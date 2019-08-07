August 07, 2019 Music » Picks

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-08-07_at_1.50.13_am.png

Photo via Smrtdeath/Instagram

Orlando Concert Picks 

Great live music rattles Orlando every night

Enji

Solo bass weirdness and 8-bit loops courtesy of this solo Denver act. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Grumpy's, $5

Venus & the Radio

All-star collaboration between local literary luminaries and members of the Central Florida Composers Forum make for a night you can't miss. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Timucua, $10

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Fast-rising Americana star Shook returns to Will's in the heady company of Matt Woods and Terri Binion.

9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Will's Pub, $12

Zap Dragon

Album release show for this promising local act, with support from the Woolly Bushmen and Rocko English. 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Will's Pub, $5

Whores.

Atlanta noise-rock troupe hits Will's hard with Junior Bruce and Moat Cobra.

8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Will's Pub, $15

Filth

North Carolina hardcore firebrands bring the breakdowns to Lou's with tourmates Second Death.

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Uncle Lou's, $8-$10

Smrtdeath

Canadian hip-hop outsider brings his singular sounds (and looks) to Soundbar.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Soundbar, $15


This story is from the Aug. 7, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

