Orlando food news: Another Clean Juice opens, Bite30 enters its final week, RusTeak moves downtown 

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Menagerie Eatery & Bar in South Eola has transformed itself into RusTeak Thornton Park. Owners Brian Buttner and Jonathan Canonaco made the decision after shuttering RusTeak College Park, saying staffing issues led to their decision. Staff from the College Park restaurant will join Menagerie's staff and move to what they've dubbed "RusTeak Thornton Park." Planned opening is Thursday, July 22, at 4 p.m. ... Foresters Espresso Bar has opened inside the Writer's Block Bookstore at 316 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park ... Clean Juice, a USDA-certified organic juice bar, will open a second area location this fall at Waterford Park at 12301 Lake Underhill Drive. Winter Park Village is home to the first Clean Juice ... Maguro Latin Asian Sushi has opened in the old J-Petal space at 1311 Florida Mall Ave. The restaurant, run by chef Jose Joubert Torres, offers everything from sushi rolls and bao (like a ropa vieja bun) to yakitori, kushiyaki and rice bowls.

NEWS + EVENTS: Digress Wine will host a Grgich Hills Estate Cellar Tasting July 29 at 6 p.m., exploring six wines from the noted Napa Valley winery. Duck & Drake Kitchen will provide family-style tapas to pair with the wines. Cost is $80 ... Bite30 enters its final week. Be sure to take advantage of the $30 prix fixe menus at a host of restaurants around town until Aug. 1 ... The Edison at Disney Springs will stage a Masquerade Ball Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Gourmet passed appetizers, food stations and a dedicated menu of masquerade-themed cocktails will be offered, along with the Edison's brand of entertainment. Cost is $150 and guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend ... In celebration of Hawkers Asian Street Food's 10th anniversary, the restaurant will throw it back to the '80s and '90s with a host of specialty cocktails (like the "MMMPop" with vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry, lime, and tropical punch Pop Rocks) as well as specialty desserts and bar games (brush up on your Nintendo Game Boy skills). The celebration lasts until Aug. 24.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com