755.

Sebastian Yatra & Manuel Turizo 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $63-$133; 407-351-5483.

Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Watsky, Chukwudi Hodge, Feed the Biirds 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$85; 407-648-8363.

Yookie 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Friday, Oct. 5

Classic Albums Live: The Beatles' Help! 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $16-$31; 407-351-5483.

Eat to the Beat: Mark Wills Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Hair Nation Tour: Jack Russell's Great White, Bulletboys, Enuff Znuff 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-934-2583.

Josh Butler 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.

Nate Najar Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

Nothing but Thieves, Grandson, Demob Happy 5 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$47.50; 407-648-8363.

Soldier Kidd 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17-$40.

Thomas Wynn & the Believers, Kevin Maines & the Volts 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Andrew Bayer 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$30; 407-504-7699.

Contra, Royal Graves, Demonfuck, Jump Ramp, Electric Dawn 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10.

Delbert McClinton 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $35-$100; 407-228-1220.

The Early November, the Dangerous Summer, Jetty Bones, Save Face 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17.

Eat to the Beat: Mark Wills Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Face Your Maker, God of Nothing, Crown Magnetar, Aphelion Barz, Nothing to Offer 9 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $13; 407-673-2712.

Rare: Carnage, Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki, Borgore, Keys N Krates and more 1 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $50; 407-295-3247.

Ultimate Rush Tribute Show 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $21.12; 407-920-9888.

Sunday, Oct. 7

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$89.50; 844-513-2014.

All About That Bass: LaVon Rushing, Rohun Reid, Jamaal Andres, Frank Brunot, Dave Lowrey 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$125; 407-704-6261.

Charlie Russo: A Night at the Copa 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Eat to the Beat: Mark Wills Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Sales 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$17; 407-246-1419.

The Toasters, Maid of Ace, Control This!, Oklahoma Stackhouse 6 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Monday, Oct. 8

The Blues Juniors 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Eat to the Beat: Air Supply Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

(Hed) P.E. 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $17-$20; 407-673-2712.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Eat to the Beat: Air Supply Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Electric Six 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.

Milky Chance, Slenderbodies, Lola Marsh, Jeremy Loops 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$35; 407-648-8363.

Papa Roach, Of Mice and Men, Lil Lotus 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; SOLD OUT; 407-934-2583.

Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Ape Drums & Wuki 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Eat to the Beat: Air Supply Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

In Real Life, Jagmac 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$28; 407-246-1419.

John DePaola Quartet: A Night in New Orleans 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

War of Ages, Capsize, Ghost Key 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Chayanne 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $71-$151; 800-745-3000.

Eat to the Beat: Anderson East Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Glass Houses, Sink the Ship, Not in Vain, Augmented, Faces of Many 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$13; 407-673-2712.

Mike Yung 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$50; 407-246-1419.

Nora En Pure 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20.

Reverist, En Limbo, Daniel Jude 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10.

Roots of a Rebellion, Little Stranger 8 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $10.

Tamia 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50; 407-934-2583.

Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Friday, Oct. 12

Chris Cortez, Terri Binion 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Eat to the Beat: Anderson East Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Ladywood: Orlando Pride Women's Event 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.

Meka Nism, Detoura, Who Was I, April Rose 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Ratt 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $37; 407-934-2583.

Sylvan LaCue, Khary, Grip, Treazon 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $12.

Who's Bad: A Tribute to Michael Jackson 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$39.50; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Breathing Theory, Darkness by Design, Vertebreaker, New Dilemma 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Destructo 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$30; 407-504-7699.

Eat to the Beat: Smash Mouth Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Hypoluxo, DirtBike, Zooey 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5-$7.

The New York Bee Gees 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$125; 407-228-1220.

Oscar D'León 9 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $45-$99; 407-351-5483.

The Struts 5:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-648-8363.

Tiga 2 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.

Tracey Coryell 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Beartooth, Knocked Loose, Sylar 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $23-$88; 407-934-2583.

Central Florida Jazz Society 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

The Convalescence, My Own Will, A Feasting Beast, Devils Target, Dem Yeti Boyz 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$13; 407-673-2712.

Eat to the Beat: Smash Mouth Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Jauz 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $20-$40; 407-504-7699.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $49.50-$79.50; 407-228-1220.

Mayhem on Mills II: Perverts Again, Curleys, Thee Wilt Chamberlain 3 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Milo, Kenny Segal 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Rooftop Sessions: Hayden James 2 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.

Monday, Oct. 15

Eat to the Beat: 98 Degrees Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Nana Grizol, Bad Moves, Zap Dragon, Jordan Stokey 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

UB40 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25; 407-934-2583.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Bob Log III, the Golden Pelicans 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Denzel Curry 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25.

