Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 23, 2022 Music » Orlando Music News

Email
Print
Share
tlu-the-gloomies.jpeg

The Gloomies | courtesy photo

Orlando concert picks this week: The Gloomies, Growing Stone, Las Nubes 

By

If you go out, be safe. If you'd rather not, there's a great livestream option in here for you.

Growing Stone, Las Nubes: While Skylar Sarkis keeps it on the up when he fronts melodic punk band Taking Meds, the New Yorker uses his Growing Stone project to breathe and muse a bit in the thoughtful setting of meditative indie rock. Everything about opener Las Nubes, however, is pure thrill. I gushed about the young Miami band as a name to watch in my review of their show here in September 2019 at Soundbar opening for the Coathangers. Then, three months after that, Iggy Pop himself enlisted them to be his own backing band at Art Basel. Now I'm not saying there's a causal connection here. But the timing's uncanny, no? At any rate, just trust me and Iggy on this one. Las Nubes' thick rock fuzz is gathering some hot rock buzz, and it's all justified. (8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Will's Pub, $12-$15)

Ginko Balboa, Moat Cobra, The Valley Ritual, Fabricate: This packed local parade is a nice, diverse sampler that represents metal in a heavy spectrum that will, at the very least, stretch across progressive, punk, technical, death and groove. (8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Will's Pub, $10)

"Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History": There are myriad ways to appreciate Black History Month. But when it comes to American cultural legacy and identity, few are more essential and defining than through music. At this concert, Orlando composer and performer Kevin Harris will conduct a vocal and instrumental ensemble through a celebration and expression of Black American music. Expect the proud, compendious journey to span African American spirituals, gospel, blues and jazz. As one of Timucua's "open house" events, this show is offered on an inclusive pay-what-you-like scale and even features a safe livestream option. If attending in person, masks are still required here at all times. (7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Timucua Arts Foundation, donations accepted)

The Gloomies, Daisy-Chain, 0 Miles Per Hour: After time in notable bands like Guards and Sacco, Andy Craig honed his own sound with the Gloomies. And with a mesmerizing spell of psych and surf, they've managed to stay consistently on tastemaking radars since their emergence in the middle of the last decade. Opening will be a couple of promising young Orlando bands with the jangle pop of Daisy-Chain and the chunky melodies of 0 Miles Per Hour. (7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Will's Pub, $10)

[email protected]

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Orlando Music News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Orlando Music News

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Garth Brooks to play intimate concert at Camping World Stadium the night before his Orlando show Read More

  2. Nashville's Soccer Mommy rolls into Orlando in March as part of rescheduled North American dates Read More

  3. Orlando electronics showcase Circuit Church puts on monthly shows that are free, outdoors and switched on Read More

  4. K. Michelle, Jacquees to play Soul Fest in March after two-year hiatus Read More

  5. Big Time Rush plays UCF's Addition Financial Arena in July Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation