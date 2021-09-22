Orlando concert picks this week: JMSN, The Winnie Blues, D. Smith, Danny Feedback 

Yep, we're all still in this mess, so protect yourself and mask up if go out.

Danny Feedback: There's nothing normal about anything that Orlando's Danny Feedback does, and this show's no exception. Like it did for many artists, the pandemic shutdown handed the iconic freak rocker a big chunk of free time to complete some shit. And so this show is a whopping triple release event. Two of them are back-to-back Danny Feedback albums (The Hardest Working Man in Shoe Business and Carroll's Open Mike) and the third historical one is Hippy Gone Wrong's After Hours, the album that Danny completed from the four-track tapes of his HGW bandmate, the dearly departed Bobby Clock. Selections from all three will be on the set list.

Also on the bill are Orlando's Steve Garron & the Guarantees and Trash Cinema, the latest moniker that the band formerly known as Yogurt Smoothness are going by (Death Crusher, we hardly knew ya). (9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, Will's Pub, $7)

Fond, TTN, The Amphetamines: With this concert, Orlando promoter the Modern Music Movement officially sets up a live residency at Stardust. This notable local bill features noisy rockers Fond, live industrial band TTN and indie-rock group the Amphetamines. It's just the start of this MMM run — look out for the upcoming well-curated parade of Orlando talents like Tinnitus Rex, Daniel Fuzztone, Gamma Waves and Alien Witch to roll through Stardust in coming weeks. (8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Stardust Video & Coffee, $5)

<a href="https://thewinnieblues.bandcamp.com/album/pyjamas">Pyjamas by The Winnie Blues</a>

The Winnie Blues, D. Smith, Jordan Foley: If you're as violently allergic to bro-country as I am, then this concert's for you. It's a quality cross-section of the Americana underground that pairs a couple of young Nashville-based acts — Australian duo the Winnie Blues and Midwestern crooner D. Smith — with Orlando's own country-rock force Jordan Foley. All are modern models of twang and elegance. (8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, Will's Pub, $5-$7)

JMSN: When this Detroit artist made his Orlando debut in 2015 at Backbooth, he was just a newjack to R&B. But despite his fairly accomplished and thoroughly commercial pop background, he was incredibly convincing as a reformed soul slinger, laying down that cream with some natural instinct. Since then, his groove's just gotten deeper. (7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, The Social, $20-$22)

