Orlando concert picks this week: LTJ Bukem and Stanton Warriors, Bongus, Kimball Collins 

This week, Memorial Day weekend and the bombshell CDC announcement relaxing social recommendations will collide. Sure, we're all adults here, but we all coexist in the same society and all's not conquered yet. So be cool, be understanding of everyone and take it slowly.

Atom Dive, Fond, the Amphetamines: This bill is one of the best local underground samplers seen in a while, with at least a couple of potential risers. The showcase of promising young bands features the noisy experimental heaviness of Fond, the raw spastic nerve of Atom Dive and the garage rock of the Amphetamines. It's a masked and limited-capacity show. (8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Will's Pub, $10)

Transmission Sessions x. 1042: Bongus, TTN, Alien Witch, Trotsky's Watercooler: Orlando promoter Modern Music Movement has, of late, taken an interesting turn toward the edge. Early this month, there was a team-up with Uncomfortable Brunch for the exclusive Florida screening of the Swans documentary. Now, MMM is debuting its Transmission Sessions with an exceptional showcase of some of the city's most elite freaks. Featuring free-jazz juggernaut Bongus, industrial experimentalists TTN, no-wave pacesetter Alien Witch and noise prince Trotsky's Watercooler, this bill is a one-stop primer of Orlando's exciting fringe. (8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Will's Pub, $5)

Stanton Warriors: Kicking off a holiday weekend loaded with old-school dance events are U.K. nu-breaks kings Stanton Warriors, who follow in the direct footsteps that Orlando was central in laying down worldwide in the 1990s. With the help of drum & bass masters LTJ Bukem and AK 1200 — as well as DJs Craze, Merlyn and Shade — the bass drops outside at the Ace Cafe grounds, where the beats heard 'round the world were first made famous back when it was known as the Edge. (3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Backyard at the Ace, $25-$75)

Old School Summer: The other classic house-music get-down happens the next night at the equally historical Burbler (that's I-Bar to you kids). No mere local lineup, DJs Icey, Kimball Collins and Dave Cannalte are certified gods in international dance-music history. And to have this holy trinity all on the same bill would've drawn thousands back in the day. Thankfully for these pandemic times, though, this event is limited capacity, as well as temperature-checked. (8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Barbarella, $20.21-$25)

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com