Orlando concert picks this week: George Porter Jr., Matt Woods and Austin Lucas, Shewbird 

Roots music fans, your dance cards overflow this week.

Cruz Contreras: The first noteworthy Tennessean to roll through this week is the head of Knoxville's Black Lillies, a progressive Americana band with the unusual distinction of having jazz threads in their sound. But Contreras also has some excellent solo music under his belt. Show up early for Orlando country standout Jordan Foley, whose big, rich voice always delivers on stage. (8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, Will's Pub, $10 advance/$15 DOS)

George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners: The legendary bassist of seminal NOLA funk band the Meters makes a stop in Sanford with his own band, who are riding high on their first new album in a decade (Crying for Hope). Here's your chance to be among the court of high R&B royalty. (8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, Tuffy's Music Box, $18)

Matt Woods and Austin Lucas: This mighty double-headed bill packs two paragons in the Americana underground who've earned tons of Orlando cred through years of bleeding performances here and mixing it up with the locals. The country rock of Knoxville's Matt Woods is pure muscle and soul, while the folk punk of Indiana's Austin Lucas is all gut and heart. Welcome back, boys. (8 p.m. Friday, June 11, Will's Pub, $12 advance/$17 DOS)

ShewBird: Of the city's strong current Americana class, Orlando's ShewBird are certainly one of the most distinctive. With a dark Southern rock sound steeped in gothic drama, their music is a thing of mood and mystique. And as part of the Laundry Sessions, the new early-evening weekend live series on Will's Pub's back patio, the Friday show's free.

Hell, come back the next night too, because it's the return of Laundry Sessions resident Lauris Vidal, a one-man wonder who commands folk music like a rousing church revival. His Saturday show will feature special guest Tom Cooper (Pinto Psychs, FiddleRat). (7 p.m. Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, Dirty Laundry, free)

