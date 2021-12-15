Orlando concert picks for this week: D.R.I., Futurebirds, Circle Jerks 

A virgin sacrifice by all the city's old punks is what I'm imagining must've happened to account for this week's live offerings. As always, be cool and mask up if you go out.

D.R.I., Intent, Swift Knuckle Solution, Tommy Frenzy, Sick Talk: The first of the hard icons to storm through town are crossover thrash kings Dirty Rotten Imbeciles, at whose show you can go see all my old skate buddies get back in the pit and hurt themselves. Flanking them will be a full bill that fittingly runs the spectrum from thrash to classic punk, featuring Arizona tourmates Intent and notable native acts Swift Knuckle Solution, NYC OG Tommy Frenzy and Sick Talk. (8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, Will's Pub, $15-$18)

Futurebirds: Both of their Central Florida dates may be a little out of the way, but this Athens band is amazing and worth the short drive in either direction. In their formative days during the early 2010s, this Georgia group came through Orlando a couple of times and absolutely stunned with their dreamy and forward country-rock sound. Since then, they've quietly become one of the best, and possibly most underrated, bands of their class. With a widescreen psychedelic twang rendered in lush pedal steel and grand rock production, they pack more deep country marrow than most of their Americana contemporaries with tendencies progressive enough for the discerning indie set. Few acts today are bearing the Southern rock torch with as much youth, distinction and relevance. Heard live, their tall sound is a big sonic experience. Between their Lakeland and Melbourne appearances, you've got two chances to catch this outstanding band. (7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, Union Hall, Lakeland, $15-$20; and 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Pineapples Moon Room, Melbourne, $15)

courtesy photo

Futurebirds

Circle Jerks, Municipal Waste, Negative Approach: The other punk hall-of-famers to blitz Orlando and reprise the glory days are California hardcore pioneers the Circle Jerks, who are coming here ahead of their first full North American tour in over 15 years to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their seminal debut album, Group Sex. Be sure to show up early because they've loaded the bill with maximum cred by bringing along Virginia crossover thrash heroes Municipal Waste and Midwestern hardcore legends Negative Approach. (8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Plaza Live, $29.50-$49.50)

