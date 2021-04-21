Orlando concert picks this week: Junosmile, Damon Fowler, Grace Potter and more 

Roots music fans, it's your week. And if you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.
Grace Potter: Few have threaded the needle between roots and pop in the modern era with as much success as this American powerhouse. Even solo and acoustic, like she'll be at the socially distanced Frontyard Festival, the natural might of Potter's voice will shake downtown. (8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, Dr. Phillips Center, $35-$60)
Junosmile: Both accomplished Americana musicians in their own right, Orlando's Joseph and Jessy Lynn Martens come together as Junosmile to showcase their deep partnership and collective experience. Although locally grown, the couple are often itinerant so catch them while they're home at the outdoor and distanced Front Porch Series. (6 p.m. Friday, April 23, Plaza Live, $15 general admission or $80 for a table for up to four)
Southern Fried Sunday: This third installment of SFS' 15-year anniversary spring series brings back honorary local Matt Woods alongside excellent area acts Mike Dunn & the Company, Lauris Vidal and Patrick Hagerman. (3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, Carlotta's Culture Park, $15-$20, or $50 for a VIP table for up to four)
Damon Fowler: Between a notable solo career and stints in bands with Allman Brothers Band members like Dickey Betts and Butch Trucks, this accomplished Tampa Bay blues boss brings some heavy cred to Sanford blues beacon the Alley. Since this appearance is a release party for Fowler's new album, Alafia Moon, expect a little extra heat. (6 p.m. Sunday, April 25, the Alley, $10)
