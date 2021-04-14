Orlando concert picks this week: GG Cat, Gary Lazer Eyes, Drivin N Cryin 

If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

The Sound of Orlando Show: The guest list of DJ Rome's Orlando-based, hip-hop-centric talk show is frequently enlightening. This week's installments are exceptionally loaded ones, including bona fide pioneers repping rap music history on the national (Doodlebug of Digable Planets on April 20), regional (Miami bass trailblazer MC A.D.E. on April 14) and local levels (Orlando's own breakout contender E-Turn on April 19). The SOO Show broadcasts weeknights at 7 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

GG Cat: VG nerds, this one's especially for you. So emerge from thy gaming dens if you dare (and are duly vaxed). Orlando band GG Cat will render all your favorite video game soundtracks — from Nintendo to PlayStation to PC, even — in full HD and 3D live in concert (also known as reality). Will's shows are still seated, masked and limited capacity events. (8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, Will's Pub, $5)

Parrotfish and Gary Lazer Eyes: Eclectic Tampa-now-Nashville band Parrotfish is the headliner but, if you go, arrive early for the appealingly breezy indie rock of Orlando's Gary Lazer Eyes. (9 p.m. Saturday, April 17, Will's Pub, $10 advance or $12 day of show)

Sunday Morning Coming Down Jamboree: Rather than the usual weekly broadcast on Real Radio 104.1-FM, Joseph Martens' venerated Americana radio show will take over Sanford with a two-day blowout live event headlined by alternative Southern-rock heroes Drivin N Cryin. The opening Saturday afternoon program is free and features sets by notable locals Thomas Wynn & Hannah Harber, Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists and Maygen Navarro. The marathon Sunday climax will kick off in the morning with a live radio remote of "SMCD" followed by a full day of performances by Drivin N Cryin (with a special guest appearance by Archer character Cherlene), Hindu Cowboys, Terri Binion, Steve Foxbury, Edan Archer, Corvus Incorporated and ShewBird. Also on Sunday's schedule is Jim Faherty's "all-star underwear tag finals," which sounds horrifying even outside of a COVID context.

These concerts are outdoors but a safe, inexpensive livestream option is also smartly being offered for the main Sunday event. (Saturday-Sunday, April 17-18, Henry's Depot, $7 livestream, $18 general admission or $35 VIP)