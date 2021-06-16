VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 31!

June 16, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

Email
Print
Share
Elizabeth Ward, Friday at Dirty Laundry

Photo courtesy Elizabeth Ward/Facebook

Elizabeth Ward, Friday at Dirty Laundry

Orlando concert picks this week: Rainbow Park, Elizabeth Ward, Tchami and more 

By

Rainbow Park, The Blumes, Fools' Gold: So you gettin' down on that nu-indie-tonic-death-wave-trap-core or what? Well, this latest Montgomery Drive showcase eschews all those niche sensibilities and just delivers three straight shots of melodic guitar rock. Between Orlando band the Blumes and Daytona acts Rainbow Park and Fools' Gold, expect a buoyant blend of alt-rock and grunge. (8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, Will's Pub, $10)

Elizabeth Ward: This Americana songbird was, until recently, a member of formidable Orlando country-rock band Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse. Anyone who can hold their own singing alongside Foley, as Ward did, is a voice to be reckoned with. And now that she's back focusing on her own music, we'll get to see how bright it can shine in its own spotlight as she commands the Laundry Sessions outside on Will's Pub's back patio. (7 p.m. Friday, June 18, Dirty Laundry, free)

Tchami: I still don't know what "future house" is, but this French DJ and producer coined the term. What I do know is that his clean house sound is gilded with sleek EDM strands and he's good enough for Lady Gaga. (9 p.m. Friday, June 18, the Vanguard, $25-$75)

Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar: This St. Pete duo bring some real bossa nova cred to the scene this weekend. The granddaughter of Paulo Soledade, who composed with titans like Antônio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, singer Daniela Soledade's Brazilian pedigree runs in a straight line back to the very roots of bossa nova. Nate Najar is a Charlie Byrd disciple of unconventional technique and dazzling style. If anyone can turn this Florida summer-bummer swelter into balmy Ipanema zephyrs, it's these two. (8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $25)

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More This Little Underground »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more
Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in This Little Underground

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. New Orlando releases: songs(!) from Jonas Van den Bossche, electronica from jankyswans and more Read More

  2. Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart Read More

  3. New Orlando releases: A freewheeling punk anthem from Tracey Blades and intelligent dubstep from Mag.Lo Read More

  4. Orlando concert picks this week: George Porter Jr., Matt Woods and Austin Lucas, Shewbird Read More

  5. Fitz and the Tantrums want to give Orlando 'all the feels' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation