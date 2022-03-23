Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 23, 2022 Music » Live Music Picks + Previews

Email
Print
Share
Ward Davis at the Social, Saturday

photo courtesy Ward Davis Music

Ward Davis at the Social, Saturday

Orlando concert picks this week: Ward Davis, Double First Cousins, Punk for a Purpose, Portrayal of Guilt 

By

The Round Up Tour: Of all genres, country music is way up there when it comes to needing an update. But as it always does, it's been happening in the underground. This limited tour is a great example and sampler of the queer country movement that's been building long-overdue momentum. Leading this historical charge is pioneering gay country band Lavender Country, whose 1973 debut is widely considered country music's first proudly out album.

The touring bill is further stocked with Paisley Fields, Austin Lucas, Mali Obomsawin, Lizzie No and Jett Holden. Local representation will include Jordan Schneider and the surprising reunion of Double First Cousins, one of the most notable Orlando roots bands of the early 2000s.

It'll be an impressive parade that shows there's so much more to queer country than just Lil Nas X. (9 p.m. Friday, March 25, Will's Pub, $15)

Ward Davis: While it's true that the modern Nashville establishment is a factory of lowest-common-denominator commercial country, not all of its products are soulless pap. Ward Davis rose first as a songwriter, penning songs recorded by artists like Trace Adkins, Merle Haggard & Willie Nelson, and Cody Jinks. Since emerging on his own, though, he's been serving a classic country sound that walks the line between tradition and edge. (6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, The Social, $20)

Punk for a Purpose: Organizing for a worthy cause is always noble, but doing it with good bands is righteous. That's exactly what Orlando promoter Montgomery Drive is doing here for the Florida chapter of NOW (the National Organization for Women).

The benefit event is a full-on rager with a strong five-band lineup featuring heaviness of all sorts from Jump Ramp, Weak, Zapachi, Dearest and Memento. There'll also be a big raffle loaded with goodies from local independent vendors. Considering the backward social slide that's beginning to happen right now from the Mount Olympus of our SCOTUS, we're already coming from behind. So support causes like these wherever possible. (8 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Will's Pub, $10)

Portrayal of Guilt, World Peace, Royal Graves, Gillian Carter: This studded lineup is a cross-section of heavy music that's high quality and thrillingly diverse. With a sound that's at once hard, grinding and screaming, Austin's Portrayal of Guilt are as varied as they are extreme. The powerviolence punch of Oakland's World Peace is so furiously concentrated that it seldom exceeds the 30-second mark on any given song.

And with post-hardcore stars Gillian Carter and metalgaze contenders Royal Graves, local support will be legit. (8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Will's Pub, $15)

[email protected]

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Live Music Picks + Previews »

Trending

Latest in Live Music Picks + Previews

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Daddy Yankee to play Orlando as part of farewell tour this summer Read More

  2. New York experimental pop duo Leya talk new mixtape ahead of Wednesday's show at Orlando's TImucua Arts Read More

  3. Orlando staple Southern Fried Sunday celebrates turning old enough to drive with a great big musical bash Read More

  4. Funk Fest Orlando promises Mary J Blige and No Limit Soldiers at the Fairgrounds this summer Read More

  5. Garth Brooks to play intimate concert at Camping World Stadium the night before his Orlando show Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation