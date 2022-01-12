Orlando concert picks this week: Baroness, Rod Hamdallah, Cory Branan and more 

The best shows and concerts

You know who else is out looking to party? Omicron. And it's now raging hard enough to shake up some calendars, like this week's postponement of the Tonstartssbandht show at Will's Pub. So if you head out, double up on that mask, friends.

Rod Hamdallah: As a player, this Atlanta guitarist wields a CV that includes stints in great bands like the Legendary Shack Shakers and J.D. Wilkes & the Dirt Daubers. As an artist, his own sound is steeped in the holy garage trinity of early rock & roll, punk and blues. And his swings through town are becoming a rousing Orlando winter tradition. (9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, Uncle Lou's, $7)

The Adventures of Mugs and Pockets: Lately, venerable Orlando MC Swamburger has been looking to transcend his traditional hip-hop roots, and Mugs and Pockets — his brand-new musical collab with Chicago artist Scarlet Monk — is the latest vehicle. This multimedia event will be an intimate listening party for the duo's debut album, as well as an art show for their latest paintings and illustrations. (6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Casselberry Art House, free)

Cory Branan, Danny Attack: Across many years of regular stops here, Tennessee alt-country hero Cory Branan has a long and loving relationship with Orlando. While his candid, literate style would deliver live anywhere, here it lands with a resonance usually reserved for a hometown crowd. Opening will be local folk punker Danny Attack. (9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Will's Pub, $15-$18)

Baroness: If you've already clocked this concert's ticket price and you're still reading this then, hallelujah, you've survived your heart attack. But maybe it would soften the sticker shock if I told you this was designed to be an extra special engagement with the Southern progressive-metal lords on a tour of up-close performances in rooms much smaller than they usually play where online ticket buyers choose their setlist. Just trying to look out for you. (7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Will's Pub, $60)

