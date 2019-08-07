Orlando Concert Picks 

Enji

Solo bass weirdness and 8-bit loops courtesy of this solo Denver act. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Grumpy's, $5

Venus & the Radio

All-star collaboration between local literary luminaries and members of the Central Florida Composers Forum make for a night you can't miss. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Timucua, $10

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Fast-rising Americana star Shook returns to Will's in the heady company of Matt Woods and Terri Binion.

9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Will's Pub, $12

Zap Dragon

Album release show for this promising local act, with support from the Woolly Bushmen and Rocko English. 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Will's Pub, $5

Whores.

Atlanta noise-rock troupe hits Will's hard with Junior Bruce and Moat Cobra.

8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Will's Pub, $15

Filth

North Carolina hardcore firebrands bring the breakdowns to Lou's with tourmates Second Death.

7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Uncle Lou's, $8-$10

Smrtdeath

Canadian hip-hop outsider brings his singular sounds (and looks) to Soundbar.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Soundbar, $15

–

