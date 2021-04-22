Orlando food news: Stackd Brownies, Golden Hour Wine, a food truck park in the Creative Village and more 

OPENINGS: A new food truck park will open in Creative Village at 639 W. Robinson St. as early as this fall. It'll also be the new home of the Winter Park Distilling Co. and Bear & Peacock Brewery, which will close the doors of their current Winter Park tasting room April 25 ... Golden Hour Wine, a quaint and gorgeous wine shop in Baldwin Park, has opened at 1560 Lake Baldwin Lane. They offer responsibly harvested, thoughtfully made boutique wines and deliver throughout the greater Orlando area ... Stackd Brownies has opened, ironically, on the ground floor of Primera Corporate Park in Lake Mary. They offer brownies baked in round pans for a crispy edge topped with homemade buttercream in a range of flavors ...

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Stackd Brownies

The old International Diamond Center space on the corner of Fairbanks and Park avenues will soon be home to Rockstar Coffee ... Also on Park Avenue, Financier Patisserie & Café has changed its name to Financier Bistro & Bar à Vin in an effort to play up its savory dishes. Financier Patisserie was forced to close all its New York City locations in August of last year. The Winter Park outpost is the last remaining Financier ... SASA Sushi Garden at Meliá Orlando Celebration is now open. According to a press release, it's the first SASA in the Americas, joining other SASAs at Meliá hotels and resorts throughout Asia ... Earth Fare has reopened its 24,000-square-foot grocery store inside the Novel Lucerne in SoDo.

EVENTS: Justin's Caribbean Fusion Restaurant will host A Taste of Africa Popup Market 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The event will feature cooking demos, food tastings, music, vendors and more. Admission is free, but they are taking donations ... The 16th annual Central Florida Earth Day Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Eola Park Sunday, April 25. The event is sponsored by Vegetarians of Central Florida and, naturally, will feature a host of plant-based food options from numerous vendors. Admission is free.

