Orlando indie duo Sales announce North American tour kicking off in September at the Abbey 

Orlando indie duo Sales have been a little quiet of late, but now the floodgates are open with an announcement of online sales () going live for a lengthy fall North American tour that kicks off in their home city.The duo of Lauren Morgan and Jordan Shih made the tour reveal in a low-key Twitter post late last week, but the tour is a major undertaking, stretching over two months and covering much of the East Coast, South and Midwest. Gratifyingly for a local band, the tour is kicking off in the City Beautiful, and then ending in Miami.Last time we heard from Sales, the group had just released the new song "Can't Be Yours Forever," their first new material in a few years. We're hoping some new music will accompany this extensive comeback tour.Sales headline the big room at the Abbey on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Tickets are available now through the band