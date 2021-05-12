Orlando indie-folk band Someday River drops spacious, stately, psych-kissed new record 'On Dreaming' on Friday, May 14 

In April, Orlando indie-folk act Someday River dropped a couple of strong singles to tease their upcoming new album. On Friday, May 14, that record, On Dreaming, will finally be unveiled in its entirety. Someday River have been on a drip of singles for quite a while now, but this is their first collection in five years and their most expansive one yet.

Bandleader Greyson Paul Charnock serves up a strong batch of songs stroked with craft by a lineup that boasts players from excellent O-grown bands that understand big atmosphere, like Roadkill Ghost Choir, Day Joy and A.T.T.I.C. Even though the album was recorded in a home studio (Charnock's own, named Old Familiar Sound), Someday River paint with a palette and canvas of wide expanse, adorned with added flourishes of synth, piano and horns. The result is a spacious, stately and dreamy seven-song suite of lush, psych-kissed folk rock.

On Dreaming will stream on major platforms and be available for purchase on Bandcamp. And to formally celebrate it, Someday River will play a release show on May 28 at Will's Pub.