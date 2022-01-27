Orlando concert picks this week: Ben Rosenblum Trio, Tommy Castro, Brian Smalley 

Omicron's ravaging the calendars like a wrecking ball, so definitely check the absolute latest listings for anything you've got planned, and mask hard if you head out. There are even a couple of good remote options below for you:

Ben Rosenblum Trio: Young NYC jazz pianist, accordionist and composer Ben Rosenblum returns in his nimble trio iteration, which blends classic and modern sensibilities with melodic verve. Apropos of the times, this concert — like all Timucua shows — also has the safe bonus of a livestream option. (7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Timucua Arts Foundation, $25 or $5 livestream)

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Tinsley Ellis: Sanford blues bastion The Alley faithfully keeps the blues torch lit practically every night of the week. But star power like the T'N'T Tour only comes along once in a, ahem, blue moon. This rocking double feature stacks two big blues names onto a whopping single bill featuring full-length sets by each. Both acts arrive hot on recent Alligator Records releases, with Ellis' Devil May Care LP dropping only last week. (8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, The Alley, $45)

Ryley Walker: Even for selective Orlando art-music presenters the Civic Minded 5, this engagement is of particular note. No straightforward folkie, this critically lauded Chicago-bred artist has blazed an esoteric trail as an indie adventurer with avant-garde inclinations. Underneath his airy mien are ideas and guitar virtuosity that don't just explore but push frontiers. This one's also available as a livestream. (7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Timucua Arts Foundation, $20 or $5 livestream)

Brian Smalley: This concert spotlights a homegrown artist who does folk music with a different kind of high concept. While his musical style is down-home, Smalley has a particular penchant for concept albums that unfold like a novel or opera, with story arc and even subtext. It's Florida folk music with terroir in layers. (8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $20)