Eat to the Beat: 98 Degrees Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Good Charlotte, Sleeping With Sirens, Knuckle Puck, the Dose 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $38.50-$43; 407-351-5483.

The Groove Orient 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-8540.

Maxwell 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $46-$383; 844-513-2014.

Shitstorm 10 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Carol Stein & Friends with Michelle Jones 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Counterparts, Being as an Ocean, Have Mercy, Varials 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20.

Dearest, Rocko English, Sugarplum, Tam Tam the Sandwich Man & the Magical Sugar Cookies 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $7-$10.

Eat to the Beat: 38 Special Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Hallow Point, Motivated by Silence, Nothing to Offer, Not in Vain 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-673-2712.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Brett Eldredge, Devin Dawson, Abby Anderson 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$189; 844-513-2014.

Claude Vonstroke 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$30; 407-648-8363.

Doyle, Martyrs Asylum, Swift Knuckle Solution, Who Was I, Call in Dead, October's Flame 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Eat to the Beat: 38 Special Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Full of Hell, Outer Heaven 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Gracias Christmas Cantata 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; free; 800-745-3000.

Ha*Ash 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $44.50-$95; 407-934-2583.

Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Ying Yang Twins 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$55; 407-704-6261.

Friday, Oct. 19

Beth McKee 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

The Doobie Brothers 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$385.42; 844-513-2014.

Eat to the Beat: The Devon Allman Project Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Streetlight Manifesto, Mephiskapheles, Sycamore Smith 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $23.50-$35; 407-228-1220.

Will Clarke 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Saturday, Oct. 20

DJ Dolo's Mixtape Live 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Eat to the Beat: The Devon Allman Project Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

An Evening of Swing 8 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$55.

Ghostemane 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$100.

Mike Shinoda 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$125; 407-934-2583.

Piano Night: Beth McKee, Chris Cortez, Dimas Sanchez, Julian Bond and more 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

Slander 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $20-$25; 407-504-7699.

Tankhead 666, Ikabod Veins, Danny Towers, Rackz God 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $16-$40.

Sunday, Oct. 21

Bloodletting, Decrepit Birth, Arsis, Internal Bleeding, Pyrexia, Angelmaker, Within Destruction, Demonfuck 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Construct: A Night of Industrial, Goth, Synthpop & New Beat (1980-1991) 10 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5.

Dance With the Dead, Daniel Deluxe, Moondragon 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17.

Eat to the Beat: The Devon Allman Project Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Phil Magallanes Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Monday, Oct. 22

Eat to the Beat: Kenny G Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Foreign Dissent 5: Guerilla Poubelle, Custody, Happy Accidents, Hora Douse, Mobina Galore, Quitters, Lost Love 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Carach Angren, Mors Principium Est, Wolfheart, Varanger, Spawn of Thirteen 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Death Cab for Cutie, Charly Bliss 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $39-$67; 407-351-5483.

Eat to the Beat: Kenny G Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Eat to the Beat: Billy Ocean Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Jeff Rupert Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

PhaseOne, Trap Zoo 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Benny Benassi's Haunted Mansion 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$25.

Eat to the Beat: Billy Ocean Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Lil Xan 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$199; 407-228-1220.

Madball, Comeback Kid, Vietnom, 430 Steps 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $18.

Mustard Plug, the Sensations, Control This!, Dial Drive 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Thursday Night Hang: Eddie Marshall Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Friday, Oct. 26

Aaron Lewis 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35; 407-934-2583.

Battle of the Cover Bands 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.

Beautiful Bobby Blackmon Band 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951. Bob Dylan and His Band 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $59.50-$580; 844-513-2014.

Eat to the Beat: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Fat Nick 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20.

Halloween Headbangers Ball 8 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $5-$10; 407-673-2712.

Mom Jeans, Awakebutstillinbed, Retirement Party, Pool Kids 6:30 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.

Musicology Masquerade: Sir Jac, DJ XQZT, MC Jorge Oyola 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $10-$15; 407-592-6949.

Olga Tañón 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $69-$150; 407-351-5483.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Alice in Chains 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; SOLD OUT; 407-351-5483.

The Conglomerate 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Cursive, Campdogzz 5 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $16-$18; 407-246-1419.

Eat to the Beat: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Eden, Sasha Sloan 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22-$30; 407-228-1220.

Halloween Havoc: Meka Nism, Mind of Fury, Copper Bones, Devils Envy, Detoura, Dare Defy, NoSelf 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-673-2712.

Like Pacific, Roam, Story Untold, Bearings, Between You & Me, Magnolia Park 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15-$30.

Tamela & David Mann 7 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $27.50-$79.50; 407-246-4262.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Eat to the Beat: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Rooftop Sessions: Mija 2 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Torche 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Vinyl Theatre, DBMK 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.

