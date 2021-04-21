VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

April 21, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

Email
Print
Share
Junosmile

photo courtesy of the artist

Junosmile

Orlando concert picks this week: Junosmile, Damon Fowler, Grace Potter and more 

By

Roots music fans, it's your week. And if you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

Grace Potter: Few have threaded the needle between roots and pop in the modern era with as much success as this American powerhouse. Even solo and acoustic, like she'll be at the socially distanced Frontyard Festival, the natural might of Potter's voice will shake downtown. (8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, Dr. Phillips Center, $35-$60)

Junosmile: Both accomplished Americana musicians in their own right, Orlando's Joseph and Jessy Lynn Martens come together as Junosmile to showcase their deep partnership and collective experience. Although locally grown, the couple are often itinerant so catch them while they're home at the outdoor and distanced Front Porch Series. (6 p.m. Friday, April 23, Plaza Live, $15 general admission or $80 for a table for up to four)

Southern Fried Sunday: This third installment of SFS' 15-year anniversary spring series brings back honorary local Matt Woods alongside excellent area acts Mike Dunn & the Company, Lauris Vidal and Patrick Hagerman. (3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, Carlotta's Culture Park, $15-$20, or $50 for a VIP table for up to four)

Damon Fowler: Between a notable solo career and stints in bands with Allman Brothers Band members like Dickey Betts and Butch Trucks, this accomplished Tampa Bay blues boss brings some heavy cred to Sanford blues beacon the Alley. Since this appearance is a release party for Fowler's new album, Alafia Moon, expect a little extra heat. (6 p.m. Sunday, April 25, the Alley, $10)

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More This Little Underground »

Trending

Despite a short running time, Italian doc 'The Truffle Hunters' is no mere trifle
Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma
Weed-themed sandwich joint Cheba Hut brings its toasted and baked cuisine to Orlando
Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin
Orlando wrestler Troy Hollywood puts his title belt on the line at Mayhem on Mills' second second anniversary show
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in This Little Underground

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Grammy-nominated singer Grace Potter graces Orlando's Frontyard Festival Thursday Read More

  2. Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin Read More

  3. New Orlando releases: Steve Garron and the Guarantees, Alien Witch, Jrdn Alexander, Swift Knuckle Solution Read More

  4. Heartless Bastards frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom plays the New Standard Saturday Read More

  5. New Orlando band Human release a punkish homage to Central Florida's death metal legacy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation