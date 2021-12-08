Orlando concert picks this week: The Pauses 10th anniversary; Nothing with Bambara and Midwife; Kairos Creature Club 

R.I.P., Soundbar. And showgoers, please mask up.

Nothing, Bambara, Midwife: For the past decade, the neo-shoegaze excellence of Philadelphia's Nothing has been a leading sonic force. Brooklyn band Bambara will further rock the night with their noise and noir. And the spectral haze of Denver act Midwife will put you in a spell suspended between shoegaze and slowcore. This show is a last-minute move from the recently closed Soundbar, so be patient about potential logistical hitches. (7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, The Haven, $18-$20)

The Pauses, Pohgoh, Virginity: Few Orlando acts have set the standard like the Pauses. To celebrate the decade mark of their landmark debut LP, A Cautionary Tale, the flagship indie-rock band will perform this Orlando classic in full, accompanied on cello by J. Robbins bandmate Gordon Withers. In the longstanding Pauses tradition of doing things with a flourish, the stage will replicate the elaborate living room set they used for the original release show, designed to depict the scene inside the burning house on the album cover. Whatever the fuck DeSantis says, please be cool and heed this show's totally reasonable request that attendees provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours of show. Masks required. (8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Will's Pub, $10)

Kairos Creature Club, Timothy Eerie, Dewars, Get With This: Powered by members of La Luz and Boytoy, Kairos Creature Club are an intriguing garage-psych band that splashed onto the scene last year with a conceptual interactive video series for single "Voodoo Success" that you navigate like a choose-your-own-adventure journey. KCC will be making their Orlando debut alongside some notable Florida natives. (8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Will's Pub, $10)

