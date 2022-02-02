Orlando concert picks this week: Prof, Zeta, The Kernal, Thelma and the Sleaze 

Omicron don't give a shit about your plans, so definitely double-check the latest listings for anything you've got planned. And mask hard if you head out.

The Kernal, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse: The son of longtime Grand Ole Opry bassist Charlie Garner, Tennessee's Joe Garner laces his country music with a subversive sensibility under the name the Kernal. Though his music echoes the classic sounds he was brought up around, his lyrics are unmistakably current and could only come from his iconoclastic mind. Excellent Orlando country-rockers Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse open. (8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Tuffy's Music Box, $12 general admission or $40 table for two/$80 table for four)

Zeta, Andy the Doorbum, Felicity, 0 MPH, Fingerstipes: The last time Zeta and Andy the Doorbum came together in Orlando, they both stunned as part of a legendary bill for Zeta's album release show at Soundbar in the final months B.C. (Before Covid). Florida-based Venezuelan transplants Zeta have been electrifying the scene with the dynamism and color of their wildly progressive and distinctly Latin punk rock. And Andy the Doorbum is an absolute original whose darkly experimental folk and intense theatricality make for a transfixing live experience. (5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, The Abbey, $15)

Prof, Mac Turner, Tae Supreme, Willie Wonka: In the age of hip-hop's mainstreaming, and the decline that entails, it's heartening to know that the art form still has truly fresh voices and ideas. And Minneapolis indie rapper Prof is one of those weird-ass wonders that shines from outside the box with his oddball swag. For his G League Tour, he's bringing an all-Minneapolis crew. (7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, The Social, $20)

Thelma and the Sleaze, Body Shop, Kaleigh Baker: The raw rock & roll of Nashville's Thelma and the Sleaze is steeped deep in old-fashioned dirt and attitude. Their boss-ass-bitch perspective, though? That's now AF. Body Shop and Kaleigh Baker will provide well-rounded and legit local support. (8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, Will's Pub, $12-$15)

[email protected]