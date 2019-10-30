October 30, 2019 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share
icymi-1000.png

Orlando International has the longest U.S. customs wait time of any airport in the country, and other news you might have missed 

By and

No one's giving your kids weed this Halloween, but Florida police are warning parents about it anyway: Every year law enforcement agencies across the country warn parents of the possibility that someone out there would rather give away marijuana for Halloween than fun-size Snickers bars, and every year it absolutely doesn't happen. Last week the Neptune Police Department posted photos to their Facebook account of a recent drug bust. "As Halloween approaches, always check your children's candy!" reads the caption. "536 grams of gummy-style soft candy laced with THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) was recently discovered during a traffic stop. This candy looks very similar to regular 'gummy bear' or 'sour patch' type products." While it's good to remind parents to always check Halloween bags for suspicious treats like unwrapped candy (or disgusting candy corn), it's another thing entirely to imply that THC-laced candy will randomly be dished out to trick-or-treaters, a myth that's been debunked repeatedly. Kids actually have a better chance of getting Ebola, getting hit by a car or having an allergic reaction to a peanut on Halloween night than accidentally getting high from a gummy bear by being duped into eating a marijuana-laced edible. For on thing, marijuana is just flat-out expensive. A single THC-laced or CBD-infused gummy can cost around $4, and a single gourmet chocolate treat or cookie can run as high as $10 to $15. It would be much cheaper (not to mention highly appreciated) to hand out full-size Snickers.

Orlando International has the longest U.S. customs wait time of any airport in the country: If you've ever taken an international flight to Orlando International Airport and waited through U.S. Customs for longer than usual, you are not alone. In fact, a new study says MCO has the longest customs wait times of any airport in the country. The report, from United Arab Emirates property website Bayut, found that Orlando International ranks dead last when it comes to processing travelers quickly, with an average wait time of 25.8 minutes. The study also ranks Orlando among the very slowest airports at processing Labor Day weekend travelers, in particular. During Thanksgiving and Christmas, most flights are domestic and international travelers usually get a break. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, arriving travelers can expect wait times as high as 51 minutes.

Orlando's next theme park, Universal's Epic Universe, will open in 2023: Universal Studios first announced Epic Universe, its fourth Central Florida park, Aug. 1. Now we know it's set to open in 2023, according to company officials during a Comcast earnings call on Thursday. The 750-acre park will be built in the area surrounding the Orange County Convention Center, along Universal Boulevard, and will be Universal's first project since completing Volcano Bay back in 2017. Right below Disney and AdventHealth, Universal is the third largest employer in the Orlando area, with an estimated 25,000 Central Florida employees, according to Orlando Business Journal. Universal's properties bring in an estimated 20 million visitors between Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay. Resort officials expect an additional 14,000 jobs to be added for the park's creation along with new hotels, restaurants and venues.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , , ,

  |  

More News »

Speaking of...

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to Roll Call, a Facebook group set up by a violent militia leader that's full of EMTs and cops Read More

  2. Hunter Biden’s perfectly legal swim in oligarchical sleaze Read More

  3. Trump, like all authoritarians, thinks the rule of law is secondary to his own interests Read More

  4. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer faces two challengers, while District 6 gets a new commissioner. A look at the 2019 City of Orlando ballot Read More

  5. Meet Orlando mayoral candidate Aretha Simons Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation