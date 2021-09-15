Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

September 15, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

Dark Time Sunshine, Sunday at Will's Pub

Orlando concert picks, Sept. 15-21: Dark Time Sunshine, Ceschi, Unwed Sailor, DJ Three 

Because we suck at civilization now, protect yourself and mask up if you go out.

Stucco, Zap Dragon, Rainbow Park: Stucco is the eclectic, Ween-inspired solo vehicle for Welzeins frontman Russ Nordstrom. For live shows, he fills the band with members of Timothy Eerie and makes them all wear white overalls. Completing the bill will be the quality indie rock of Orlando's Zap Dragon and Daytona's Rainbow Park. (8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Will's Pub, $10)

DJ Three: A portal to house music's golden era has been opening up all over downtown lately, and this one's both big and native. For their one-year anniversary, club night Discothèque is going deep with DJ Three, a Tampa OG who was at the vanguard of the Florida rave tsunami that attained global cachet in the 1990s and rocketed him to residencies at legendary clubs like Gainesville's Simons and NYC's Twilo. Go dance to a true Florida icon. (9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Barbarella, $10-$20)

Dark Time Sunshine, Ceschi, E-Turn, Icon the Mic King: Dark Time Sunshine, the duo of Seattle alt-rapper Onry Ozzborn and Chicago producer Zavala, are coming on this year's drop of their first album in nearly a decade. Released on Fake Four, Lore is studded with major appearances by Aesop Rock, Rob Sonic, Homeboy Sandman, R.A.P. Ferreira and Ceschi. Moreover, the Fake Four-heavy bill will be maxed out with genre-buster Ceschi himself, Orlando rhyme queen E-Turn and battle-rap veteran Icon the Mic King. (8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, Will's Pub, $15)

Unwed Sailor, MRENC, Chapters, Dearest: To this day, Oklahoma's Unwed Sailor remain one the most steadfast ambassadors of new-millennium post-rock with a cinematic soar that always impresses live. Opening will be Orlando acts Chapters and Dearest, who'll stretch the post-rock spectrum from the mathematics of the former to the texturizing of the latter. A special bonus will be a somewhat rare appearance by Lakeland fuzz rockers MrENC. (8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, Will's Pub, $8-$10)

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

