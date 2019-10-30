Orlando International has the longest U.S. customs wait time of any airport in the country, and other news you might have missed 

No one's giving your kids weed this Halloween, but Florida police are warning parents about it anyway: Every year law enforcement agencies across the country warn parents of the possibility that someone out there would rather give away marijuana for Halloween than fun-size Snickers bars, and every year it absolutely doesn't happen. Last week the Neptune Police Department posted photos to their Facebook account of a recent drug bust. "As Halloween approaches, always check your children's candy!" reads the caption. "536 grams of gummy-style soft candy laced with THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) was recently discovered during a traffic stop. This candy looks very similar to regular 'gummy bear' or 'sour patch' type products." While it's good to remind parents to always check Halloween bags for suspicious treats like unwrapped candy (or disgusting candy corn), it's another thing entirely to imply that THC-laced candy will randomly be dished out to trick-or-treaters, a myth that's been debunked repeatedly. Kids actually have a better chance of getting Ebola, getting hit by a car or having an allergic reaction to a peanut on Halloween night than accidentally getting high from a gummy bear by being duped into eating a marijuana-laced edible. For on thing, marijuana is just flat-out expensive. A single THC-laced or CBD-infused gummy can cost around $4, and a single gourmet chocolate treat or cookie can run as high as $10 to $15. It would be much cheaper (not to mention highly appreciated) to hand out full-size Snickers.

Orlando International has the longest U.S. customs wait time of any airport in the country: If you've ever taken an international flight to Orlando International Airport and waited through U.S. Customs for longer than usual, you are not alone. In fact, a new study says MCO has the longest customs wait times of any airport in the country. The report, from United Arab Emirates property website Bayut, found that Orlando International ranks dead last when it comes to processing travelers quickly, with an average wait time of 25.8 minutes. The study also ranks Orlando among the very slowest airports at processing Labor Day weekend travelers, in particular. During Thanksgiving and Christmas, most flights are domestic and international travelers usually get a break. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, arriving travelers can expect wait times as high as 51 minutes.

Orlando's next theme park, Universal's Epic Universe, will open in 2023: Universal Studios first announced Epic Universe, its fourth Central Florida park, Aug. 1. Now we know it's set to open in 2023, according to company officials during a Comcast earnings call on Thursday. The 750-acre park will be built in the area surrounding the Orange County Convention Center, along Universal Boulevard, and will be Universal's first project since completing Volcano Bay back in 2017. Right below Disney and AdventHealth, Universal is the third largest employer in the Orlando area, with an estimated 25,000 Central Florida employees, according to Orlando Business Journal. Universal's properties bring in an estimated 20 million visitors between Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay. Resort officials expect an additional 14,000 jobs to be added for the park's creation along with new hotels, restaurants and venues.