Monday, Oct. 29

Eat to the Beat: Hanson Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Tuesday, Oct. 30

David Nance Group, the Spoon Dogs 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Eat to the Beat: Hanson Oct. 31; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

A Perfect Circle, Tricky 6:30 pm; CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $47.50-$223; 407-823-6006.

Prettymuch, Gunnar Gehl 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $31.75-$69; 407-934-2583.

Toto 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$55; 407-351-5483.

Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Yelle 8 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $18-$20; 407-246-1419.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

BlackGummy 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.

Eat to the Beat: Hanson Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Emo Halloween: Young Tapes, Secret Keeper 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Marilyn Manson, Ho99o9 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; SOLD OUT; 407-351-5483.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Eat to the Beat: High Valley ; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

San Holo, Baynk, Taska Black, the Nicholas 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$99; 407-228-1220.

Walk Off the Earth, Tessa Violet 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$200; 407-934-2583.

Friday, Nov. 2

Allen Stone, Nick Waterhouse 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$99; 407-648-8363.

Assuming We Survive, Riot Child, Dose 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.

Ben Rector 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50; 407-934-2583.

Eat to the Beat: High Valley Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Joe Survival Caruso 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Sebastian Bach 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $26.50-$49.50; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime, Kash'd Out 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $9.75; 407-934-2583.

Ben Nicky 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$25; 407-504-7699.

Caribbean Splash: I Octane, Marcia Griffiths, Gem Myers, GWhizz, Future Fambo and more 1 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; free; 407-295-3247.

Days N' Daze, the Bridge City Sinners 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Eat to the Beat: Taylor Dayne Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Pale Waves, Miya Folick, the Candescents 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$17; 407-246-1419.

Ronnie Leigh 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-636-9951.

Seven Kingdoms, Borealis, Withering Earth, Armor of God, Parallel Motion, Darkness by Design 6:30 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$18; 407-673-2712.

Waterparks, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Nick Gray, Super Whatevr 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; SOLD OUT; 407-704-6261.

Sunday, Nov. 4

Bad Bad Hats 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$13.

Eat to the Beat: Taylor Dayne Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Pauly D. 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$85; 407-504-7699.

Sanford Jazz Ensemble 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Monday, Nov. 5

Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Sam Divine 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$20; 407-504-7699.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

The Ataris 7:30 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.

Billy F. Gibbons 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$66.75; 407-934-2583.

Blac Rabbit 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $10; 407-246-1419.

Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

In Her Own Words, Boys of Fall, Ky Rodgers, Felicity 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.

Polyphia, Hail the Sun, Covet 7:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18; 407-704-6261.

Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Bobby Koelble Band 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-636-9951.

Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

MK & Camelphat 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$35.

Real Friends, Boston Manor, Grayscale, Eat Your Heart Out 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $23.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Aqueous, the Heavy Pets 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$17; 407-246-1419.

Eat to the Beat: The Hooters Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Kaleigh Baker 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Lauv, Charlotte Lawrence 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-934-2583.

Leisure Chief 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-8540.

Modestep, Fox Stevenson 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $5-$20; 407-648-8363.

Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Tropidelic, Bumpin Uglies 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Friday, Nov. 9

Eat to the Beat: The Hooters Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Miss Jacqueline Jones 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.

Prof, Mac Irv, Dwynell Roland 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Ray LaMontagne, the Secret Sisters 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$245; 844-513-2014.

Silent Planet, Stray From the Path, Kublai Khan, Greyhaven 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15; 407-704-6261.

Unearth, Fit for an Autopsy, the Agony Scene, Traitors 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $18-$20; 407-673-2712.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Banda MS 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $40.50-$425; 800-745-3000.

Eat to the Beat: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Haken & Leprous, Bent Knee 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22.50-$35; 407-228-1220.

Lanco, Travis Denning 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$101.25; 407-934-2583.

Mae 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22-$25; 407-246-1419.

Vince Gill 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$99.50; 844-513-2014.

Sunday, Nov. 11

11Eleven Fest: Diet Cig, Starbenders, Ian Sweet, Transkam and more 1 pm; Broken Cauldron Taproom & Brewery, 1012 W. Church St.; $20-$111.

The Dobre Brothers Noon; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$750; 407-228-1220.

Eat to the Beat: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

My Children My Bride, Secrets, Capture 8 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17.

Scott Silbert 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; contact for price; 407-636-9951.

Simple Minds 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$65; 407-351-5483.

Monday, Nov. 12

Eat to the Beat: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.

Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-8540.

(Sandy) Alex G, Half Waif 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $16-$20; 407-246-1419.

Sparta 7:30 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $16-$19.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.

Whitechapel, Chelsea Grin, Oceano, Slaughter to Prevail 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $22; 407-704-6261.