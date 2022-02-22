Orlando concert picks this week: The Gloomies, Growing Stone, Las Nubes 

If you go out, be safe. If you'd rather not, there's a great livestream option in here for you.

Growing Stone, Las Nubes: While Skylar Sarkis keeps it on the up when he fronts melodic punk band Taking Meds, the New Yorker uses his Growing Stone project to breathe and muse a bit in the thoughtful setting of meditative indie rock. Everything about opener Las Nubes, however, is pure thrill. I gushed about the young Miami band as a name to watch in my review of their show here in September 2019 at Soundbar opening for the Coathangers. Then, three months after that, Iggy Pop himself enlisted them to be his own backing band at Art Basel. Now I'm not saying there's a causal connection here. But the timing's uncanny, no? At any rate, just trust me and Iggy on this one. Las Nubes' thick rock fuzz is gathering some hot rock buzz, and it's all justified. (8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Will's Pub, $12-$15)

Ginko Balboa, Moat Cobra, The Valley Ritual, Fabricate: This packed local parade is a nice, diverse sampler that represents metal in a heavy spectrum that will, at the very least, stretch across progressive, punk, technical, death and groove. (8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Will's Pub, $10)

"Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History": There are myriad ways to appreciate Black History Month. But when it comes to American cultural legacy and identity, few are more essential and defining than through music. At this concert, Orlando composer and performer Kevin Harris will conduct a vocal and instrumental ensemble through a celebration and expression of Black American music. Expect the proud, compendious journey to span African American spirituals, gospel, blues and jazz. As one of Timucua's "open house" events, this show is offered on an inclusive pay-what-you-like scale and even features a safe livestream option. If attending in person, masks are still required here at all times. (7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Timucua Arts Foundation, donations accepted)

The Gloomies, Daisy-Chain, 0 Miles Per Hour: After time in notable bands like Guards and Sacco, Andy Craig honed his own sound with the Gloomies. And with a mesmerizing spell of psych and surf, they've managed to stay consistently on tastemaking radars since their emergence in the middle of the last decade. Opening will be a couple of promising young Orlando bands with the jangle pop of Daisy-Chain and the chunky melodies of 0 Miles Per Hour. (7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Will's Pub, $10)

