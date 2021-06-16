Orlando concert picks this week: Rainbow Park, Elizabeth Ward, Tchami and more 

Rainbow Park, The Blumes, Fools' Gold: So you gettin' down on that nu-indie-tonic-death-wave-trap-core or what? Well, this latest Montgomery Drive showcase eschews all those niche sensibilities and just delivers three straight shots of melodic guitar rock. Between Orlando band the Blumes and Daytona acts Rainbow Park and Fools' Gold, expect a buoyant blend of alt-rock and grunge. (8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, Will's Pub, $10)

Elizabeth Ward: This Americana songbird was, until recently, a member of formidable Orlando country-rock band Jordan Foley and the Wheelhouse. Anyone who can hold their own singing alongside Foley, as Ward did, is a voice to be reckoned with. And now that she's back focusing on her own music, we'll get to see how bright it can shine in its own spotlight as she commands the Laundry Sessions outside on Will's Pub's back patio. (7 p.m. Friday, June 18, Dirty Laundry, free)

Tchami: I still don't know what "future house" is, but this French DJ and producer coined the term. What I do know is that his clean house sound is gilded with sleek EDM strands and he's good enough for Lady Gaga. (9 p.m. Friday, June 18, the Vanguard, $25-$75)

Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar: This St. Pete duo bring some real bossa nova cred to the scene this weekend. The granddaughter of Paulo Soledade, who composed with titans like Antônio Carlos Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes, singer Daniela Soledade's Brazilian pedigree runs in a straight line back to the very roots of bossa nova. Nate Najar is a Charlie Byrd disciple of unconventional technique and dazzling style. If anyone can turn this Florida summer-bummer swelter into balmy Ipanema zephyrs, it's these two. (8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $25)

