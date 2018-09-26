Orlando is about to get a ton of great concerts this fall 

Wednesday, Oct. 3
ASG, Telekinetic Yeti 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
Bobby Koelble Band: A Tribute to Pat Metheny 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
Eat to the Beat: Everclear Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Marilia Medonça 9:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $97.25; 407-934-2583.
Slaves, Escape the Fate, Famous Last Words 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20-$60.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Benjamin Adkins: Time of the Essence: A Tribute to Michael Brecker featuring Seamus Blake 7:30 pm; Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $20 general admission; 727-515-5900.
Eat to the Beat: Everclear Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Gouge Away, Culture Abuse, Wet Nurse, Woolbright, Night Witch 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.
Orlando Mix Tape, Vol. 6 7:30 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $10-$100; 407-442-8755.
Sebastian Yatra & Manuel Turizo 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $63-$133; 407-351-5483.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Watsky, Chukwudi Hodge, Feed the Biirds 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$85; 407-648-8363.
Yookie 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.
Friday, Oct. 5
Classic Albums Live: The Beatles' Help! 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $16-$31; 407-351-5483.
Eat to the Beat: Mark Wills Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Hair Nation Tour: Jack Russell's Great White, Bulletboys, Enuff Znuff 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-934-2583.
Josh Butler 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.
Nate Najar Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.
Nothing but Thieves, Grandson, Demob Happy 5 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$47.50; 407-648-8363.
Soldier Kidd 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17-$40.
Thomas Wynn & the Believers, Kevin Maines & the Volts 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Andrew Bayer 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$30; 407-504-7699.
Contra, Royal Graves, Demonfuck, Jump Ramp, Electric Dawn 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10.
Delbert McClinton 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $35-$100; 407-228-1220.
The Early November, the Dangerous Summer, Jetty Bones, Save Face 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17.
Eat to the Beat: Mark Wills Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Face Your Maker, God of Nothing, Crown Magnetar, Aphelion Barz, Nothing to Offer 9 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $13; 407-673-2712.
Rare: Carnage, Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki, Borgore, Keys N Krates and more 1 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $50; 407-295-3247.
Ultimate Rush Tribute Show 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $21.12; 407-920-9888.
Sunday, Oct. 7
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$89.50; 844-513-2014.
All About That Bass: LaVon Rushing, Rohun Reid, Jamaal Andres, Frank Brunot, Dave Lowrey 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$125; 407-704-6261.
Charlie Russo: A Night at the Copa 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
Eat to the Beat: Mark Wills Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Sales 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$17; 407-246-1419.
The Toasters, Maid of Ace, Control This!, Oklahoma Stackhouse 6 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
Monday, Oct. 8
The Blues Juniors 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Eat to the Beat: Air Supply Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
(Hed) P.E. 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $17-$20; 407-673-2712.
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Eat to the Beat: Air Supply Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Electric Six 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.
Milky Chance, Slenderbodies, Lola Marsh, Jeremy Loops 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$35; 407-648-8363.
Papa Roach, Of Mice and Men, Lil Lotus 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; SOLD OUT; 407-934-2583.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Ape Drums & Wuki 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.
Eat to the Beat: Air Supply Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
In Real Life, Jagmac 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$28; 407-246-1419.
John DePaola Quartet: A Night in New Orleans 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
War of Ages, Capsize, Ghost Key 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Chayanne 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $71-$151; 800-745-3000.
Eat to the Beat: Anderson East Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Glass Houses, Sink the Ship, Not in Vain, Augmented, Faces of Many 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$13; 407-673-2712.
Mike Yung 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$50; 407-246-1419.
Nora En Pure 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20.
Reverist, En Limbo, Daniel Jude 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10.
Roots of a Rebellion, Little Stranger 8 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $10.
Tamia 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50; 407-934-2583.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Friday, Oct. 12
Chris Cortez, Terri Binion 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Eat to the Beat: Anderson East Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Ladywood: Orlando Pride Women's Event 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.
Meka Nism, Detoura, Who Was I, April Rose 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.
Ratt 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $37; 407-934-2583.
Sylvan LaCue, Khary, Grip, Treazon 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $12.
Who's Bad: A Tribute to Michael Jackson 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$39.50; 407-228-1220.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Breathing Theory, Darkness by Design, Vertebreaker, New Dilemma 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.
Destructo 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$30; 407-504-7699.
Eat to the Beat: Smash Mouth Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Hypoluxo, DirtBike, Zooey 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5-$7.
The New York Bee Gees 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$125; 407-228-1220.
Oscar D'León 9 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $45-$99; 407-351-5483.
The Struts 5:30 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-648-8363.
Tiga 2 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.
Tracey Coryell 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Beartooth, Knocked Loose, Sylar 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $23-$88; 407-934-2583.
Central Florida Jazz Society 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.
The Convalescence, My Own Will, A Feasting Beast, Devils Target, Dem Yeti Boyz 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$13; 407-673-2712.
Eat to the Beat: Smash Mouth Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Jauz 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $20-$40; 407-504-7699.
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $49.50-$79.50; 407-228-1220.
Mayhem on Mills II: Perverts Again, Curleys, Thee Wilt Chamberlain 3 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.
Milo, Kenny Segal 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.
Rooftop Sessions: Hayden James 2 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free.
Monday, Oct. 15
Eat to the Beat: 98 Degrees Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Nana Grizol, Bad Moves, Zap Dragon, Jordan Stokey 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.
UB40 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25; 407-934-2583.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Bob Log III, the Golden Pelicans 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.
Denzel Curry 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25.
Eat to the Beat: 98 Degrees Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Good Charlotte, Sleeping With Sirens, Knuckle Puck, the Dose 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $38.50-$43; 407-351-5483.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-8540.
Maxwell 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $46-$383; 844-513-2014.
Shitstorm 10 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Carol Stein & Friends with Michelle Jones 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
Counterparts, Being as an Ocean, Have Mercy, Varials 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $20.
Dearest, Rocko English, Sugarplum, Tam Tam the Sandwich Man & the Magical Sugar Cookies 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $7-$10.
Eat to the Beat: 38 Special Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Hallow Point, Motivated by Silence, Nothing to Offer, Not in Vain 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-673-2712.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Brett Eldredge, Devin Dawson, Abby Anderson 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$189; 844-513-2014.
Claude Vonstroke 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$30; 407-648-8363.
Doyle, Martyrs Asylum, Swift Knuckle Solution, Who Was I, Call in Dead, October's Flame 7 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.
Eat to the Beat: 38 Special Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Full of Hell, Outer Heaven 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
Gracias Christmas Cantata 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; free; 800-745-3000.
Ha*Ash 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $44.50-$95; 407-934-2583.
Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Ying Yang Twins 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20-$55; 407-704-6261.
Friday, Oct. 19
Beth McKee 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
The Doobie Brothers 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$385.42; 844-513-2014.
Eat to the Beat: The Devon Allman Project Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Streetlight Manifesto, Mephiskapheles, Sycamore Smith 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $23.50-$35; 407-228-1220.
Will Clarke 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.
Saturday, Oct. 20
DJ Dolo's Mixtape Live 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Eat to the Beat: The Devon Allman Project Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
An Evening of Swing 8 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$55.
Ghostemane 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$100.
Mike Shinoda 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$125; 407-934-2583.
Piano Night: Beth McKee, Chris Cortez, Dimas Sanchez, Julian Bond and more 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.
Slander 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $20-$25; 407-504-7699.
Tankhead 666, Ikabod Veins, Danny Towers, Rackz God 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $16-$40.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Bloodletting, Decrepit Birth, Arsis, Internal Bleeding, Pyrexia, Angelmaker, Within Destruction, Demonfuck 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.
Construct: A Night of Industrial, Goth, Synthpop & New Beat (1980-1991) 10 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5.
Dance With the Dead, Daniel Deluxe, Moondragon 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17.
Eat to the Beat: The Devon Allman Project Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Phil Magallanes Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
Monday, Oct. 22
Eat to the Beat: Kenny G Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Foreign Dissent 5: Guerilla Poubelle, Custody, Happy Accidents, Hora Douse, Mobina Galore, Quitters, Lost Love 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Carach Angren, Mors Principium Est, Wolfheart, Varanger, Spawn of Thirteen 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.
Death Cab for Cutie, Charly Bliss 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $39-$67; 407-351-5483.
Eat to the Beat: Kenny G Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Eat to the Beat: Billy Ocean Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Jeff Rupert Quartet 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
PhaseOne, Trap Zoo 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Benny Benassi's Haunted Mansion 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$25.
Eat to the Beat: Billy Ocean Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Lil Xan 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $29.50-$199; 407-228-1220.
Madball, Comeback Kid, Vietnom, 430 Steps 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $18.
Mustard Plug, the Sensations, Control This!, Dial Drive 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
Thursday Night Hang: Eddie Marshall Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Friday, Oct. 26
Aaron Lewis 7:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35; 407-934-2583.
Battle of the Cover Bands 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10.
Beautiful Bobby Blackmon Band 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951. Bob Dylan and His Band 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $59.50-$580; 844-513-2014.
Eat to the Beat: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Fat Nick 7 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20.
Halloween Headbangers Ball 8 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $5-$10; 407-673-2712.
Mom Jeans, Awakebutstillinbed, Retirement Party, Pool Kids 6:30 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.
Musicology Masquerade: Sir Jac, DJ XQZT, MC Jorge Oyola 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $10-$15; 407-592-6949.
Olga Tañón 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $69-$150; 407-351-5483.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Alice in Chains 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; SOLD OUT; 407-351-5483.
The Conglomerate 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
Cursive, Campdogzz 5 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $16-$18; 407-246-1419.
Eat to the Beat: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Eden, Sasha Sloan 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22-$30; 407-228-1220.
Halloween Havoc: Meka Nism, Mind of Fury, Copper Bones, Devils Envy, Detoura, Dare Defy, NoSelf 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $8-$10; 407-673-2712.
Like Pacific, Roam, Story Untold, Bearings, Between You & Me, Magnolia Park 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15-$30.
Tamela & David Mann 7 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $27.50-$79.50; 407-246-4262.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Eat to the Beat: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Rooftop Sessions: Mija 2 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.
Torche 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
Vinyl Theatre, DBMK 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.
Monday, Oct. 29
Eat to the Beat: Hanson Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Tuesday, Oct. 30
David Nance Group, the Spoon Dogs 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Eat to the Beat: Hanson Oct. 31; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
A Perfect Circle, Tricky 6:30 pm; CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $47.50-$223; 407-823-6006.
Prettymuch, Gunnar Gehl 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $31.75-$69; 407-934-2583.
Toto 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$55; 407-351-5483.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Yelle 8 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $18-$20; 407-246-1419.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
BlackGummy 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10.
Eat to the Beat: Hanson Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Emo Halloween: Young Tapes, Secret Keeper 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.
Marilyn Manson, Ho99o9 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; SOLD OUT; 407-351-5483.
Thursday, Nov. 1
Eat to the Beat: High Valley ; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
San Holo, Baynk, Taska Black, the Nicholas 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$99; 407-228-1220.
Walk Off the Earth, Tessa Violet 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$200; 407-934-2583.
Friday, Nov. 2
Allen Stone, Nick Waterhouse 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$99; 407-648-8363.
Assuming We Survive, Riot Child, Dose 6 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $13.
Ben Rector 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50; 407-934-2583.
