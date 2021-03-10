Orlando concert picks this week: Nathi Gcabashe, Montgomery Drive showcase, Charlie Chase on the SOO Show 

If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

DJ Charlie Chase on the SOO Show:

There's probably no deeper serial dive into hip-hop history and culture in the city than DJ Rome's The Sound of Orlando Show; the knowledgeable guest list frequently reads like a who's who of OGs in the national and local rap canon. And it doesn't get any more foundational than his guest this Thursday, March 11. As an original member of the Cold Crush Brothers, DJ Charlie Chase was a key figure at the scene of hip-hop's birth in the Bronx alongside contemporaries like Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. Tune in and get educated from someone who was there not just back in the day but back in the beginning. (7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, @thesooshow on Facebook Live and YouTube)

Street Lights for Empty Streets, 0 MPH and Flowers in December:

Orlando promoter Montgomery Drive's latest showcase features a diverse and promising lineup of under-the-radar locals including the fuzz-punk of 0 Miles per Hour, the tender lo-fi songs of Street Lights for Empty Streets and the dream folk of Flowers in December. (I'm a sucker for a Mazzy Star reference.) Besides the refreshing opportunity for homegrown music discovery, the strict upfront show rules of this seated, limited-capacity event, with masks required, should serve as some encouragement. (5 p.m. Friday, March 12, Henao Contemporary Center, $10)

Nathi Gcabashe:

The consistently excellent In-Between Series at CityArts has gradually returned to action thanks to its outdoor courtyard. The next edition is especially notable for featuring the international cred of this Grammy-nominated South African multi-instrumentalist, who'll do a solo performance of his urbane and contemporary Afropop sound. Show will be outside and masks are required. (7 p.m. Monday, March 15, CityArts Courtyard, $5)