Orlando concert picks, Sept. 9-13: Donzii, Mother Juno, Tim Cappello, Moondragon, Schizophonics, Tremolords 

Statistically, the odds that any given person around you is vaccinated is an actual coin toss in Florida. So, yeah, protect yourself if you go out.

Donzii, Body Shop, Mother Juno, Leatherette: This bill is a Florida bonanza of both music and flair. Miami's Donzii bring performance-art sensibilities to their post-punk sounds. Buzzing new Orlando act Body Shop — powered by two of Orlando's most exciting young performers (Red Rodeo's Kit Dee and Spoon Dogs' Sam Crow) — will finally be making their debut as a full band. Local act Mother Juno is a modern-day EBM savior. And OK, so maybe you don't know who Leatherette is. Well, it's an alias, and it's actually Spoon Dogs, whose wild live reputation is the stuff of new local legend. Show note: Responsible promoter Montgomery Drive will make masks available at the door for everyone. (8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Uncle Lou's, $10)

Tim Cappello, Moondragon, ACP Pro: If you require more than oiled biceps and smooth-ass saxophones then, damn, you are one serious diva and are destined to live a life of disappointment. But for the rest of us, there's Tim Cappello, he of said famous goods from the 1980s. In high-profile appearances in The Lost Boys movie and Tina Turner's band, he was the embodiment of how close the words "sax" and "sex" really are. But now, with his first solo album (2018's Blood on the Reed), Cappello is finally out there claiming his own spotlight rather than just being a sideman, albeit one of the more eye-popping examples in all human history. Keeping the youth fount of nostalgia flowing will be leading Orlando synthwavers Moondragon and ACP Pro. Speaking of responsible productions, the reinstated mask requirement for Will's Pub concerts is still in effect. (8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Will's Pub, $12-$15)

Schizophonics, The Tremolords: When it comes to pure stage thrill, these San Diego supernovas operate on a very rarefied plane. Their true-believer garage rock is jacked with proto-punk danger and pumps with the hot live blood of the MC5 and James Brown. It's a perfect storm that makes them one of the most electrifying stage bands alive right now. Opening will be Orlando's own legends the Tremolords (fka the Hate Bombs), the only local act with the garage-rock bona fides to keep up with the Schizophonics. Between Pat Beers' sick Pete Townshend-esque leaps and Dave Ewing's legendary high kicks, the question of who'll deliver the best stage moves is very much, ahem, up in the air. See above regarding the mask requirement. (8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Will's Pub, $12)