Eat to the Beat: High Valley Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Joe Survival Caruso 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
Sebastian Bach 8 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $26.50-$49.50; 407-228-1220.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime, Kash'd Out 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $9.75; 407-934-2583.
Ben Nicky 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$25; 407-504-7699.
Caribbean Splash: I Octane, Marcia Griffiths, Gem Myers, GWhizz, Future Fambo and more 1 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; free; 407-295-3247.
Days N' Daze, the Bridge City Sinners 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
Eat to the Beat: Taylor Dayne Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Pale Waves, Miya Folick, the Candescents 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$17; 407-246-1419.
Ronnie Leigh 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $20-$35; 407-636-9951.
Seven Kingdoms, Borealis, Withering Earth, Armor of God, Parallel Motion, Darkness by Design 6:30 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$18; 407-673-2712.
Waterparks, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Nick Gray, Super Whatevr 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; SOLD OUT; 407-704-6261.
Sunday, Nov. 4
Bad Bad Hats 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$13.
Eat to the Beat: Taylor Dayne Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Pauly D. 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $15-$85; 407-504-7699.
Sanford Jazz Ensemble 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
Monday, Nov. 5
Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Sam Divine 10 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$20; 407-504-7699.
Tuesday, Nov. 6
The Ataris 7:30 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $15.
Billy F. Gibbons 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$66.75; 407-934-2583.
Blac Rabbit 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $10; 407-246-1419.
Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
In Her Own Words, Boys of Fall, Ky Rodgers, Felicity 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.
Polyphia, Hail the Sun, Covet 7:30 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $18; 407-704-6261.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Bobby Koelble Band 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-636-9951.
Eat to the Beat: Boyz II Men Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
MK & Camelphat 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$35.
Real Friends, Boston Manor, Grayscale, Eat Your Heart Out 7 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $23.
Thursday, Nov. 8
Aqueous, the Heavy Pets 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$17; 407-246-1419.
Eat to the Beat: The Hooters Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Lauv, Charlotte Lawrence 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-934-2583.
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-8540.
Modestep, Fox Stevenson 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $5-$20; 407-648-8363.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Tropidelic, Bumpin Uglies 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
Friday, Nov. 9
Eat to the Beat: The Hooters Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Miss Jacqueline Jones 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-636-9951.
Prof, Mac Irv, Dwynell Roland 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.
Ray LaMontagne, the Secret Sisters 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$245; 844-513-2014.
Silent Planet, Stray From the Path, Kublai Khan, Greyhaven 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15; 407-704-6261.
Unearth, Fit for an Autopsy, the Agony Scene, Traitors 6 pm; The Haven, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $18-$20; 407-673-2712.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Banda MS 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $40.50-$425; 800-745-3000.
Eat to the Beat: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Haken & Leprous, Bent Knee 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22.50-$35; 407-228-1220.
Lanco, Travis Denning 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$101.25; 407-934-2583.
Mae 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22-$25; 407-246-1419.
Vince Gill 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$99.50; 844-513-2014.
Sunday, Nov. 11
11Eleven Fest: Diet Cig, Starbenders, Ian Sweet, Transkam and more 1 pm; Broken Cauldron Taproom & Brewery, 1012 W. Church St.; $20-$111.
The Dobre Brothers Noon; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$750; 407-228-1220.
Eat to the Beat: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
My Children My Bride, Secrets, Capture 8 pm; Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St.; $17.
Scott Silbert 3 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; contact for price; 407-636-9951.
Simple Minds 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$65; 407-351-5483.
Monday, Nov. 12
Eat to the Beat: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included in admission; 407-824-4321.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-649-8540.
(Sandy) Alex G, Half Waif 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $16-$20; 407-246-1419.
Sparta 7:30 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $16-$19.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-636-9951.
Whitechapel, Chelsea Grin, Oceano, Slaughter to Prevail 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $22; 407-704-6261.
