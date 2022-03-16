Orlando concert picks this week: Of Montreal, Ministry, Corrosion of Conformity, The Dewars, Rickolus 

CONCERT PICKS THIS WEEK

click image Photo © Christina Schneider / Polyvinyl Records

Of Montreal's Kevin Barnes

Of Montreal; Locate S, 1; Someday River: Of Montreal is proof that success and weirdness need not be mutually exclusive. Since emerging from the Elephant 6 boom of the 1990s, the legendary Athens psych-pop band has become and remained a major indie name for the past quarter-century, all while maintaining their wildly arty streak. (7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, The Abbey, $22)

Ministry, Melvins, Corrosion of Conformity: OK, for real this time. After several COVID postponements since 2020, it looks like Ministry's Industrial Strength Tour is finally coming through. It was originally intended as a 30-year celebration of their game-changing masterpiece album The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste (which, incidentally, was the first CD I ever owned and terrorized my parents with). But the industrial-metal pioneers have since released an entirely new album, Moral Hygiene. So, rewarding your pandemic patience, this show will be a twofer featuring both the hits and new material debuts. The bill's further maxed out with openers who are legends in their own right, assuming you can get past Buzz Osborne's cringey interview appearances with Proud Boy Gavin McInnes and Fox News' Greg Gutfeld. (7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Hard Rock Live, $39.50-$50.50)

Spirit and the Cosmic Heart, The Dewars, Rickolus: Although not local, this pan-Florida bill is an excellent and diverse sampler of our state's indie talent. Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart specialize in gorgeous indie pop that sounds like the Ocean Blue high on Lush. The Dewars are South Florida brothers whose fetching indie folk has garnered national acclaim.

Jacksonville's Rickolus packs deep cred with a sterling career of long and wide span, from fronting standout 2000s indie-pop band the Julius Airwave to his current post as the singer half of Hurricane Party alongside brilliant Fort Lauderdale rapper Bleubird. It's a cross section of Floridian music as respectable they come. (8 p.m. Friday, March 24, Will's Pub, $10-$12)

